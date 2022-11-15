Tabella Italian Restaurant 3720 Hardy St 23A
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of Midtown Hattiesburg, Tabella is a locally-owned restaurant that has been serving delicious Italian food since 2011.
3720 Hardy St 23A, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
