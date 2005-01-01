Main picView gallery

Table 34 600 E Warm Springs Rd

600 E Warm Springs Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

French Squeezed

$12.00

Pear Refresher

$12.00

Raspberry Spritz

$12.00

Ginger Smash

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Fresh Juice Paloma

$12.00

Strawberry Mint Mule

$12.00

Daily Special Cocktail

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Bijou

$12.00

Blood & Sand

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulivardier

$12.00

Brown Derby

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Eastside

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pegu Club

$12.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Satan's Whiskers

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

St. Germain Spritz

$12.00

Vesper Martini

$14.00

Wine

GL Prosecco

$13.00

GL J.P. Chenet

$9.00

GL Albarino

$15.00

GL Tasca Bianco

$9.00

GL Niner Chard

$13.00

GL Craggy Range

$14.00

GL Riesling

$12.00

GL House White

$9.00

GL Argyle Pinot

$15.00

GL Delas CDR

$12.00

GL Justin Cab

$18.00

GL Banshee Mortecai

$16.00

GL Zinfandel

$15.00

GL Rose

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Ace's Very Special Wine

$9.00

GL Taylor LBV

$12.00

GL Taylor 20yr Tawny

$20.00

GL Sauternes

$18.00

GL Tokaji

$22.00

Gl Inniskillin

$26.00

Special Random Delicious Wine

$15.00

Argyle Pinot

$60.00

Bargetto Merlot

$62.00

Beronia Crianza

$38.00

Beronia Gran Reserva

$85.00

Bound & Determined Cabernet

$80.00

Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir

$85.00

Brown Estate Chaos Theory

$85.00

Cafaggio Chianti

$42.00

Cesari Amarone

$110.00

Ch. Faugeres

$135.00

Ch. Soleil

$110.00

Chateau Croix Rival

$60.00

Chateau Feytit Clinet Pomerol

$130.00

Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere

$180.00

Chateau St Pierre

$275.00

Col Solare

$75.00

Daou Pessimist

$60.00

Darioush Cabernet

$230.00

Decoy Cabernet

$60.00

Delas Cotes-du-Rhone

$42.00

Dom. Bousquets Gigondas

$80.00

Dom. Cabasse Gigondas

$80.00

Domaine Cheveau Boaujolais

$40.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$75.00

Freemark Abbey Merlot

$50.00

George Descombes Morgon

$55.00

Goldeneye Pinot

$65.00

Goulee

$95.00

Grand Tinel Chateuneuf-du-Pape

$125.00

Hedges Estate Red Blend

$95.00

Heritance Beckstoffer

$120.00

Hourglass Blueline Merlot

$90.00

Hourglass HGIII Red Blend

$110.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$36.00

Jim Barry Shiraz

$55.00

Justin Cabernet

$65.00

Justin Isosceles

$120.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel

$52.00

Labor Wines Pinot Noir

$65.00

Labor Wines Superstes

$65.00

Lancaster Cabernet

$78.00

Lussac Croix Rival

$60.00

Merry Edwards 375ML

$65.00

Michel Magnien Morey St Denis

$125.00

Molly Dooker The Boxer

$65.00

Montinore Pinot

$58.00

My Favorite Neighbor

$65.00

Oddero Nizza Barbera

$72.00

Old Ghost

$40.00

Orin Swift "Abstract"

$75.00

Orin Swift "Machete"

$88.00

Panther Creek Pinot

$50.00

Pertanace Barbera

$35.00

Pio Cesare Barbaresco

$180.00

Ridge "Geyserville"

$110.00

Sassicaia

$350.00

Serial Cabernet

$45.00

Shafer One Point Five

$195.00

Shafer OPF 375ML

$110.00

Siduri Pinot Noir

$45.00

Siete Fincas Cabernet Franc

$48.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$112.00

Sojurn Pinot Noir

$80.00

Stag's Leap "Artemis"

$135.00

Tantara Lolita Red

$75.00

Thistledown Old Vine

$45.00

Torbreck "The Laird"

$450.00

Viberti Barolo

$95.00

Vidal Fleury Crozes

$65.00

Villa del Prata Brunello

$135.00

Klinker Brick Syrah

$56.00

Hirsch San Andres 375ml

$65.00

Banshee Mordecai

$58.00

Heitz C-91

$180.00

Siete Fincas Malbec

$42.00

Tignanello

$250.00

Remoissenet 1/2

$110.00

Balandina Albarino

$38.00

Bien Nacido Chardonnay

$110.00

Cambria Clone 4 Chardonnay

$30.00

Ch. Ragotiere Muscadet

$45.00

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$42.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc

$130.00

Craggy Range Te Muna Road Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Dauvissat Grand Cru Chablis

$180.00

Davis Family Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Domaine Nozay Sancerre

$78.00

Domaine Serene "Evanstad Reserve"

$130.00

Donnhoff 375ML Spatlese

$95.00

Donnhoff 750ML Spatlese

$85.00Out of stock

Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc

$35.00

Gilles Noblet Pouilly-Fuisse

$72.00

Hartford Chardonnay

$65.00

House of Brown Chardonnay

$38.00

J.Lohr Chardonnay

$36.00

La Mesma Gavi

$57.00

Ladoucette Pouilly-Fume

$105.00

Lafken Riesling

$45.00

Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Leon Beyer Gewurtz

$52.00

Leon Beyer Pinot Gris

$50.00

Les Pierre Grises Saint-Veran

$55.00

Les Poruzots 1er Cru

$250.00

Lingua-Franca Chardonnay

$75.00Out of stock

Livio Felluga Friulano

$85.00

Louis Latour Meursault

$155.00Out of stock

Moillard Chablis

$55.00Out of stock

Monchoff Riesing Auslese

$135.00

Nigl Gruner

$55.00

Niner Chardonnay

$48.00

Olivier Leflaive Les Poruzots

$250.00

Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay

$50.00

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$50.00Out of stock

Skouras Moscofilero

$45.00

Stonestreet Chardonnay

$70.00

Sun Goddess Ramato

$52.00

Tasca Grillo

$50.00

Terras Gauda Albarino

$52.00

Tinpot Hut Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

William Fevre Chablis

$85.00

Yves Cuilleron Confrieu

$120.00

Tasca Bianco

$38.00

The Beach Rose

$35.00

Le Provencal Rose

$42.00

Adami Prosecco

$52.00

Duval-Leroy

$95.00Out of stock

Felice Moscato

$38.00

Gaston Chiquet

$125.00Out of stock

Gran Moraine Rose

$85.00

Gruet BDB

$40.00

Guy Larmandier

$120.00

Henriot 2012

$190.00

J.P. Chenet

$36.00

Jane Ventura Cava

$42.00

Lanson Black Magnum

$175.00

Lanson Gold 2005

$150.00

Legras & Haas

$115.00

Roederer L'Ermitage 2015

$135.00

Ruinart 1/2 bottle

$95.00

Ruinart Rose

$195.00

Taittinger Brut

$85.00

J Vineyards Rose

$45.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle

$40.00

Tentation

$35.00

Beer

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coedo Shiro

$12.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$12.00

Knee Deep Clarity

$8.00

La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

Modelo

$6.00

pFriem Pilsner

$8.00

Prarie BOMB!

$14.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stillwater Insetto

$9.00

Tenaya Creek Gypsy Fade

$7.00

Trumer Pilsner

$8.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$9.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Baker's

$14.00

Barrell Batch #32

$20.00

Barrell Seagrass

$20.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown XO

$15.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Frank August

$15.00

Garrison Bros. BBN

$15.00

House Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Hudson Short Stack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Jamison

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$20.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$30.00

King's County

$15.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$12.00

Leopold 5yr

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michter's Small Batch

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$15.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$12.00

Smoke Wagon Straight

$12.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut

$14.00

Stellum Rye

$14.00

W.L. Weller 12yr

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old Marriage

$28.00

Whistle Pig 15yr Vermont Oak

$38.00

Whistling Andy Bottled in Bond

$12.00

Whistling Andy Harvest Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Balvenie 14yr

$16.00

Chivas 12yr

$12.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$16.00

Craigellachie 13yr

$14.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenlivet Double Oak

$12.00

J&B Rare

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$24.00

Kilkerran 12yr

$18.00

Lecarre VS

$13.00

Macallan 12yr

$24.00

Macallan 18yr

$60.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Vanilia

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gruven Potato

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Vido

$10.00

Spring 44

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Ginny's

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Old Raj

$14.00

Oxley

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Svol Aquavit

$10.00

Rum

Avua Cachaca

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Clement Barrel Select

$12.00

Clement Canne Bleue

$10.00

Clement Cuvee

$18.00

Malibu

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Zacapa 23yr

$12.00

Zacapa XO

$22.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$10.00

Tequila

Chamucos Blanco

$12.00

Chamucos Repo

$14.00

Codigo Rosa

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Cristalino Anejo

$20.00

El Cristalino Reposado

$15.00

El Cristalino Silver

$12.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$22.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Ilegal Anejo

$20.00

Koch Tobala

$14.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Rayu Joven

$9.00

Veras Joven

$12.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Well tequila

$9.00

Xicaru 102pf

$10.00

Liqueur / Amaro / Aperitifs

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

B & B

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Cannella Cinnamon

$10.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Corretto Coffee

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galiano

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lazzaroni Limoncello

$9.00

Lejay Cassis

$10.00

Meletti Amaro

$10.00

Meletti Sambuca

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Sambuca Romano

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

Zucca

$10.00

Nonino Amaro

$10.00

Brandy / Cognac / Calvados

Chateau de Brieul 15yr

$24.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Kelt VSOP

$18.00

Lecarre VS

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Boulard Calvados

$12.00

Lheraud Cuvee 10

$27.00

Appetizers & Soups

French Onion Soup

$10.00

L Pork Belly App

$16.00

L Chickpea Bruschetta

$13.00

L Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

Soup / Cup

$5.00

Soup / Bowl

$8.00

Soup / 32oz

$15.00

Salads

L Caesar

$10.00

L Mixed Greens

$8.00

L Arugula & Apple

$10.00

L Beet & Quinoa

$11.00

L Wedge

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$18.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

Lamb Salad

$22.00

Sandwiches

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$17.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Veggie Pesto

$13.00

Table 34 Burger

$17.00

Smoked Turkey Breast

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Reuben

$16.00

Pork BLT Sand

$15.00

Sandwich Special

$20.00

Regular BLT

$15.00

Lunch Entrée

L Shrimp Linguini

$21.00

L Linguini Chicken

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mush & Saus Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Chix Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

L Halibut

$28.00

L Pork Chop

$23.00