Main picView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Perfect Storm 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150

review star

No reviews yet

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The American Burger
Chicken Meatballs with Tomato Sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Cheddar, pepperjack, caramelized onions, bacon.

Social Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, black beans, house cheddar, pepperjack, tomato, red onions, grilled jalapenos, sour cream, avo crema.

BBQ Spice Rubbed Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Jalapeno and crispy garlic, served with ranch.

Smoked Salmon Dip

$15.00

Pastrami smoked salmon, cream cheese and cheddar, served with ciabatta.

4 Drop Biscuits

$7.00

Four house-made drop biscuits, served with honey butter.

Crab Cake

$22.00

Lump crab, baked and served with tartar sauce and apple coleslaw.

Truffle Old Bay Fries

$9.00

Served with ranch.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Chicken Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

$13.00

6 chicken meatballs, marinara sauce, served with ciabatta toast.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Penne pasta, topped with true bread crumbs.

Bone in Wings

$13.00+

Salads

Lobster Cobb Salad

$25.00

Roasted tomato, bacon, avocado, red onion, egg, ranch, gorgonzola, romaine, purple kale

Smoked Salmon Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, purple kale, parmesan, house bread bites, black garlic caesar dressing

Salmon Panzanella

$23.00

Grilled Salmon, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, spinach, purple kale, house bread bites.

Vegan Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, purple kale, roasted tomato, broccolini, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, peperoncini, mustard vinaigrette.

Social Salad

$12.00

Spinach, purple kale, apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, smoked balsamic vinaigrette.

Hand Helds

PS Lobster Roll

$29.00

Poached lobster meat served on black New England bun and ranch aioli.

Dressed Lobster Roll

$29.00

Dressed Lobster meat, served cold on New England bun.

The American Burger

$18.00

Dry aged patty, house cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, social sauce.

PS Burger

$22.00

Dry aged patty, black bun, cheddar cheese, lobster, ranch aioli, pickle, coleslaw.

Spicy Burger

$18.00

Dry aged patty, habanero cheese, pickled jalapeno, crispy onion, ranch aioli, sriracha ketchup.

Burger Basics

$15.00

Dry aged patty, house cheddar, papo bun.

Black Garlic Honey Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy double brined chicken, brushed with black garlic honey habanero sauce, house made pickles, ranch aioli, topped with apple coleslaw.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy double brined chicken, pimento cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted sliced chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and topped with house guacamole. Served with fries.

BLT

$17.00

Sourdough, Beeler Farms bacon, lettuce, tomato, black garlic aioli.

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Vegan patty, vegan mayo, pickles, red onion jam, served on papo bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Griddled parmesan sourdough bread, house cheddar, pimento and fresh mozzarella.

Mains

1 1/2lb Maine Lobster

$69.00

Grilled and served with drawn butter and lemon, served with choice of side.

Twin Tails

$59.00

Grilled Maine lobster tails, served with choice of side.

Lobster Fish and Chips

$37.00

Crispy lobster tail served with Old Bay fries and tartar sauce.

Fish and Chips

$19.00

1/2 pound cod, dipped in malt vinegar infused batter, served with smoked salt fries, malt vinegar, and tartar sauce.

Grilled Heirloom Half Chicken

$23.00

Marinated, pasture-raised grilled chicken, served with broccolini.

Seafood Mixed Grill

$39.00

BBQ marinated shrimp, scallops, salmon, purple mashed potatoes, asparagus.

Hoisin BBQ Bowl

$17.00

Brown rice, carrots, broccolini, cauliflower, spinach, purple kale, kimchi, tossed with hoisin sauce.

Cioppino

$32.00

Salmon, crab claws, scallops, calamari, prawns, and mussels.

Dry Aged Kansas City Strip

$39.00

Dry-aged Kansas City strip steak served with ash butter and broccolini.

Simple Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Grilled salmon served with ash butter and broccolini.

Lobster Bisque

$34.00

House made lobster bisque, served with 1/2 a grilled lobster.

Grilled Seafood Platter

$129.00

Grilled lobster, crab legs, scallops, jumbo shrimp, salmon, mussels.

1 LB Crab Legs

$48.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$7.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Side Social Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Grilled Carrots

$7.95

Plain Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Ciabatta Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Jar.

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

*Contains Nuts

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu (12 & Under Only Please)

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.95

served with fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.95

served with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.95

served with fries

Kid Fish and Chips

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood seafood joint in the Riviera Village specializing in lobsters, oysters, burgers, and cocktails.

Website

Location

1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rebel Republic Social House
orange starNo Reviews
1710 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails
orange star4.1 • 472
1708 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
orange star4.8 • 133
320 S. Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
R 10 Social House
orange starNo Reviews
179 N. Harbor Drive Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach

W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
orange star4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston