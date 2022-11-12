A map showing the location of Table 231View gallery

Table 231

11283 N. Straits Hwy

Cheboygan, MI 49721

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup
Burger
Mocha

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.50

La Croix

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.10

SF Red Bull

$3.10

True Leaf Tea

$2.90

Honest Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Coffee Beverages

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, with one of our flavors.

Mocha

$3.50+

Americano

$2.00+

Ristretta

$2.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00+

Decaf

$2.00

Water/Coffee

$1.25

Chips/Snacks

Scone

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Great Lakes Chips

$1.50

Steak Rub

$15.00

Breakfast

Egg, Chz, Bacon McMack

$6.00

Egg, Chz, Sausage McMack

$6.00

Egg, Chz, Steak McMack

$7.00

Mush, sweet pot, spin McMack

$5.00

Chicken + Waffles

$11.00

Spin + Goat Chz Muffin

$7.00

Breakfast Meat Sides

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

Side of Pots

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

Lunch

Soup

$6.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Hero

$12.00

Burger

$13.00

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$10.00

Bahn Mi

$9.00

Grilled Chz NO SOUP

$8.00

Side of Fries

$2.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Daily feat.

$9.00

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

The Reuben

$12.00

Short rib tacos.

$11.00

Box Lunch

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
11283 N. Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI 49721

