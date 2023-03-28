Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tabla

review star

No reviews yet

3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Ajaruli
Pork & Beef Khinkali
Georgian Green Salad

All Day Menu

Khachapuri - Cheese-Filled Breads and More

Fresh Khachapuri-Dough Flatbread

Fresh Khachapuri-Dough Flatbread

$2.00

housemade flatbread - goes great with grilled items, and salads

Imeruli

Imeruli

$10.00

round bread, sulguni cheese blend filling

Megruli

Megruli

$12.00

round, like an Imeruli but with cheese on top too!

Ajaruli

Ajaruli

$15.00

oval, sulguni cheese blend, organic egg

Chicken & Pepper Ajaruli

Chicken & Pepper Ajaruli

$16.00

ajaruli-style khachapuri with filling of chicken and roasted peppers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Ajaruli

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Ajaruli

$14.00

ajaruli-style khachapuri, filled with cheesy spinach and artichoke dip

Pork & Pomegranate BBQ Megruli

Pork & Pomegranate BBQ Megruli

$16.00

pulled pork and Imeruli cheese with pomegranate bbq sauce and topped with purple cabbage slaw

Steak & Pepper Ajaruli

Steak & Pepper Ajaruli

$16.00

ajaruli-style khachapuri with georgian-spiced beef and grilled red peppers

Eggplant Megruli

Eggplant Megruli

$14.00

round bread, sulguni cheese blend inside and on top, with georgian-spiced grilled eggplant and summer squash

Khinkali - Soup Dumplings

Pork & Beef Khinkali

Pork & Beef Khinkali

$10.00+

pork & beef soup dumplings (soup on the inside!)

Seasonal Mushroom

Seasonal Mushroom

$10.00+

dumplings with filling of seasonal mushrooms, tarragon, dill, and other fresh herbs

Lamb & Tarragon

Lamb & Tarragon

$12.00+

lamb soup dumplings with tarragon and other herbs

Frozen Khinkali Special 3pc

Frozen Khinkali Special 3pc

$7.50

Now you can get our delicious khinkali frozen to prepare at home

From the Garden

Pickled Cabbage Salad

Pickled Cabbage Salad

$8.00

cabbage slaw with housemade pickles, fresh herbs, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil

Georgian Green Salad

Georgian Green Salad

$10.00

cabbage, carrots, cubanelle peppers, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, feta, atop Path Valley salad greens & red cabbage, sunflower-honey dressing

Beet Pkhali

Beet Pkhali

$11.00

spread of roasted beet, minced with walnuts, garlic, coriander and other spices and herbs, on grilled khachapuri-dough flatbread

Roasted Red Beet & Arugula Salad

Roasted Red Beet & Arugula Salad

$12.00

roasted red and golden beets, feta, sunflower, arugula

Eggplant-Walnut Salad

Eggplant-Walnut Salad

$12.00

roasted eggplant and red peppers with rich dressing of walnut, fresh herbs, and svanuri salt

Butternut Squash Satsivi

Butternut Squash Satsivi

$14.00

butternut squash, with grilled onions, fresh herbs, and pomegranate seeds, walnut satsivi sauce

Sulguni & Charred-Tomato Salad

Sulguni & Charred-Tomato Salad

$13.00

house-made sulguni cheese and charred tomatoes, Tabla’s take on a Caprese salad

From the Grill

Grilled Seasonal Veggies

Grilled Seasonal Veggies

$15.00

Georgian-spiced eggplant, fennel, red onion, and mini yellow peppers with Georgian condiments red ajika, tomato satsebeli, and guda cheese sauce

Seasonal Mushroom Mtsvadi

Seasonal Mushroom Mtsvadi

$15.00

grilled seasonal mushrooms with Georgian herbs and spices, with guda cheese sauce

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00

cauliflower, seasoned with Svanuri salt and served with walnut sauce 'bazhe,' pomegranate and fresh herbs

Lula Kabab

Lula Kabab

$16.00

spiced ground lamb grilled on the skewer, red onion salad, tomato satsebeli

Pork Mtsvadi

Pork Mtsvadi

$16.00

pork grilled on the skewer, red onion salad, green ajika

Chicken Thigh Tapaka

Chicken Thigh Tapaka

$18.00

pair of chicken thighs, cooked with georgian seasoning under weight to make the skin extra-crispy, on khachapuri-dough flatbread, with red onion salad, roasted red ajika

