Table, Donkey and Stick 2728 W Armitage Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Opened in 2012, Table, Donkey and Stick is an award-winning restaurant and wine bar focusing on handmade breads, meats, and seasonal plates inspired by the culinary traditions of the Alps.
2728 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
