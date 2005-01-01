Table 34 600 E Warm Springs Rd
No reviews yet
600 E Warm Springs Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Appletini
$12.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bee's Knees
$12.00
Bijou
$12.00
Blood & Sand
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Boulivardier
$12.00
Brown Derby
$12.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$12.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Eastside
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Jungle Bird
$12.00
Last Word
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Lychee Martini
$12.00
Kir Royale
$12.00
Madras
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Paper Plane
$12.00
Pegu Club
$12.00
Penicillin
$12.00
Pisco Sour
$12.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Satan's Whiskers
$12.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Screwdriver
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Vieux Carre
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00
St. Germain Spritz
$12.00
Vesper Martini
$14.00
Wine
GL Prosecco
$13.00
GL J.P. Chenet
$9.00
GL Albarino
$15.00
GL Tasca Bianco
$9.00
GL Niner Chard
$13.00
GL Craggy Range
$14.00
GL Riesling
$12.00
GL House White
$9.00
GL Argyle Pinot
$15.00
GL Delas CDR
$12.00
GL Justin Cab
$18.00
GL Banshee Mortecai
$16.00
GL Zinfandel
$15.00
GL Rose
$12.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Ace's Very Special Wine
$9.00
GL Taylor LBV
$12.00
GL Taylor 20yr Tawny
$20.00
GL Sauternes
$18.00
GL Tokaji
$22.00
Gl Inniskillin
$26.00
Special Random Delicious Wine
$15.00
Argyle Pinot
$60.00
Bargetto Merlot
$62.00
Beronia Crianza
$38.00
Beronia Gran Reserva
$85.00
Bound & Determined Cabernet
$80.00
Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir
$85.00
Brown Estate Chaos Theory
$85.00
Cafaggio Chianti
$42.00
Cesari Amarone
$110.00
Ch. Faugeres
$135.00
Ch. Soleil
$110.00
Chateau Croix Rival
$60.00
Chateau Feytit Clinet Pomerol
$130.00
Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere
$180.00
Chateau St Pierre
$275.00
Col Solare
$75.00
Daou Pessimist
$60.00
Darioush Cabernet
$230.00
Decoy Cabernet
$60.00
Delas Cotes-du-Rhone
$42.00
Dom. Bousquets Gigondas
$80.00
Dom. Cabasse Gigondas
$80.00
Domaine Cheveau Boaujolais
$40.00
Failla Pinot Noir
$75.00
Freemark Abbey Merlot
$50.00
George Descombes Morgon
$55.00
Goldeneye Pinot
$65.00
Goulee
$95.00
Grand Tinel Chateuneuf-du-Pape
$125.00
Hedges Estate Red Blend
$95.00
Heritance Beckstoffer
$120.00
Hourglass Blueline Merlot
$90.00
Hourglass HGIII Red Blend
$110.00
J. Lohr Cabernet
$36.00
Jim Barry Shiraz
$55.00
Justin Cabernet
$65.00
Justin Isosceles
$120.00
Klinker Brick Zinfandel
$52.00
Labor Wines Pinot Noir
$65.00
Labor Wines Superstes
$65.00
Lancaster Cabernet
$78.00
Lussac Croix Rival
$60.00
Merry Edwards 375ML
$65.00
Michel Magnien Morey St Denis
$125.00
Molly Dooker The Boxer
$65.00
Montinore Pinot
$58.00
My Favorite Neighbor
$65.00
Oddero Nizza Barbera
$72.00
Old Ghost
$40.00
Orin Swift "Abstract"
$75.00
Orin Swift "Machete"
$88.00
Panther Creek Pinot
$50.00
Pertanace Barbera
$35.00
Pio Cesare Barbaresco
$180.00
Ridge "Geyserville"
$110.00
Sassicaia
$350.00
Serial Cabernet
$45.00
Shafer One Point Five
$195.00
Shafer OPF 375ML
$110.00
Siduri Pinot Noir
$45.00
Siete Fincas Cabernet Franc
$48.00
Silver Oak Cabernet
$112.00
Sojurn Pinot Noir
$80.00
Stag's Leap "Artemis"
$135.00
Tantara Lolita Red
$75.00
Thistledown Old Vine
$45.00
Torbreck "The Laird"
$450.00
Viberti Barolo
$95.00
Vidal Fleury Crozes
$65.00
Villa del Prata Brunello
$135.00
Klinker Brick Syrah
$56.00
Hirsch San Andres 375ml
$65.00
Banshee Mordecai
$58.00
Heitz C-91
$180.00
Siete Fincas Malbec
$42.00
Tignanello
$250.00
Remoissenet 1/2
$110.00
Balandina Albarino
$38.00
Bien Nacido Chardonnay
$110.00
Cambria Clone 4 Chardonnay
$30.00
Ch. Ragotiere Muscadet
$45.00
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
$42.00
Cielo Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc
$130.00
Craggy Range Te Muna Road Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
Dauvissat Grand Cru Chablis
$180.00
Davis Family Sauvignon Blanc
$70.00
Domaine Nozay Sancerre
$78.00
Domaine Serene "Evanstad Reserve"
$130.00
Donnhoff 375ML Spatlese
$95.00
Donnhoff 750ML Spatlese
$85.00Out of stock
Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc
$35.00
Gilles Noblet Pouilly-Fuisse
$72.00
Hartford Chardonnay
$65.00
House of Brown Chardonnay
$38.00
J.Lohr Chardonnay
$36.00
La Mesma Gavi
$57.00
Ladoucette Pouilly-Fume
$105.00
Lafken Riesling
$45.00
Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc
$55.00
Leon Beyer Gewurtz
$52.00
Leon Beyer Pinot Gris
$50.00
Les Pierre Grises Saint-Veran
$55.00
Les Poruzots 1er Cru
$250.00
Lingua-Franca Chardonnay
$75.00Out of stock
Livio Felluga Friulano
$85.00
Louis Latour Meursault
$155.00Out of stock
Moillard Chablis
$55.00Out of stock
Monchoff Riesing Auslese
$135.00
Nigl Gruner
$55.00
Niner Chardonnay
$48.00
Olivier Leflaive Les Poruzots
$250.00
Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay
$50.00
Sean Minor Chardonnay
$50.00Out of stock
Skouras Moscofilero
$45.00
Stonestreet Chardonnay
$70.00
Sun Goddess Ramato
$52.00
Tasca Grillo
$50.00
Terras Gauda Albarino
$52.00
Tinpot Hut Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
William Fevre Chablis
$85.00
Yves Cuilleron Confrieu
$120.00
Tasca Bianco
$38.00
The Beach Rose
$35.00
Le Provencal Rose
$42.00
Adami Prosecco
$52.00
Duval-Leroy
$95.00Out of stock
Felice Moscato
$38.00
Gaston Chiquet
$125.00Out of stock
Gran Moraine Rose
$85.00
Gruet BDB
$40.00
Guy Larmandier
$120.00
Henriot 2012
$190.00
J.P. Chenet
$36.00
Jane Ventura Cava
$42.00
Lanson Black Magnum
$175.00
Lanson Gold 2005
$150.00
Legras & Haas
$115.00
Roederer L'Ermitage 2015
$135.00
Ruinart 1/2 bottle
$95.00
Ruinart Rose
$195.00
Taittinger Brut
$85.00
J Vineyards Rose
$45.00
Schramsberg Mirabelle
$40.00
Tentation
$35.00
Beer
Anchor Steam
$7.00
Avery White Rascal
$8.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Coedo Shiro
$12.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Delirium Tremens
$12.00
Knee Deep Clarity
$8.00
La Fin Du Monde
$10.00
Modelo
$6.00
pFriem Pilsner
$8.00
Prarie BOMB!
$14.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Stillwater Insetto
$9.00
Tenaya Creek Gypsy Fade
$7.00
Trumer Pilsner
$8.00
Reissdorf Kolsch
$9.00
Whiskey / Bourbon
Angel's Envy
$12.00
Baker's
$14.00
Barrell Batch #32
$20.00
Barrell Seagrass
$20.00
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Blanton's
$18.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Canadian Club
$9.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Crown XO
$15.00
Four Roses
$9.00
Frank August
$15.00
Garrison Bros. BBN
$15.00
House Rye Whiskey
$10.00
Hudson Short Stack
$12.00
Jack Daniel's
$12.00
Jamison
$10.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$20.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
$30.00
King's County
$15.00
Knob Creek 9yr
$12.00
Leopold 5yr
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Michter's Small Batch
$13.00
Noah's Mill
$14.00
Old Forester 1920
$12.00
Old Forester 1920
$12.00
Pendleton
$10.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$15.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$15.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
$12.00
Smoke Wagon Straight
$12.00
Smoke Wagon Uncut
$14.00
Stellum Rye
$14.00
W.L. Weller 12yr
$12.00
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old Marriage
$28.00
Whistle Pig 15yr Vermont Oak
$38.00
Whistling Andy Bottled in Bond
$12.00
Whistling Andy Harvest Rye
$12.00
Wild Turkey 101
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Scotch
Balvenie 12yr
$14.00
Balvenie 14yr
$16.00
Chivas 12yr
$12.00
Compass Box Peat Monster
$16.00
Craigellachie 13yr
$14.00
Dewar's
$10.00
Glenlivet Double Oak
$12.00
J&B Rare
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$45.00
Johnnie Walker Platinum
$24.00
Kilkerran 12yr
$18.00
Lecarre VS
$13.00
Macallan 12yr
$24.00
Macallan 18yr
$60.00
Well Scotch
$9.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Chamucos Blanco
$12.00
Chamucos Repo
$14.00
Codigo Rosa
$15.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
El Cristalino Anejo
$20.00
El Cristalino Reposado
$15.00
El Cristalino Silver
$12.00
El Jolgorio Tepeztate
$22.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$18.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$12.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$15.00
Ilegal Anejo
$20.00
Koch Tobala
$14.00
Ocho Plata
$14.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Rayu Joven
$9.00
Veras Joven
$12.00
Well Tequila
$9.00
Well tequila
$9.00
Xicaru 102pf
$10.00
Liqueur / Amaro / Aperitifs
Amaretto
$12.00
Aperol
$10.00
Averna
$10.00
B & B
$12.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$10.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Campari
$10.00
Cannella Cinnamon
$10.00
Cocchi Dopo Teatro
$12.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Corretto Coffee
$10.00
Disaronno
$12.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Fernet-Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Galiano
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Lazzaroni Limoncello
$9.00
Lejay Cassis
$10.00
Meletti Amaro
$10.00
Meletti Sambuca
$10.00
Montenegro
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00
Sambuca Romano
$10.00
Screwball
$9.00
Zucca
$10.00
Nonino Amaro
$10.00