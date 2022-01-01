Restaurant header imageView gallery

Table 570 Asian Fusion Simsbury

460 Reviews

$$

570 Hopmeadow Street

Simsbury, CT 06070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Specials

Crispy Cod

$20.00

thai sweet spicy chili sauce

Honey Roll

$18.00

spicy king crab, mango, avocado, salmon, shrimp tempura, tobiko, soy paper, honey wasabi sauce, spicy mayo

Double Crunchy Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, eel avocado, top with spicy yellowtail, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunchy

Sashimi Summer Roll

$13.00

Shellfish Summer Roll

$13.00

Filet Mignon in Black Pepper Sauce

$28.00

Deliver

$4.00

Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Hawaii Roll

$17.00

Spicy Girl

$18.00

House 570 Roll

$18.00

Family Asian Meal

Family Asian Meal

$55.00

Appetizers

Clam

$2.00Out of stock

Kobe Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Oyster

Out of stock

Pepper Tuna & Lobster Tataki

$14.00

Raw Bar For Two

$25.00Out of stock

Salmon Dumpling

$12.00

Seafood Martini

$18.00

Summer Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$14.00

Fish Tartar

Fish Matini

$16.00

Tuna Dumping

$14.00

Bao Buns

Out of stock

Beef Negimaki

$9.00

Boneless Ribs

$7.50

Chicken Lettuce Cup

$9.50

Chicken Satay

$7.50

Coconut Shrimp Skewers

$9.00

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Edamame

$4.50

Egg Roll

$5.00

Fusion Tacos

Golden Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Golden Wings

$7.00

Pork Gyoza

$7.50

Pupu Platter For One

$9.50

Pupu Platter For Two

$18.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura w. Spicy Mayo

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

Spare Ribs on the bone

$10.00

Steak Skewers

$8.00

Sushi Sandwich

$10.00

Tempura Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.00

Veggie Dumpling

$7.00

12 Wings

$12.00

Soup

Hot & Sour

$3.00+

Wonton

$3.00+

Miso

$2.50+

Egg Drop

$3.00+

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$4.00

House Special Wonton Soup

$6.00+

Kimchee Bouillabaisse

$7.00

Tom Kar Thai Coconut Soup

$4.50

Tom Yum Thai Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

Lobster in Miso Broth

$10.00

Salad

House Green

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Crunchy Crab Salad

$10.00

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Seafood Salad

$12.00

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

Drunken

Mei Fan

Singapore Noodles

Yaki Udon

Yaki Soba

Pineapple Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Hong Kong Noodles

$15.00

Lo Mein

Traditional Fried rice

Vegetarian

Szechuan Green Beans

Vegetable Fried Quinoa w/Cashew

$10.00Out of stock

Bean Curd Home Style

$10.00

Chinese Eggplant in Spicy Garlic Sauce

Broccoli in Spicy Garlic Sauce

Chinese Baby Bok Choy

$11.00

Chinese Broccoli w/Green Onion Brown Gravy

$11.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

Sauteed Baby Bok Choy w/Shiitake

$12.00

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Plate

$22.00

Sashimi Plate

$28.00

Chirashi Sashimi Plate

$25.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$29.00

Sushi for Two

$45.00

Boat for Two

$55.00

Love Boat For Three

$80.00

Sushi Deluxe

$25.00

Omakase

$40.00

House Rolls

-------------------

American Dream Roll

$14.00

Angry Dragon Roll

$14.00

Dancing Tiger Roll

$16.00

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

French Cake Roll

$18.00

Fresh Lobster Roll

$18.00

Heublein Tower Roll

$20.00

Honey Roll

$18.00

Hopmeadow Roll

$16.00

Kobe Roll

$18.00

Naruto

$12.00

None

Salmon Brook Roll

$15.00

Simsbury Roll

$14.00

Spicy Girl Roll

$18.00

Sunset Boulevard Roll

$16.00

T.S.C.A

$16.00

Treasure Island Roll

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Rolls & Hand Rolls

----------------------------------

Alaska Roll

$6.50

Avocado & Peanut Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Boston Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Naruto

$12.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.50

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Spicy Kani Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Scallops and Avo Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Vegetarian Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail & Scallions Roll

$6.00

Sushi & Sashimi

--------------------------------

Baby Yellowtail (Sushi)

$9.00

Crab Stick (Sushi)

$5.00

Eel (Sushi)

$6.00

Egg Omelet (Sushi)

$5.00

King Crab (Sushi)

$12.00

Octopus (Sushi)

$6.00

Otoro (Sushi)

$16.00

Saba (Sushi)

$6.50

Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Salmon Roe (Sushi)

$7.00

Scallop (Sushi)

$7.00

Sea Urchin (Sushi)

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp (Sushi)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna (Sushi)

$6.00

Spot Shrimp (Sushi)

$7.00

Striped Bass (Sushi)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp One Piece (Sushi)

$6.00

Tobiko (Sushi)

