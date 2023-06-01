Restaurant header imageView gallery

Table at the Lake

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Cowles Clinic Way

Greensboro, GA 30642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Housemade Focaccia

$6.00

Flaky sea salt, honey butter

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crushed ranch croutons, shaved Parmesan, lemon dressing

Warm Burrata Cheese

$18.00

Confit tomato, romesco sauce, asparagus, spring onion

Spanish Octopus

$21.00

Potatoes, chili crisp, herb salad

Beef Tartare

$22.00

Rustic bread, egg yolk jam, horseradish, caper, garlic aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Chicken Liver Toast

$12.00

Grilled bread, charred onion, chives, chicken skin

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Cucumber, Fresno pepper, GA olive oil, ponzu. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Entrées

Grouper

$36.00

Shaved fennel, tomato, cucumber

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Herb crust, asparagus, Romesco sauce

Lamb

$40.00

English peas, bagna càuda, saffron aioli

Pasta

$26.00

Housemade, arugula pesto, asparagus, confit tomato

Roast Chicken

$32.00

Croquette, garlic aioli, salsa Verde

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

Aged white Cheddar, garlic aioli, onion jam, fries. Cooked medium rare unless specified. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Bar Steak

$40.00

Herb butter, mushrooms, fries. Cooked medium rare unless specified. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

The Table "BFS"

$150.00

Herb butter, mushrooms, crispy potatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Sides

Baby Potatoes

$12.00

Confit garlic, saffron aioli, Parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Thai vinaigrette, pickled chili, peanuts

Dutch White Asparagus

$24.00

Parmesan, lemon, beef fat sabayon

Fancy Curly Fries

$10.00

Garlic aioli, parsley

Maitake Mushrooms

$15.00

Garlic aioli, crispy chicken skin

Extra Bread / Grilled

Desserts

Sea Salt Brownie

$8.00

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$10.00

Cocktails

Classic

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Hugo Spritz

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Specialty

Aloe Verde

$14.00

Tequila Blanco, cucumber, mint, aloe, herbs, lemon

Crimson Fizz

$14.00

Gin, blood orange, lime, soda

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Golden Empire

$15.00

Aged rum, banana, pineapple, lime, demerara

Italian Manhattan

$18.00

Raspberry Rye Mule

$16.00

Rye, raspberry, lemon, ginger, mint

Rosé Rendezvous

$13.00

Vodka, passion fruit, vanilla, lemon, sparkling Rosé

Table Manhattan

$14.00

Table Old Fashioned

$14.00

Zero-Proof

Garden of Serenity

$13.00

Seedlip Garden, shichimi-lemon syrup

Grapefruit Grove Fizz

$13.00

Seedlip Grove, grapefruit agave, lime, club soda

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$4.00

12 oz. glass bottle(s)

Iced Tea

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Stumptown

Cold Brew

$4.00

Stumptown

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Table at the Lake, our team brings you our interpretation of American cuisine in a beautiful casual fine dining atmosphere. Our seasonal menus use the highest quality ingredients, sourced both locally and regionally whenever possible, that represent the diverse food culture and heritage across America and the South.

Website

Location

1010 Cowles Clinic Way, Greensboro, GA 30642

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

5B Barbeque and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
1017 Park Place Blvd Greensboro, GA 30642
View restaurantnext
Georgia Butts BBQ
orange star4.0 • 725
1137 lake oconee parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Lake Oconee Bistro
orange star4.4 • 242
1130 Lake Oconee Parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
orange star4.2 • 47
100 Scott Rd Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Jeremy's Wingshack
orange starNo Reviews
Ford Truck Greensboro Ga, GA 30642
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse Eatonton
orange starNo Reviews
114 N Jefferson Ave. Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Greensboro
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston