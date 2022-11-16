Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National 5847 Grand National Dr

No reviews yet

5847 Grand National Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$9.00

Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

$9.00

Crispy flour strips, chick peas, diced potatoes served in seasoned yogurt and homemade chutneys.

Palak Ke Phool

Palak Ke Phool

$10.00
Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$10.00
Pani Poori

Pani Poori

$13.00
Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$10.00
Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish

Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish

$15.00
Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian

Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian

$17.00

Coconut shrimp

$17.00
Chaat Platter

Chaat Platter

$19.00
Drums of Heaven

Drums of Heaven

$17.00

Palak Chaat

$11.00

Tabla’s Mango Bhel

$13.00

Crispy Lotus Root

$12.00

Soup

Tomato Shorba

$8.00
Lemon Coriander

Lemon Coriander

$8.00
Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny

$8.00
Hot and Sour

Hot and Sour

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00
Tabla's Tikka Salad

Tabla's Tikka Salad

$13.00

Chopped Thai Salad

$13.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Tandoor

Paneer TIkka

$23.00
Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$23.00
Chicken Malai Methi Kebab

Chicken Malai Methi Kebab

$23.00
Chicken Boti Kebab

Chicken Boti Kebab

$25.00
Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab

Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab

$23.00
Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$23.00
Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$29.00

Tabla's Lamb Chops

$39.00
Tandoori Fish

Tandoori Fish

$41.00
Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$23.00+
Tabla Mix Grill

Tabla Mix Grill

$41.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer TIkka Masala

Paneer TIkka Masala

$22.00
Dal Bukhara

Dal Bukhara

$21.00
Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$21.00
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$21.00
Bhindi Masala Fry

Bhindi Masala Fry

$22.00
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$22.00
Paneer Bhurji Masala

Paneer Bhurji Masala

$22.00
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$21.00
Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$22.00
Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$21.00
Mushroom Matar Malai

Mushroom Matar Malai

$21.00
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$21.00

Tabla’s Dewani Handi

$23.00

Tabla’s Vegetable Curry

$23.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Cardamom Korma

$23.00
Chicken Madras

Chicken Madras

$23.00
Tabla's Chicken Curry

Tabla's Chicken Curry

$23.00
Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$23.00
Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.00

Alphonso Mango Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Saag

$23.00

Meat Entrees

Junglee Lal Mass

Junglee Lal Mass

$24.00
Palak Ghosht

Palak Ghosht

$24.00

Chaap Masala

$27.00
Dal Ghosht

Dal Ghosht

$24.00
Vindaloo Ghosht

Vindaloo Ghosht

$24.00
Tabla's Homestyle Curry

Tabla's Homestyle Curry

$24.00
Kadai Ghosht

Kadai Ghosht

$24.00
Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$24.00

Fish Entrees

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish

Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry

Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry

$26.00
Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish

Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Kadai Shrimp

Kadai Shrimp

$26.00

Thai Entrees

Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$20.00
Thai Red Curry

Thai Red Curry

$20.00
Thai Yellow Curry

Thai Yellow Curry

$20.00

Chinese Entrees

Orange Sauce

Orange Sauce

$20.00
General Tso

General Tso

$20.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$20.00

Wok Entrees

Indo Chinese Fried Rice

Indo Chinese Fried Rice

$20.00
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

$20.00
Manchurian

Manchurian

$21.00
Chilli Garlic

Chilli Garlic

$21.00
Beef and Brocolli

Beef and Brocolli

$21.00
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$20.00
Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Tabla’s Indo Chinese Biriyani

$22.00

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$20.00
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$22.00
Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$24.00
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$24.00
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$24.00

Tabla’s Mixed Biriyani

$32.00

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Green Chilli Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Cream Cheese Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Missi Roti

$7.00

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Garlic Green Chilli Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Aloo Parantha

$7.00

Tandoori Lachacha Parantha

$7.00

Tabla Naan

$8.00

Lamb Keema Naan

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Naan

$8.00

Sides

Pickle

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$5.00

Raita

$5.00

Roasted Pappadum

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Pickled Onions

$5.00

Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$5.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Chili, lemon & Onion

$2.99

Desserts

Chocolate Samosa

Chocolate Samosa

$8.99

Mango Tiramasu

$7.99

Rasmalai

$5.49

Gulab Jamun

$5.49

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Gulab Jamun Brûlée

$8.99

Falooda

$7.99

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Chai Ice Cream

$4.00

Cassatta ice cream

$8.99

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$6.00

Spicy Guava

$7.00

Fresh Lime

$6.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Shriley Temple

$6.00

Shanghai Punch

$8.00

Chai Tea

$4.99

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.49

South Indian Filter Coffee

$5.99

Kids Menu

Butter Noodles

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Fries

$3.99

Lunch Special

Lunch special

$15.99

Happy Hour

Domestic Beer

$7.00

House Wine

$6.00

Cocktails

$7.00

Bar Bites

Tandoori Wings

$10.00

Chicken Pakora

$7.00

Drums of Heaven

$7.00

Amritsari Fish

$9.00

Lamb Sliders

$6.00

Shrimp Manchurian

$10.00

Masala Papadum

$4.00

Onion & Potato Bhajji

$7.00

Cheese Cuts

$6.00

5 Course Chefs Menu

5 Course Chefs Special

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the Best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

