Brewpubs & Breweries

Tucked Away Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

8420 Kao Circle

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Local National Pale Ale (Jalapeno)

Online Items

Keg Rental

Keg Rental

We do rent sixtel and half barrel kegs, call (703) 420-2890 or visit the taproom during open hours for availability and pricing, if it is your first time renting a keg a deposit will be required

TABC ONLINE SPECIAL - 2 PINTS $10

TABC ONLINE SPECIAL - 2 PINTS $10

$10.00

Date Night - Get 2 Pints for $10

1- Smooth Aviator Doppelbock

Smooth Aviator Doppelbock

Smooth Aviator Doppelbock

$14.00

ABV 7% - IBU 23

3- Festbier

Tucked Away Festbier

Tucked Away Festbier

$10.00+

ABV 6.6%

5- Fix Bayonets NEIPA

Fix Bayonets New England IPA

Fix Bayonets New England IPA

$17.00+

ABV 7.4% - This New England Style IPA is hazy, juicy, and far less stabby (bitter) than traditional IPAs. Its pineapple and grapefruit notes, with other tropical flavors, come from generous use of El Dorado, Mosaic, and Kohatu hops. (No added fruit.) UNSHEATH THIS JUICY IPA!

6- Not My Problem Double IPA

Not My Problem Double IPA

Not My Problem Double IPA

$16.00

ABV 9.3% - Not My Problem is a favorite saying of a military commander who was resolute in pushing his subordinates to succeed on their own. This IPA is an adaptation and expansion of a classic West Coast IPA, with several specialty malts and strong Centennial, Mosaic and Citra hops. It is moderately strong, moderately bitter, and slightly malty with lovely classic Citra hop aroma.

9- Jalapeno Local National Pale Ale

Local National Pale Ale (Jalapeno)

Local National Pale Ale (Jalapeno)

$16.00+

ABV 5.3% - This easy-drinking Pale Ale is crafted with the perfect amount of jalapeno and cilantro to dance on your taste buds with an explosion of flavor. Don't worry, the seeds were removed to eliminate the heat. Enjoy the epitome of tast and aroma. GO WITH GUSTO...WHEREVER YOU GO

10- Passion Fruit Salty NCO Sour Gose

Salty Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Sour Gose (Passion Fruit)

Salty Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Sour Gose (Passion Fruit)

$16.00+

ABV 4.3% - This soured wheat ale is brewed with pink Himalayan sea salt and a pit of Perle hops. Its not fancy, it's deep. Layered with just enough salt and bitterness to engage the malt, it's partnered with Passion Fruit for a satisfyingly sour experience. SALTY, BITTER & ALWAYS RIGHT

11- Hibiscus Mango Operations Cohort NOVA Blonde Ale

Operations Cohort NOVA Hibiscus Mango Blonde Ale

Operations Cohort NOVA Hibiscus Mango Blonde Ale

$14.00

ABV 4.7%

13- Rotator Irish Stout

Rotator Irish Stout

Rotator Irish Stout

$14.00

ABV 4.8% - Nitro

14-CAN- Blackberry Fox Four Hefeweizen

Fox Four Hefeweizen (Blackberry)

Fox Four Hefeweizen (Blackberry)

$16.00+

ABV 5.5% - "Fox Four!" or "Guns, Guns, Guns!" is the fighter jet radio call when a pilot is about to unleash the automatic machine guns on an enemy jet. Fox Four Hefeweizen is a barrage of flavors on your taste buds. It is partnered with Blackberry to provide an enjoyable beer all the way to the bottom of the glass. GIVE'ER THE GUNS!

15-CAN- Pace Count Pilsner

Pace Count Pilsner

Pace Count Pilsner

$16.00+

ABV 5.5% - In the military, one way of measuring distance is by using a Pace Count: the number of steps taken per 100 meters. No matter how you choose to measure your progress in life, you can always count on this easy-drinking German-style Pilsner to be crisp and refreshing. ENJOY THE JOURNEY, PACE YOURSELF

16-CAN- Tango Alpha Tripel

Tango Alpha Belgian Tripel

Tango Alpha Belgian Tripel

$17.00+

ABV 8.9% - A pale, somewhat spicy, dry ale with a firm bitterness, and rounded malt flavor, this smooth ale has an unassuming punch. Tango Alpha the phonetic alphabet for Tucked Away is a nod to our military brothers and sisters in arms. TANGO ALPHA BRAVO CHARLIE

17-CAN- Session Milk Stout

Session Milk Stout

Session Milk Stout

$10.00+

ABV 4.5% - Contains Lactose

18-CAN- Sunshine & Daisy Cutters Creamsicle IPA

Sunshine and Daisy Cutters Creamsicle IPA

Sunshine and Daisy Cutters Creamsicle IPA

$17.00+

ABV 6.5% - Collaboration with Tin Cannon Brewing Co

19-CAN- Squadron Commander ESB

Squadron Commander English Special Bitter

Squadron Commander English Special Bitter

$16.00+

ABV 5.5% - This classic Extra Special Bitter Ale (ESB) is a crowd favorite. Squadron Commander is a delicious, drinkable British pub standard. Not overly bitter, it balances malty, biscuity flavor with minimal/moderate hop bitterness from Willamette hops. FLY HIGH BUT NEVER BREAK FORMATION

BOTTLE- 9 Megatons Barleywine (Barrel-Aged)

9 Megatons Barleywine (Barrel-Aged)

9 Megatons Barleywine (Barrel-Aged)

$18.00

ABV 9% - Barleywine Style Ale Aged in Whiskey Barrels

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
You MUST be 21 years old to purchase alcohol, a valid form of ID is required to pickup items.

8420 Kao Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