Sandwiches and More

Ajika Honey Wings

Ajika Honey Wings

$12.00

6 ajika glazed wings served with guda cheese

Fried Pork Belly

Fried Pork Belly

$12.00

fried pork belly with georgian-spiced mustard and house-made pickles

Fried Loqo (Catfish)

Fried Loqo (Catfish)

$12.00

lightly battered local blue catfish with georgian-spiced jonjoli tartar sauce

Chicken Tapaka Sandwich

Chicken Tapaka Sandwich

$14.00

chicken thigh with georgian seasoning, with pickles and ajika mayo, on a khachupuri roll

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$15.00

rich lamb burger on khachapuri-dough bun, topped with cheese and green ajika-flavored mayo

Georgian-Spiced Fries

Georgian-Spiced Fries

$9.00

thick-cut fries, topped with guda cheese dressing, fresh basil, and ajika ketchup

Cheese board

Cheese board

$14.00

house-made sulguni cheese, imported smoked sulguni, and imported kakhetian guda with dried fruits and ajika honey

Potato & Cheese Balls Tashmijabi

Potato & Cheese Balls Tashmijabi

$10.00

fried balls of potato and house-made sulguni cheese, with georgian-spiced yogurt sauce

Batumi burger with house Ajika sauce

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet Stuff

Gozinaki

$7.00

traditional Georgian sweet of walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds in honey

Churchkhela

Churchkhela

$7.00

traditional Georgian sweet of walnuts strung on a string and dipped like a candle in thickened grape juice

Walnut Chocolate Truffles

Walnut Chocolate Truffles

$7.00

three rich chocolatey truffles rolled in walnuts, sunflower & toasted pumpkin seeds

Zigu Fortified Wine (Glass)

$12.00

made from 300 rare variety of grapes, zigu is a unique dessert wine

Sauces

Roasted Red Ajika

$2.00

spicy mix of roasted red sweet and spicy peppers, tomato, garlic, blue fenugreek, coriander

Green Ajika

$2.00

fresh blend of parsley, cilantro, peppers, blue fenugreek, and more

Sour Cream

$2.00

Green Tkemali

$2.00

fruit-based sauce (a little more sour than sweet) with coriander, summer savory and other fresh herbs

Red Tkemali

$2.00

fruit-based sauce (a little more sweet than sour) with coriander, summer savory and other fresh herbs

Guda Sauce

$2.00

home made cheese sauce

Satsebeli

$2.00

Georgia's answer to salsa or ketchup, tomato, red sweet peppers, cilantro, coriander, blue fenugreek and more

Walnut Sauce 'Bazhe'

$2.00

A very rare sauce made up of walnuts, onions, and spices

Yogurt-Ajika Sauce

$2.00

sour cream blended with roasted red ajika

Salsa Rosada

$2.00

a sauce thats recommended for the fried loqo

Hot Sauce

$2.00

house made hot sauce with peppers, dry ajika, garlic, and georgian spices

Ajika Sour Cream

$2.00

Today's Special ! ! !

Saturday and Sunday Game Day Special ! ! ! (To Go only)

$50.00

Pick 3 of our Khachapuri and 10 wings! !

Happy Hour Menu

Cocktails

Svanuri Smoke Margarita

$7.00

Meskhuri Mojito

$7.00

Kitri Chacha & Tonic

$6.00

Batumi Tea

$8.00

Wine

Guardians Saperavi (Red) glass - HH

$8.00

medium-body, ripe red fruits, light smoke

KGM KisiWhite) glass - HH

$8.00

bright citrus and honey notes, white peach

Mikho Saperavi (Rose) glass - HH

$10.00

Dila-O Rkatsiteli (Amber) glass - HH

$12.00

Beer

Devils Backbone

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

HH Food

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$12.00

Pickle Assorti

$6.00

Pulled Pork & Pomegranate BBQ Sliders

$8.00

Ajika Honey Wings

$8.00

Mini Ajaruli Khachapuri

$8.00

Park View Fries

$6.00

Tabla's Potato Chips

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tabla is DC's first fast-casual spot featuring the most popular dishes from the Republic of Georgia! Think khachapuri and khinkali, the stuffed bread and soup dumplings that put Georgian food on the District’s dining map! You’ll find your traditional favorites and some new faves that our chefs dreamed up combining Georgian flavors and formats with influences from our chefs’ own imaginations!

Website

Location

3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
St. Vincent Wine
orange starNo Reviews
3212 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Hook Hall
orange star4.0 • 556
3400 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Halal Wrist
orange starNo Reviews
3019 Georgia Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (446 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston