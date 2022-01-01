Restaurant header imageView gallery

Table 97 112 North Main Street

184 Reviews

$$

112 North Main Street

Mishawaka, IN 46544

Popular Items

Appetizers

$11.00

sriracha buffalo sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

blackened chicken, coleslaw, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle avocado ranch

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

served with beer cheese

Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

three egg rolls per order, honey ginger sauce

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$9.00

three egg rolls per order, honey ginger sauce

Salads

Asian Steak Salad

$18.00Out of stock

honey-ginger glazed grilled sirloin, mixed greens, cabbage, red onions, scallions, red bell peppers, spicy peanuts, wonton strips, toasted sesame seed vinaiagrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Chicken Santa Fe Salad

$14.00

blackened chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle avocado ranch dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, red bell peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Pork Belly Bahn Mi Sandwich

$14.00

asian bbq glazed crispy pork belly, cucumbers, coleslaw, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sriracha aioli, toasted baguette, served with french fries

B.L.T. Sandwich

$13.00

applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, balsamic onions, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bread, served with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

smoked gouda cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon onion jam, toasted brioche bread, served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

bacon, pepper jack cheese, boston lettuce, tomato, red onions, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

grilled sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic onions, garlic aioli, toasted baguette, served with french fries

Burgers

97 Burger

$13.00

smoked gouda cheese, bacon onion jam, boston lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

bacon, american cheese, boston lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with fries

Farmhouse Burger

$13.00

bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato jam, fried onions, roasted red pepper aioli, sunny side up egg, toasted brioche bun, served with fries

PB&J Burger

$13.00

Plates

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

mango habanero glaze, steamed rice, broccoli

Grilled ShrimpTacos

$14.00

three tacos per order, fried shrimp, sriracha buffalo coleslaw, scallions, corn tortillas

Grilled Sirloin

$21.00

Sautéed Mahi-Mahi

$16.00

mango habanero glaze, crispy wonton strips, steamed rice, broccoli, mango salsa

Sides

Black Beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Garden Salad

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

97 Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Bacon Jam

$1.50

BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Corn Salsa

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Honey Ginger

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Red Bell Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Strawberry Bacon Jam

$1.50

Toasted Sesame Seed Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Teriyaki

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

ABOUT US We Are a Full Bar & Restaurant We believe that the best times in life are spent around the table enjoying tasty food, refreshing drinks, and great music with friends and family. We want to share with everyone a place where they can come together to talk about their days, ups and downs, and joys and successes, all over a delicious, mouth-watering meal. Have a seat at our table to eat, drink, and come together…Welcome to Table 97!

112 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

