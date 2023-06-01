Table at the Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Table at the Lake, our team brings you our interpretation of American cuisine in a beautiful casual fine dining atmosphere. Our seasonal menus use the highest quality ingredients, sourced both locally and regionally whenever possible, that represent the diverse food culture and heritage across America and the South.
Location
1010 Cowles Clinic Way, Greensboro, GA 30642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Greensboro