American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Perfect Storm 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood seafood joint in the Riviera Village specializing in lobsters, oysters, burgers, and cocktails.
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
