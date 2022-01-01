Table 570 Asian Fusion Simsbury
460 Reviews
$$
570 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
Specials
Crispy Cod
$20.00
thai sweet spicy chili sauce
Honey Roll
$18.00
spicy king crab, mango, avocado, salmon, shrimp tempura, tobiko, soy paper, honey wasabi sauce, spicy mayo
Double Crunchy Roll
$15.00
Spicy tuna, eel avocado, top with spicy yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunchy
Sashimi Summer Roll
$13.00
Shellfish Summer Roll
$13.00
Filet Mignon in Black Pepper Sauce
$28.00
Deliver
$4.00
Ahi Tuna
$12.00
Hawaii Roll
$17.00
Spicy Girl
$18.00
House 570 Roll
$18.00
Family Asian Meal
Appetizers
Clam
$2.00Out of stock
Kobe Beef Carpaccio
$18.00
Oyster
Out of stock
Pepper Tuna & Lobster Tataki
$14.00
Raw Bar For Two
$25.00Out of stock
Salmon Dumpling
$12.00
Seafood Martini
$18.00
Summer Roll
$7.50
Yellowtail Jalapeno
$14.00
Fish Tartar
Fish Matini
$16.00
Tuna Dumping
$14.00
Bao Buns
Out of stock
Beef Negimaki
$9.00
Boneless Ribs
$7.50
Chicken Lettuce Cup
$9.50
Chicken Satay
$7.50
Coconut Shrimp Skewers
$9.00
Crab Rangoon
$7.50
Crispy Calamari
$10.00
Edamame
$4.50
Egg Roll
$5.00
Fusion Tacos
Golden Chicken Fingers
$6.50
Golden Wings
$7.00
Pork Gyoza
$7.50
Pupu Platter For One
$9.50
Pupu Platter For Two
$18.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura w. Spicy Mayo
$8.00
Shrimp Shumai
$7.00
Spare Ribs on the bone
$10.00
Steak Skewers
$8.00
Sushi Sandwich
$10.00
Tempura Appetizers
Vegetable Spring Roll
$5.00
Veggie Dumpling
$7.00
12 Wings
$12.00
Soup
Salad
Noodles & Rice
Vegetarian
Szechuan Green Beans
Vegetable Fried Quinoa w/Cashew
$10.00Out of stock
Bean Curd Home Style
$10.00
Chinese Eggplant in Spicy Garlic Sauce
Broccoli in Spicy Garlic Sauce
Chinese Baby Bok Choy
$11.00
Chinese Broccoli w/Green Onion Brown Gravy
$11.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
$10.00
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
$10.00
Sauteed Baby Bok Choy w/Shiitake
$12.00
Sushi Entrees
House Rolls
American Dream Roll
$14.00
Angry Dragon Roll
$14.00
Dancing Tiger Roll
$16.00
Dynamite Roll
$15.00
French Cake Roll
$18.00
Fresh Lobster Roll
$18.00
Heublein Tower Roll
$20.00
Honey Roll
$18.00
Hopmeadow Roll
$16.00
Kobe Roll
$18.00
Naruto
$12.00
None
Salmon Brook Roll
$15.00
Simsbury Roll
$14.00
Spicy Girl Roll
$18.00
Sunset Boulevard Roll
$16.00
T.S.C.A
$16.00
Treasure Island Roll
$15.00
Volcano Roll
$16.00
Rolls & Hand Rolls
Alaska Roll
$6.50
Avocado & Peanut Roll
$5.00
Avocado Roll
$5.00
Boston Roll
$6.50
California Roll
$5.00
Cucumber Roll
$5.00
Dragon Roll
$14.00
Eel Avocado Roll
$6.50
Eel Cucumber Roll
$6.50
Naruto
$12.00
Oshinko Roll
$4.50
Philadelphia Roll
$6.50
Rainbow Roll
$14.00
Salmon & Avocado Roll
$6.00
Salmon Roll
$5.50
Shrimp Avocado Roll
$5.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.50
Spicy Kani Roll
$6.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$6.50
Spicy Scallops and Avo Roll
$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$6.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$7.00
Spider Roll
$12.00
Sweet Potato Roll
$5.00
Tuna Roll
$5.50
Vegetarian Roll
$6.00
Yellowtail & Scallions Roll
$6.00
Sushi & Sashimi
Baby Yellowtail (Sushi)
$9.00
Crab Stick (Sushi)
$5.00
Eel (Sushi)
$6.00
Egg Omelet (Sushi)
$5.00
King Crab (Sushi)
$12.00
Octopus (Sushi)
$6.00
Otoro (Sushi)
$16.00
Saba (Sushi)
$6.50
Salmon (Sushi)
$6.00
Salmon Roe (Sushi)
$7.00
Scallop (Sushi)
$7.00
Sea Urchin (Sushi)
$18.00Out of stock
Shrimp (Sushi)
$6.00
Smoked Salmon (Sushi)
$6.00
Spicy Tuna (Sushi)
$6.00
Spot Shrimp (Sushi)
$7.00
Striped Bass (Sushi)
$6.00
Sweet Shrimp One Piece (Sushi)
$6.00
Tobiko (Sushi)
$6.00
Tuna (Sushi)
$6.00
White Tuna (Sushi)
$6.00
Yellowtail (Sushi)
$6.00
Crab Stick (Sashimi)
$7.00
Eel (Sashimi)
$8.00
Egg Omelet (Sashimi)
$7.00
Fluke (Sashimi)
$8.00
King Crab (Sashimi)
$14.00
Octopus (Sashimi)
$8.00
Otoro (Sashimi)
$18.00
Saba (Sashimi)
$7.00
Salmon (Sashimi)
$8.00
Salmon Roe (Sashimi)
$10.00
Scallop (Sashimi)
$9.00
Sea Urchin (Sashimi)
$18.00
Shrimp (Sashimi)
$8.00
Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)
$8.00
Spicy Tuna (Sashimi)
$9.00
Spot Shrimp (Sashimi)
$11.00
Striped Bass (Sashimi)
$8.00
Tobiko (Sashimi)
$8.00
Tuna (Sashimi)
$8.00
White Tuna (Sashimi)
$8.00
Yellowtail (Sashimi)
$8.00
Baby Yellowtail
$10.00
Entrees
Broccoli
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Curry Sauce
Crispy Cod
$20.00
Crispy Duck w/Pineapple Rice
$22.00
Fire Craker Sauce
General tso's Sauce
Ginger Shrimp
$18.00
Happy Four Season
$15.00
Hunan Style
King of Seafood
$30.00Out of stock
Kong Pao w Peanuts
Lemongrass
Mangolian Beef
$16.00
Mixed Vegetables
Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass
$25.00Out of stock
Pepper Seak
$15.00
Petite Filet Mignon
$25.00
Prawn Stew
$18.00
Salt And Pepper Shrimp
$16.00
Seafood Curry Pot
$28.00
Seared Tuna
$26.00
Sesame Sauce
Si Chuan Spicy PepperCorn
Spicy Basil
Spicy Garlic Sauce
Spicy Orange Sauce
Steak, Scallops & Jumbo Shrimp
$18.00
Sweet Sour Chicken
$12.00
Teriyaki
Salt Pepper Scallop
$20.00
Egg Foo Young
Moo Shu with Pancake
Cashew Nuts
Sides
Classics
Red Wine
Sake & Nihonshu
Gekkeikan Gold
$7.00+
Gekkeikan Black & Gold
$32.00
YUHO Rhythm of the Centuries
$12.00+
Gekkeikan Suzaku
$10.00+
Fukucho Moon on the Water
$60.00
Tozai Well of Wisdom
$10.00+
Gekkeikan Horin
$14.00+
Nobu
$45.00
Tozai Snow Maiden
$8.00+
Rock Sake Cloud
$10.00+
Konteki Tears of Dawn
$13.00+
Gekkeikan Zipang Sparkling
$13.00
Joto Yuzu
$10.00+
Large Hot Sake
$9.00
Sm Hot Sake
$4.50
Sake Tasting
Sparkling & Rose wines
Specialty Drinks
White Wine
Brand Name
Bacardi
$8.00
Bambay Sapphire
$8.00
Bullet Bourbon
$12.00
Donjulio
$12.00
Fire ball
$10.00
Four Rose
$10.00
Grey Googe
$10.00
House Gin
$7.00
House Rum
$7.00
House Vodka
$7.00
Jack Daneil
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Bean
$9.00
Jose Cuervo
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Knob Creak
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Michter
$10.00
Patron
$12.00
Pinnacle
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Tito
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Beefeater
$8.00
The Balvenie 12 Year
$14.00
Blanto
$11.00
Canadien Club
$8.00
The Balvenie 14
$19.00
The Macallan 12
$13.00
The Macallan 18
$36.00
Angel Envy
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Michters
$13.00
Skrew Ball
$10.00
Whistle Pig 10 Year
$18.00
Soda/Tea/Coffee
Original Japanese Soda
$3.00
Strawberry Japanese Soda
$3.00
Melon Japanese Soda
$3.00
Blue Hawaiian Japanese Soda
$3.00
Orange Japanese Soda
$3.00
Lychee Japanese Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Coffee
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Can Soda To Go
$1.50
Milk
$3.00
Draft Beers
Blue Moon
$6.00
Counter Weight IPA
$7.00
Jack's Abby
$7.00
Zero Gravity
$7.50
Thomas Hooker
$7.50
Sapporo
$6.00
Now and Zen Seesion IPA
$7.50
12 oz Bad Sons Lupified DIPA
$8.50
Heavy Drop Sour IPA-Vicktory
$7.00
Clown Shoes Clementine Witbier
$7.50
Black Hog Octoberfest
$7.50
Sea Hag Ipa
$7.50
Samuel Adams Winter Lager
$7.50
Asian Beers
Bottles
Wines On Tap
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Baileys Espresso Martini
$13.00
Blueberry Pomegranate Martini
$10.00
Classic Margarita
$12.00
Coconut Martini
$12.00
Coconut Raspberry Martini
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Paloma
$12.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Rose Sangria
$8.00
The Cosmo
$12.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Negroni
$12.00
Dark and Stormy
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$11.00
Black Cherry Mule
$10.00
Kentucky Mule
$11.00
Fig Mule
$10.00
G& T Of The Month
$12.00
Snickerdoodle Martini
$13.00
Toasted Almond
$9.00
Salutation Sparkler
$11.00
Bottled Vodka Martini
$12.00
Pineapple Margarita
$12.00
Angels Envy Manhattan Big Rock
$19.00
Angels Envy Simply Neat 1.5 oz
$15.00
Angels Envy Big Rock 2.5 oz
$17.50
Angels Envy Manhattan Up
$19.00
Irish Rose
$11.00
Joined Forces
$12.00
Whiskey Flight
$15.00
NA Beverages
Takeout Wine Special
Sarraco Moscato
$12.00
Bisol Prosecco Brut
$14.00
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rose
$16.00
Saint M Riesling
$14.00
Eroica by Chateau St Michelle Riesling
$21.00
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
$16.00
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
$22.00
Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00
Mud House Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay
$18.00
Broadbent Vinho Verde
$12.00
Bodegas La Cana Albarino
$14.00
Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer
$14.00
Casa Lapostolle Chardonnay
$16.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
$22.00
Mark West Pinot Noir
$14.00
Kings Ridge Pinot Noir
$22.00
Steele Pinot Noir
$24.00
Château De Saint Cosme
$14.00
Rocca Di Montemassi Sangiovese
$18.00
Giuseppe Cortese Nebbiolo
$19.00
Red Diamond Merlot
$14.00
Terrazas Malbec
$16.00
Yalumba Shiraz
$14.00
Avalon Cabernet
$16.00
Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$24.00
Girard Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070
Gallery
