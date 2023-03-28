Tabla
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tabla is DC's first fast-casual spot featuring the most popular dishes from the Republic of Georgia! Think khachapuri and khinkali, the stuffed bread and soup dumplings that put Georgian food on the District’s dining map! You’ll find your traditional favorites and some new faves that our chefs dreamed up combining Georgian flavors and formats with influences from our chefs’ own imaginations!
Location
3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
