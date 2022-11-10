Table Six imageView gallery

Table Six

566 Reviews

$$

6113 Whipple Ave NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Greek Salad
T6 Chicken Tacos
Hall of Fame Lo Mein

For the Table

Gochujang, sesame, honey glaze, scallions and crispy bits

91 Poutine

$10.00

french fries topped with herbed ranch, cheddar, bacon & scallions

Brothers Fried Pickles

$8.00

with T6 special sauce

Cheese + Tomato Soup - Bowl

$6.50

Swirled together with rustic croutons

Cheese + Tomato Soup - Cup

$5.00

Swirled together with rustic croutons

Cheese Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Cheese Soup - Cup

$4.50

French Onion Soup - Bowl

$6.50

house made french onion soup

Gochujang Sprouts

$9.00

roasted brussel sprouts tossed with Gochujang, sesame, honey glaze, scallions and crispy bits

Maple Pecan Bacon

$9.00

maple and pecan crusted bacon

Pretzel Board

$10.00

soft pretzels served with cheddar fondue and house made honey mustard

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

sweet potato fries topped with whipped butter and a side of maple aioli

T6 Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce and served with aerated blue cheese

T6 Truffle Fries

$9.50

fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan and served with truffle aioli

Tomato Bisque - Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Bisque - Cup

$4.50

Greens

Chopped Greek Salad

$8.00

feta, kalamata olives, red onions, crispy chick peas, pepperoncinis, cucumbers and tomatoes and greek dressing

Six House Salad

$5.00

parmesan, red onion, rustic croutons, pepperoncini and Italian vinaigrette

T6 Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceburg wedge, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and crispy onions with ranch dressing

Six Cobb Salad

$13.00

chilled chicken, spiced pecans, bacon, scallions, egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, a black garlic drizzle and herbed ranch dressing

Burrata Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Street Food

Brussel Sprout Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.

Chicken & Waffles - Full

$18.00

hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup

Chicken & Waffles - Half

$10.00

hand breaded chicken on a house made waffle. topped with whipped butter and maple bourbon syrup

Glorious Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

old bay shrimp, street corn, jalapenos and pineapple/mango salsa

Mexican Corn Quesadilla

$10.00

quesadilla with mexican street corn and two cheeses

T6 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 tacos filled with blackened chicken, tequila jicama slaw, feta, cilantro and cilantro ranch

Table Quesadilla

$13.00

quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, mexican street corn, two cheeses and cilantro

Tofu Tacos

$12.00

tofu tossed in Korean BBQ with mango/pineapple salsa, feta, cilantro and jicama slaw

Sliders

Cheesburger Sliders w/ Bacon

$15.00

mini cheeseburgers with american cheese, bacon and dill pickles on pretzel buns

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

mini cheeseburgers with american cheese and dill pickles on pretzel buns

Short Rib & Gouda Sliders

$13.00

shredded short ribs, gouda, crispy onion straws on pretzel buns

Short Rib & Gouda Sliders w/ Bacon

$15.00

shredded short ribs, bacon, gouda, crispy onion straws on pretzel buns

Bacon Burger Sliders

$13.00

Sammies & Burgers

T6 All American Cheeseburger

$14.00

our house burger with your choice of cheese

T6 All American w/ Bacon

$15.50

our house burger with bacon and your choice of cheese

California Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, T6 aioli

California Chicken w/ Bacon

$13.50

grilled chicken, avocado mash, lettuce, tomato, T6 aioli and bacon

Nashville Mild Chicken

$13.00

Nashville hot sauce, dill pickles and a brioche bun

Nashville Mild Chicken with Cheese

$14.00

Nashville hot sauce, dill pickles, brioche bun and American cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Nashville hot sauce, dill pickles and a brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken with Cheese

$14.00

Nashville hot sauce, dill pickles, brioche bun and American cheese

T6 Smash Burger

$14.00

T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles

T6 Veggie Smash Burger

$13.00

veggie burger, T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles

IPA Fish Sandwich

$15.00

craft beer battered cod, american cheese, lemon + T6 tarter

Bowls

Hall of Fame Lo Mein

$16.00

noodles topped with chicken or shrimp, in a sesame ginger sauce with veggies and basil

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.00

house made mac and cheese topped with blackened chicken, maple pecan bacon, cheddar cheese and caramelized onion jam

Short Rib Lo Mein

$18.00

T6 Mac & Cheese

$7.00

house made mac and cheese

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$28.00

noodles tossed in a sesame ginger sauce and veggies, topped with a salmon filet

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.00

house made mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, herbed ranch and scallions

Platters

Greek Platter with Chicken

$15.00

blackened chicken on a greek salad, served with hummus, tzatziki and pita

Greek Platter with Shrimp

$15.00

blackened shrimp on a greek salad, served with hummus, tzatziki and pita

Vegetarian Platter

$13.00

Impossible burger on a greek salad. served with hummus, tzatziki and pita

Fish & Chips

$24.00

craft beer battered cod, fresh cut french fries, six house salad, lemon and tarter

Sides

Add Salmon

$14.00

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Corn Cake

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kitchen Coffee

$8.00

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Kids

Kids Breakfast for dinner

$5.60

Kids Half Breakfast

$4.00

Kids Mac Cheese

$5.00

Kids Nolans Noodles

$5.00

Kids Chicken Little

$5.00

Kids Lilys Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sammie

$5.00

Kids Sides

Desserts

with chocolate pecan icing and ice cream

Molten Brownie

$5.00

warm brownie with chocolate icing and vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter S'mores

$6.00

warm brownie, liquid peanut butter, graham crackers, chocolate chips and marshmallow

Texas Sheet Cake

$5.00

with chocolate pecan icing

Texas Sheet Cake Ala Mode

$6.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$6.00

with cinnamon ice cream

N/A

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mr Pibb

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Cocktails

Blueberry Mule

$10.00

Orange Mule

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

Gallery
Table Six image