$6.00

Tuna (Sushi)

$6.00

White Tuna (Sushi)

$6.00

Yellowtail (Sushi)

$6.00

-------------------------------

Crab Stick (Sashimi)

$7.00

Eel (Sashimi)

$8.00

Egg Omelet (Sashimi)

$7.00

Fluke (Sashimi)

$8.00

King Crab (Sashimi)

$14.00

Octopus (Sashimi)

$8.00

Otoro (Sashimi)

$18.00

Saba (Sashimi)

$7.00

Salmon (Sashimi)

$8.00

Salmon Roe (Sashimi)

$10.00

Scallop (Sashimi)

$9.00

Sea Urchin (Sashimi)

$18.00

Shrimp (Sashimi)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)

$8.00

Spicy Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.00

Spot Shrimp (Sashimi)

$11.00

Striped Bass (Sashimi)

$8.00

Tobiko (Sashimi)

$8.00

Tuna (Sashimi)

$8.00

White Tuna (Sashimi)

$8.00

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$8.00

Baby Yellowtail

$10.00

Entrees

Broccoli

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

Curry Sauce

Crispy Cod

$20.00

Crispy Duck w/Pineapple Rice

$22.00

Fire Craker Sauce

General tso's Sauce

Ginger Shrimp

$18.00

Happy Four Season

$15.00

Hunan Style

King of Seafood

$30.00Out of stock

Kong Pao w Peanuts

Lemongrass

Mangolian Beef

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$25.00Out of stock

Pepper Seak

$15.00

Petite Filet Mignon

$25.00

Prawn Stew

$18.00

Salt And Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

Seafood Curry Pot

$28.00

Seared Tuna

$26.00

Sesame Sauce

Si Chuan Spicy PepperCorn

Spicy Basil

Spicy Garlic Sauce

Spicy Orange Sauce

Steak, Scallops & Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Sweet Sour Chicken

$12.00

Teriyaki

Salt Pepper Scallop

$20.00

Egg Foo Young

Moo Shu with Pancake

Cashew Nuts

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

Side Sauces

Sodas Togo

Large Fried Noodle

$1.00

Small Fried Noodle

$0.50

Mochi Icecream

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

N .Y. Cheese Cake

$8.00

Classics

Joto Yuzu Cosmo

$11.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Scorpion Bowl For 1

$10.00

Scorpion Bowl For 2

$17.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Saketini

$11.00

Japanese Highball

$11.00

Malaysian Margarita

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Red Wine

Mark West

$8.00+

Kings Ridge

$12.00+

Chateau De Saint Cosme

$28.00

Rocca Di Montemassi

$10.00+

Red Diamond

$8.00+

Terrazas

$9.00+

Yalumba

$28.00

Avalon

$9.00+

Decoy by Duckhorn

$13.00+

Girard

$50.00

Steele

$48.00

Giuseppe Cortese

$37.00

Sake & Nihonshu

Gekkeikan Gold

$7.00+

Gekkeikan Black & Gold

$32.00

YUHO Rhythm of the Centuries

$12.00+

Gekkeikan Suzaku

$10.00+

Fukucho Moon on the Water

$60.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom

$10.00+

Gekkeikan Horin

$14.00+

Nobu

$45.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$8.00+

Rock Sake Cloud

$10.00+

Konteki Tears of Dawn

$13.00+

Gekkeikan Zipang Sparkling

$13.00

Joto Yuzu

$10.00+

Large Hot Sake

$9.00

Sm Hot Sake

$4.50

Sake Tasting

Taste One

$11.00

Taste Two

$13.00

Taste Three

$16.00

Sparkling & Rose wines

Sarraco

$7.00+

Bisol

$8.00+

Phillipe Gonet

$68.00

Ruffino

$9.00

The Palm by Whispering Angel

$9.00+

Specialty Drinks

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$13.00

Cambodian Mule

$10.00

Ginger Pear Martini

$11.00

Dragon Daiquiri

$10.00

The Last Geisha

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

White Wine

Sant M

$8.00+

Eroica By Chateau St Michelle

$42.00

Kris

$24.00

Santa Margarita

$12.00+

Henri Bourgeois

$24.00

Mount Riley

$10.00+

Joel Gott

$10.00+

Broadbent

$7.00+

Bodegas La Cana

$28.00

Villa Wolf

$28.00

Casa Lapostolle

$9.00+

Sonoma Cutrer

$12.00+

Kobai Plum Wine

$7.00

Tozai Plum Wine

$11.00

Brand Name

Bacardi

$8.00

Bambay Sapphire

$8.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Donjulio

$12.00

Fire ball

$10.00

Four Rose

$10.00

Grey Googe

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Jack Daneil

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Knob Creak

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tito

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

The Balvenie 12 Year

$14.00

Blanto

$11.00

Canadien Club

$8.00

The Balvenie 14

$19.00

The Macallan 12

$13.00

The Macallan 18

$36.00

Angel Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Michters

$13.00

Skrew Ball

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$18.00

Takeout Wine Special - 50% off

Sarraco Moscato

$12.00

Bisol Prosecco Brut

$14.00

The Palm by Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00

Saint M Riesling

$14.00

Eroica by Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$21.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay

$18.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$12.00

Bodegas La Cana Albarino

$14.00

Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer

$14.00

Casa Lapostolle Chardonnay

$16.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$22.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$14.00

Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$22.00

Steele Pinot Noir

$24.00

Château De Saint Cosme

$14.00

Rocca Di Montemassi Sangiovese

$18.00

Giuseppe Cortese Nebbiolo

$19.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$14.00

Terrazas Malbec

$16.00

Yalumba Shiraz

$14.00

Avalon Cabernet

$16.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Girard Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Original Japanese Soda

$3.00

Strawberry Japanese Soda

$3.00

Melon Japanese Soda

$3.00

Blue Hawaiian Japanese Soda

$3.00

Orange Japanese Soda

$3.00

Lychee Japanese Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Can Soda To Go

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Draft Beers

Blue Moon

$6.00

Counter Weight IPA

$7.00

Jack's Abby

$7.00

Zero Gravity

$7.50

Thomas Hooker

$7.50

Sapporo

$6.00

Now and Zen Seesion IPA

$7.50

12 oz Bad Sons Lupified DIPA

$8.50

Heavy Drop Sour IPA-Vicktory

$7.00

Clown Shoes Clementine Witbier

$7.50

Black Hog Octoberfest

$7.50

Sea Hag Ipa

$7.50

Samuel Adams Winter Lager

$7.50

Asian Beers

Asahu Super Dry

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$8.00

Saporro

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$8.00

Bottles

Boulevard Tank

$7.00

Buckler N\A

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coos Light

$4.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$6.00

Dragon Milk

$9.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$8.00

Omission Pale Ale Glute Free

$6.00

Ommegang Abbey Ale

$7.50

Sixpoint Bengali

$6.50

Stella Artoi

$6.00

Guinnes

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Cans

Black Hog Granola Brown Ale

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Guinness Draught Stout

$6.00

Cider

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Mckenzies Hard Cider

$6.00

Wines On Tap

Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Markwest, Pinot Noir

$8.00+

True Myth, Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Archer Roose Malbec

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Baileys Espresso Martini

$13.00

Blueberry Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Coconut Martini

$12.00

Coconut Raspberry Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Rose Sangria

$8.00

The Cosmo

$12.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Black Cherry Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Fig Mule

$10.00

G& T Of The Month

$12.00

Snickerdoodle Martini

$13.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Salutation Sparkler

$11.00

Bottled Vodka Martini

$12.00

Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Angels Envy Manhattan Big Rock

$19.00

Angels Envy Simply Neat 1.5 oz

$15.00

Angels Envy Big Rock 2.5 oz

$17.50

Angels Envy Manhattan Up

$19.00

Irish Rose

$11.00

Joined Forces

$12.00

Whiskey Flight

$15.00

Flights

Lemonade Flight

$20.00

Beer Flight

$16.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00+

Coffee/Tea

$2.95+

Juice

$3.00+

Fiji Water

$7.00

Saratoga Still

$6.00

San Pellegrino 500mL

$3.00

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Izze Grapefruit Soda

Mocktail

$5.00

Fresh OJ

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Takeout Wine Special

Sarraco Moscato

$12.00

Bisol Prosecco Brut

$14.00

The Palm by Whispering Angel Rose

$16.00

Saint M Riesling

$14.00

Eroica by Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$21.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay

$18.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$12.00

Bodegas La Cana Albarino

$14.00

Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer

$14.00

Casa Lapostolle Chardonnay

$16.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$22.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$14.00

Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$22.00

Steele Pinot Noir

$24.00

Château De Saint Cosme

$14.00

Rocca Di Montemassi Sangiovese

$18.00

Giuseppe Cortese Nebbiolo

$19.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$14.00

Terrazas Malbec

$16.00

Yalumba Shiraz

$14.00

Avalon Cabernet

$16.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Girard Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

item plus

item plus

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

570 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

Gallery
Table 570 Asian Fusion image
Table 570 Asian Fusion image
Table 570 Asian Fusion image

Similar restaurants in your area

Benny's of Simsbury
orange star3.9 • 478
562 Hopmeadow St Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Benny's of Simsbury (Closed)
orange starNo Reviews
562 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Millwright's To-Go
orange starNo Reviews
77 West Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Ta Que - Simsbury - 77 West Street
orange starNo Reviews
77 West Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Roux Cajun Eatery - Simsbury
orange starNo Reviews
10 Wilcox Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Joe Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2 Wilcox Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Simsbury

Harvest Cafe & Bakery - 1390 Hopmeadow Street
orange star4.6 • 441
1390 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Popover Bistro & Bakery
orange star4.0 • 375
928 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury, CT 06070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Simsbury
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston