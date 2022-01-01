  • Home
  • /
  • Oxon Hill
  • /
  • Public House National Harbor - Public House National Harbor
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Public House National Harbor Public House National Harbor

review star

No reviews yet

199 Fleet Street

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, three cheese blend, sour cream, house salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla, three cheese blend, sour cream, house salsa

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

seasoned fries, honey mustard, ketchup

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.00

flour tortillas, blackened mahi-mahi, cilantro-jalapeno slaw, mango salsa, chipotle cream

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$14.00

shaved rib eye, chipotles, bell peppers, onions, american cheese, spicy ketchup

Wings

Wings

$14.00

buffalo, bbq, old bay or thai-chili, celery, ranch or blue cheese

Salads

Market Salad

Market Salad

$11.00

harvest lettuce blend, red onion, bell pepper grape tomato, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, pecorino romano, garlic croutons

Plates

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$28.00

blackened mahi filet, mango-cilantro salsa, seasoned rice, broccoli

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

citrus vanilla butter, maple syrup

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$28.00

andouille sausage, confit chicken, gulf shrimp, seasoned rice

NY Strip

NY Strip

$32.00Out of stock

red-skin mash potatoes, broccoli, house steak sauce +shrimp 13

Chipotle Pesto Pasta

Chipotle Pesto Pasta

$21.00

cavatappi, chipotle pesto cream sauce, garlic, spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, baguette + chicken 6/ + steak 10/ + salmon 8/ + shrimp 6/ + mahi 8

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

airline chicken breast, fresh rosemary and garlic, pan gravy, mash potaotes, collard greens

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

pan-seared salmon, capers, lemon butter sauce, seasoned rice, butter

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

cheddar grits, braised collards, shrimp jus

Surf & Turf

$45.00

red-skin mash potatoes, broccoli, house steak sauce, shrimp

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, ranch or bleu cheese

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$15.00

chopped ribeye, american cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles + bacon 2.5

Classic Club Sandwich

Classic Club Sandwich

$14.00

oven roasted turkey, baked ham, swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo

Public House Burger

Public House Burger

$15.00

half pound angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles +bacon 2.5 +fried egg 2.5

Turkey BLT Wrap

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

honey roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon, chipotle pesto

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles +bacon 2.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

$2.00

Rasberry Donut Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava

$9.00

Cookie Dough

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Whether it is breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner or a late night party that you seek in National Harbor, Public House is one of the best restaurant and bar establishments across from the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center. Public House provides full service dining including happy hour, late night fare and Saturday & Sunday breakfast/brunch. Available for large group and special event accommodations, our private dining room can be used for cocktail parties as well as for sit down dinners. With multiple big screen plasma televisions around the restaurant and bar, you can be sure that you will have a view to watch the big game! Whether it is a DJ or Live Entertainment or Karaoke Tuesdays, our late night atmosphere keeps our guests enjoying their time away from work and the real world! As the friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar, we believe that our guests should feel at home as soon as they arrive!

Location

199 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
orange star4.1 • 1,588
153 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
156 national plaza National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Grace's Mandarin
orange star4.2 • 6,387
188 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - National Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
152 WATERFRONT STREET National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Brother Jimmy's - National Harbor
orange star3.3 • 698
177 Fleet St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Succotash
orange starNo Reviews
186 Waterfront St. National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oxon Hill

Grace's Mandarin
orange star4.2 • 6,387
188 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
orange star4.1 • 1,588
153 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,326
172 Fleet St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Portum Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 162
6400 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Henry's Soul Cafe - Oxon Hill
orange star4.0 • 1
5431 Indianhead Highway Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oxon Hill
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston