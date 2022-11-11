Local Table

No reviews yet
22756 Westheimer Pkwy
Park Row, TX 77005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Ahi tuna on a bed of guacamole, homestyle crisps.
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, signature tzatziki.
All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.
Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
Sweet chili sauce.
With Bacon, Cheddar, Chives