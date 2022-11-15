Main picView gallery

Tabella Italian Restaurant

3720 Hardy St 23A

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Popular Items

Meat Lasagna
Pecan Crusted Chicken
Side House Salad

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

with marinara

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

with marinara

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

with horseradish cream sauce

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

sauteed gulf shrimp with pancetta, caramalized onions in a worcestershire butter sauce over white cheddar polenta

Soups & Salads

Bowl of Tomato Soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.00

Pasta E Fagioli

$9.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, shaved parmesan, tomato, croutons and house vinagairette

Big House Salad

$10.00

entree portion of the Side House Salad

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

Big Caesar Salad

$12.00

entree portion of the Side Caesar Salad

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberries, feta, toasted pumkpin seeds and fig vinagairette

Wedge Salad

$11.00

wedge of iceberg lettuce with gorgonzola crumbles, chopped bacon, home-made ranch dressing

Lighter Side

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$16.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$15.00

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Lighter Salmon

$22.00

5-6 Oz market price

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Italian Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.00
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

$19.00

Fettucine Alfredo with Sauteed Shrimp

$19.00
Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$17.00

spaghetti or fettucine tossed with our traditional Italian meat sauce

Shrimp and Angel Hair

Shrimp and Angel Hair

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp and angel hair pasta tossed in a garlic-butter sauce

Six Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

with marinara, alfredo sauce, or pesto cream sauce

Shrimp Tabella

Shrimp Tabella

$17.00

sauteed gulf shrimp, red bell peppers and mushrooms, penne pasta tossed in pesto cream sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.00

penne pasta tossed with tomato cream vodka sauce

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$17.00

Italian Sausage, beef, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and pasta

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

paneed chicken breast with marinra and melted mozzarella; served with spaghetti marinara or fettucine alfredo or garlic green beans & potatoes

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$17.00

paneed chicken breast with a lemon-butter and caper sauce; served with spaghetti marinara or fettucine alfredo or garlic green beans & potatoes

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

paneed chicken breast with mushroom-marsala sauce; served with spaghetti marinara or fettucine alfredo or garlic green beans & potatoes

Chicken Puglia

Chicken Puglia

$18.00

paneed chicken breast over prosciutto, sweet peas and orecchiette pasta tossed in a parmesan cream sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

fried eggplant wheels with marinara and melted mozzarella; served with spaghetti marinara or fettucine alfredo or garlic green beans & potatoes

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

paneed veal cutlets with marinara and melted mozzarella; served with garlic green beans and potatoes or fettucine alfredo or spaghetti marinara

Veal Picatta

$21.00

paneed veal cutlets with lemon-caper butter sauce; served with garlic green beans and potatoes or fettucine alfredo or spaghetti marinara

Veal Marsala

$26.00

paneed veal cutlets with mushroom-marsala sauce; served with garlic green beans and potatoes or fettucine alfredo or spaghetti marinara

Fontina Chicken

Fontina Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken breast with prosciutto, mushrooms and melted fontina cheese; served with garlic green beans and potatoes or fettucine alfredo or spaghetti marinara

Steak Gorgonzola

Steak Gorgonzola

$27.00

two 3oz. filet medallions, grilled and topped with melted gorgonzola crumbles; served with garlic green beans and potatoes

Steak Marsala

$31.00
Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$27.00

fresh salmon (7-8oz) grilled and served with a lemon-butter and caper sauce; served with garlic green beans and aglio olio market price

Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

$27.00

fresh salmon (7-8oz) grilled and served over a bed of sauteed brussels sprouts with pancetta market price

Kids

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Sides and Extras

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Brussels sprouts

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Squash and Zucchini

$4.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Horseradish Sauce

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Fig Vinaigarette

$1.00

Side Buerre Blanc

$1.00

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Fettucine Alfredo

$5.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$4.00

Side Aglio Olio

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

1 Meatball

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Limoncello Cheesecake

Limoncello Cheesecake

$7.00

with a blueberry compote

Warm Chocolate Souffle

$7.00

with vanilla bean ice cream

Features

Shrimp Boat

$21.00

Butcher's Pasta

$19.00

Carbonara

$15.00
Trout Amandine

Trout Amandine

$27.00

Family Style

Family Style Portion Feeds 4-6

FS House Salad

$25.00

FS Caesar Salad

$28.00

FS Spaghetti Marinara

$39.00

FS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$60.00

FS Fettuccine Alfredo

$39.00

FS Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken

$60.00

FS Fettuccine Alfredo with shrimp

$67.00

FS Shrimp & Angel Hair

$63.00

FS Pasta Bolognese

$60.00

FS Chicken Puglia

$60.00

FS Chicken Piccatta

$56.00

FS Shrimp Tabella

$60.00

FS Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00

FS Chicken Parmesan

$60.00

FS Chicken Marsala

$67.00

FS Broccoli

$18.00

FS Green Bean

$14.00

FS Asparagus

$21.00

FS Squash and Zucchini

$14.00

FS Rosemary-Romano Potatoes

$14.00

FS Brussels Sprouts

$21.00

Catering

Big Tomato Small Portion Feeds 8-10 Big Tomato Large Portion Feeds 15-20

Foccacia Loaf

$4.00

BT Small House Salad

$35.00

BT Large House Salad

$70.00

BT Small Caesar Salad

$35.00

BT Large Caesar Salad

$70.00

BT Small Spaghetti Marinara

$55.00

BT Large Spaghetti Marinara

$110.00

BT Small Chicken Alfredo

$95.00

BT Large Chicken Alfredo

$180.00

BT Small Pasta Bolognese

$85.00

BT Large Pasta Bolognese

$170.00

BT Small Meat Lasagna

$85.00

BT Large Meat Lasagna

$170.00

BT Small Chicken Parmesan

$95.00

BT Large Chicken Parmesan

$180.00

BT Small Brussels Sprouts

$45.00

BT Small Green Beans

$36.00

BT Large Green Beans

$72.00

BT Small Broccoli

$30.00

BT Large Broccoli

$60.00

BT Small Rosemary-Romano Potatoes

$24.00

BT Large Rosemary-Romano Potatoes

$48.00

1/2 Gallon Tomato Soup

$48.00

1 Gallon Tomato Soup

$96.00

Whole Cheesecake

$60.00

Whole Tiramisu

$90.00

1 Dozen Cookies

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Half and Half Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

San Pellegrino Bottle- 1L

$4.95

San Pellegrino Can Soda

$3.25

San Pellegrino Bottle- 250ml

$2.75

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of Midtown Hattiesburg, Tabella is a locally-owned restaurant that has been serving delicious Italian food since 2011.

3720 Hardy St 23A, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

