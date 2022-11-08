Tucked Away Brewing Company

Fox Four Hefeweizen (Blackberry)

$16.00 +

ABV 5.5% - "Fox Four!" or "Guns, Guns, Guns!" is the fighter jet radio call when a pilot is about to unleash the automatic machine guns on an enemy jet. Fox Four Hefeweizen is a barrage of flavors on your taste buds. It is partnered with Blackberry to provide an enjoyable beer all the way to the bottom of the glass. GIVE'ER THE GUNS!