Appetizers

Crab Fritters

$26.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Crab Claws

$29.00

Onion Dip

$14.00

Pork Bites

$18.00

Prime Rib Debris Fries

$14.00

Sauteed Crab Claws

$29.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00+

Smoked Tuna Dip

$16.00

Oysters

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

French Onion Bowl

$10.00

French Onion Cup

$7.00

Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Gumbo Cup

$6.00

Market Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Market Salad

$3.50

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Soup & Salad (lunch)

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Strawberry Watermelon salad

$8.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sandwich of the Day

$14.00

Table 100 Burger

$18.00

Turkey Panini

$15.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket

$26.00

Chicken Breast

$29.00

Table 100 Burger

$18.00

Duck Breast

$35.00

Filet

$47.00

Shrimp Platter

$28.00

NY Strip

$75.00

Redfish

$32.00

Ribeye

$75.00

Salmon

$28.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits Ent

$18.00+

Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

Dinner Fish

$46.00

Vegetable Plate Dinner

$15.00

Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Steak Special

$46.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster

$16.00+

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$6.00

Promo Brownie

$6.00

Promo Creme Brulee

$4.00

Table 100's Big Brownie

$12.00

Sides

Asparagus Lg

$7.00

Asparagus Sm

$3.50

Black Eyed Peas Sm

$3.50

Broccolini Lg

$7.00

Broccolini Sm

$3.50

Brussels Lg

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts Sm

$3.50

Butter Beans Lg

$7.00

Butter Beans Sm

$3.50

Butternut Parmesan Risotto Lg

$7.00

Butternut Parmesan Risotto Sm

$3.50

Carrots Lg

$7.00

Carrots Sm

$3.50

Cauliflower Lg

$7.00

Cauliflower Sm

$3.50

Cole Slaw Lg

$7.00

Cole Slaw Sm

$3.50

Collard Greens Lg

$7.00

Collard Greens Sm

$3.50

Collards Lg

$7.00

Collards Sm

$3.50

Dirty Rice Lg

$7.00

Dirty Rice Sm

$3.50

Fries Lg

$7.00

Fries Sm

$3.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Green Beans Lg

$7.00

Green Beans Sm

$3.50

Grits Lg

$7.00

Grits Sm

$3.50

Mac & Cheese Lg

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Sm

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes Lg

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes Sm

$3.50

Spinach Lg

$7.00

Spinach Sm

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Pasta

$3.00

NA Beverages

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET MT DEW

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DOUBLE PRESS

$15.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

PELLIGRINO

$5.00

PERRIER

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE - 8OZ

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE - 8OZ

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE - 8OZ

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$0.95

Charity Tata

Tata

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Table 100 is a Casual - Euro American Bistro located in the heart of Flowood, Mississippi. Experience hospitality second to none at our piano bar, sip a craft cocktail, and enjoy classic Southern Bistro fare served with a modern twist.

Website

Location

100 Ridge Way, Flowood, MS 39232

Directions

