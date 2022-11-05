Restaurant header imageView gallery

Table 26 Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1700 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach And Artichoke Dip
T26 Signature Burger
Roasted Chicken

Starters

Maryland Crab Cake

Maryland Crab Cake

$26.00

Habanero Tartare

Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$26.00

Three Jumbo Shrimps, Sweet Corn Grits, Tomato Confit, Spinach

Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Wasabi Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Seaweed, Wontons

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Corn Chips

Squash Blossoms

Squash Blossoms

$21.00

Tempura-Fried, House-Made boursin Cheese, Romesco, Balsamic, Agro-Dolce

Hoisin Baby Back Ribs

Hoisin Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Baby Back Ribs, Scallions, Chilli

Ginger Glazed Calamari

Ginger Glazed Calamari

$18.00

Spicy Asian Aioli

KRAVIS GUEST

Field

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$22.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Roasted Yellow Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, Radish, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$21.00

Vine-Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumber, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Beets & Burrata

Beets & Burrata

$24.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Scallion Pesto, Herb Blasamic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Petite Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rye Croutons

Water

Martha's Fresh Catch

$36.00

Rotating selection of fresh seafood

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$38.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.00

Mushroom, Spinach, Garlic, Truffle Essence

Crab Cakes Entree

Crab Cakes Entree

$56.00

Lima Bean Succotash, Key Lime Aioli, Habanero Tartar

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$36.00

Tomatoes, Shallots, Garlic, Herbs, White Wine, Parmesan Truffle French Fries

Land

Martha's Butcher Shop

$66.00

Rotating selection of fine cuts of meat

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Butter Poached Lobster, Garlic, Celery, Brioche Roll, Seasoned Potato Chips

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$34.00

Sous Vide Half Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Honey Sauce

T26 Signature Burger

T26 Signature Burger

$22.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Smoked Pepper Aioli, French Fries

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$41.00

Maple-Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Peanuts, Apple Bourbon Chutney

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Herb-Whipped Potato, Lemon Au Jus

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$32.00

Herb-Whipped Potato, Wild Mushroom Gravy

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$31.00

Arugula, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, White Truffle Vinaigrette

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$58.00

Roasted Garlic Potatoes, Ppercorn Brandy Sauce

Zucchini Pasta

Zucchini Pasta

$26.00

Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Shaved Parmesan, Pomodoro Sauce

Side

Maple-Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Bacon & Peanuts

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Herb-Whipped Potato

$10.00

Coleslaw

$10.00

Street Corn

$10.00

Chilled Asparagus

$10.00Out of stock

French Fries

$10.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

$14.00Out of stock

Creations by Pastry Chef Rocio Barrera

Warm Bread Pudding

$14.00

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, Bruleed Banana, Caramel Sauce

Hot Fudge Sundae

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Walnuts, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache

Five-Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Biscotti plate

$12.00

White Chocolate, Dried Cranberries

Single Biscotti

$3.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Choice of Vanilla or Dulce de Leche

Cocktails

North Martini

$16.00

H.F. Old Fashioned

$16.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$16.00

Watermelon Martini

$16.00

Flamingo Pomegranate

$16.00

Northwood Blood Orange Gin Fizz

$16.00

Kravis Dragon Fruit Mojito

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Almond Delight

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$16.00

Blueberry Smash

$16.00

French 26

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Elegant, airy, nautically themed eatery with a swanky bar & a menu of global comfort food.

Website

Location

1700 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Restaurant at The Norton
orange starNo Reviews
1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Hive Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1603 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Grato
orange starNo Reviews
1901 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Buccan Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
350 South County Road Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Buccan - Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 S County Rd Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
SurfSide Diner - 314 South County Road
orange starNo Reviews
314 South County Road Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston