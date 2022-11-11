Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Seafood

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy

Park Row, TX 77005

Popular Items

Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
Local's Kabob Plate
Kids Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Ahi tuna on a bed of guacamole, homestyle crisps.

Blue Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.

Homemade Hummus

$9.00

Southwest Trio

$10.00

Cast-iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.

Southwestern Quesadilla

$15.00

All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.

Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.

Cast-iron Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sweet chili sauce.

Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives

Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Burgers

All-natural beef with no antibiotics or added growth hormones with fresh hand-cut fries. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.