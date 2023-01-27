- Home
- /
- New Richmond
- /
- Table 65 Bistro with & Gelato Cafe
Table 65 Bistro with & Gelato Cafe
No reviews yet
729 N Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Day Starters
Super Steele Cut Oatmeal
Organic steele cut oatmeal sauteed with dried cranberries, golden raisins and chopped apple and topped with sugared walnuts
Dahi Yogurt with Fruit
Protein rich yogurt sweetened with agave nectar and vanilla, served with seasonal fruit
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Panini
All in! Panini Wrap
Bacon, hashbrowns, mushrooms, egg, Italian sausage, spicy aioli, and provolone cheese
Avocado BLT - Breakfast
Utecht's bacon, lettuce, over-easy egg and tomato with avocado and garlic aioli
Bourbon Street Breakfast Wrap
Egg, andouille sasuage, creole sauce, hashbrowns, and queso
Breakfast Wrap
Egg, ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and a balsamic glaze with tomato
Egg, Bacon, Cheese On Sourdough
Steak and Egg Wrap
Sliced steak, mushrooms, onion, egg, and provolone
Thai Peanut Veggie Wrap
Sauteéd zucchini, sweet peppers, pineapple, asparagus, shredded carrot, brown rice, cilantro, and our spicy Thai peanut sauce
Fritatta
Bourbon Street Fritatta
Eggs, queso, sweet peppers, andouille sausage baked in a bed of zucchini noodles with a side of spicy etouffee
Very Veggie Frittata
Eggs, asparagus, carrot, sweet peppers, onion, mushroom, and parmesan baked in a bed of zucchini noodles
Italian Sausage Fritatta
Eggs, mozzarella, sweet peppers, italian sausage, and onion baked in a bed of zucchini noodles
Omelets
Very Veggie Omelet with Parmesan
Queso Mushroom Omelet
Sautéed crimini mushrooms, red peppers, and Chihuahua cheese
Avocado Bacon Omelet with Tomato
Greek Shrimp Omelet
Feta, black olives, spinach, fresh tomatoes, shrimp, and garlic
Ham, Onion, and Provolone Omelet
Crispy hashbrowns, italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, and spicy aioli
All In Omelet
Phoebe's Toast Toppers
Portabella
Oh Yeah! Portabella Breakfast
Sautéed portabella layered with sauteed onion, peppers, spinach, and ham topped with semi soft egg and provolone
The Portland
Sautéed portabella layered with brown rice, spinach, asparagus, sautéed peppers, onions, and topped with a semi-soft fried egg and provolone
Traditional
French Toast
2 pieces of cranberry wild rice or cinnamon swirl with 100% pure maple syrup
Pancakes with Local Syrup
Add chocolate chips or blueberries 2
Classic Biscuits & Gravy
Made from scratch. Local sausage and bacon simmered in a cozy cream sauce with two hot toasty biscuits. Add eggs 3
2 Eggs, Toast , Hashbrowns, W/ Bacon
6oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast
A bistro filet steak, 2 eggs, and toast with a side of chimmi churri
8oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast
A bistro filet steak, 2 eggs, and toast with a side of chimmi churri
Sharon's French toast
3 slices French toast
Beef Patty With Egg , Bacon , Cheese & Hashbrowns
Desserts
Uptown Entrees
Bistro Fllet Medallions
Served with Thai Chimmi Churri, seasonal veggies, and baked mashed potato with cheese. Add 5 garlic buttered shrimp 11
Camille's Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders! Served with baked mashed potato with cheese. Choose BBQ, ranch, ketchup, thai peanut, oi raspberry chipotle.
Mushroom Marsala Risotto with Lemon Chicken
Chicken picata with lemon zest served over creamy mushroom marsala risotto.
Grilled Ahi Tuna Risotto
with Roasted Red Pepper Asparagus
Jambalaya!
Shrimp, chicken, and andoullle sausage, etouffee (a trinity o green peppers, onions, and celery), simmered with creole spices and served over brown rice with pita. Spicy!
Thai Entrée
Amazing! Mango, sweet peppers, asparagus, and zucchini tossed in our thai chimmi churn with brown rice
The Robust Betty
6oz steak (medallions) and three shrimp over veggie hash. onions, mushrooms caramelized with pit barbeque sauce topped with fresh jalapeño.
Bistro Filet with Cauliflower risotto
Served with seasonal veggies and bleu cheese cru
Island Shrimp
5 shrimp with asparagus, pineapple, zucchini, and sweet in a sweet chili peppers in a coconut sauce Served over brown rice
Surf n Turf
A 6oz Bistro Steak with 5 Garlic Buttered Shrimp, Sautéed Veggies and Mash Potato with Cheese
Noodles
Cannelloni
Pasta rolled with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken and Italian sausage, and your choice of red, rosa, or alfredo sauce. served with baguette.
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, alfredo sauce, and linguini topped with parmesan cheese. Served with baguette
Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
House crafted beet meatballs with red sauce over linguini noodles. Sub sausage and mushroom. Served with baguette.
Pad Thai
Spicy! Brown rice or rice noodles topped with egg, cabbage, onion, in a savory sauce with crushed peanuts and cilantro
Pesto Pasta
Linguini noodles tossed in our creamy basil pesto, with fresh seasoned tomato. Served with baguette
Ravioli
Choices! Butternut squash, cheese, or portabella. More choices. Red, altredo, or rosa sauce. Served with baguette
Steak and Pasta
6oz grilled Steak with sautéed crimini mushrooms, asparagus red and yellow peppers, red onion, and linguini noodles tossed with olive oll, seasoning and topped with parmesan cheese.
Thai Peanut Chicken Pasta
Spicy! Thai peanut sauce, red and yellow pepers, pineapple, cabbage, and asparagus over zoodles, topped with peanuts.
Raspberry Chipotle Entrée
Freshly grilled shrimp or bistro filet medallions glazed with raspberry chipotle, zoodles, sautéed veggies, with lemon herb butter.
Tuscan Buttered Shrimp
Five jumbo tail-on shrimp, cream sauce, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sweet peppers, and spinach with parmesan and cream over zoodles.
Volcano Chicken with Crushed Peanuts
Spicy chicken, cabbage, onion, shredded carrot, red pepper glazed with sweet chili sauce, cilantro, crushed peanuts with rice noodles
Chicken Parmesan
Camille's Chicken Tenders or Chicken Picata topped with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan over red sauce and zoodles
Oh Yeah! Portabella!
The New Yorker
Sautéed portabella layered with bistro filet medallions, mashed potatoes, and sautéed onion, topped with semi-soft fried egg and provolone
The Portland
Sautéed portabella layered with brown rice, spinach, asparagus, sauteed peppers, onions, and topped with a semi-soft fried egg and provolone
Megan's Philly Portabella
Sautéed portabella layered with sliced beet, sautéed peppers onions, and semi-soft fried egg and provolone
Sides
Salads
House Salad
Fresh Greens. Katy's Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers And Seasoned Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing
Black And Bleu Steak Bite Salad
Fresh greens, 5oz bistro filet bites, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese vinaigrette. portabella steak can be substituted instead of steak.
Mediterranean Salad
Your choice of gyro meat or talatel (GF) fresh greens, feta, red onion, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olive tapanade, tomato, tzatziki dressing
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Fresh greens, seared ahi tuna medium rare. cucumber tomato, Katy's shredded carrots, brown rice, tzatzikl, wasabi, tamari ginger sauce, and pickled ginger.
Backened Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and I65 Creamy Parm
Uptown Chicken Salad
fresh greens, spinach, chicken, chopped apples, dried cranberries, sugared walnuts, Katy's shredded carrots, red onion, bleu cheese vinaigrette
Thai Sautéed Veggie Salad
Amazing! Your choice or protein with mango, sweet peppers, zucchini, and asparagus tossed in our thai chimmi churri atop a bed of fresh greens
Panini/Bowl
Artisan Chicken with Goat Cheese
With apple, spinach, red onion, and cranherrv relish on our cranberry wild rice bread
Avocado BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, and garlic aioli
Avocado Chicken
Roasted chicken, avocado spread, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and provolone with garlic dioli
Classic Gyro or Falafel
Gyro or Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, red and yellon pepper, and house tzatziki on a pita
Cuban Chicken
Roast chicken and ham. spinach. swiss cheese red onion. sweet pickles, and spicy aioli
Pesto Chicken
Roasted Chicken, basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Provolone. Queso, Parmesan, and garlic aioli Add two slices of bacon 4
Mediterranean Wrap
zucchini. cucumber, teta cheese, tomato, spinach artichoke, and olive oll
Caprisi Panini
fresh mozzarella, pesto, and tomato
Portabel-Leya Wrap
Sauteed portabella mushrooms, spinach, red and yellow peppers, tomato, red onion and hummus with parmesan
Meatball Ciabatta
Red sauce, meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, garlic aioll. and shredded parmesan on ciabatta
Hot Italian Beef
Shaved local beef, red and yellow peppers, onions, and provolone on ciabatta. Served with Au Jus
Thal Peanut Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken thigh, thai peanut sauce, cabbage, cilantro. red and yellow peppers, tresh lime, and crushed peanuts
Crispy Chicken on Ciabatta
Our chicken tenders with garlic aioli and fresh lettuce on toasted ciabatta
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with goat cheese, pineapple, ham, and roasted red pepper
Stony Slope Farm Burgers
Cali Burger
Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro
BBQ Burger
Basted with Pit BBQ sauce, mushroom, and bleu cheese
Greek burger
Feta, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki, John's Way (add Gyro) for $3
Egg with Bacon burger
Bacon, Egg, and Avocado Aioli
Sweet and Spicy burger
Pineapple, Ham, Sweet and Spicy Sauce
Cheeseburger
Hangover Burger (Hamburger W/egg,bacon ,cheese,Over Hashbrowns )
Street Taco Box
Camarones (6 split shrimp) Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Chicken Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Veggie Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Bistro Steak Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Ground beef Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Ah Tuna Taco Box
3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.
Coffee
Classic Latte
Classic Cappuccino
Classic Macchiato
Affogato
A shot of espresso with a scoop of your choice of gelato
Americano
Rich espresso and hot water
Breve
Rich espresso, steamed half and half
Brewed Coffee
BRAIN BOOST - The New Coffee Alternative
an all organnic blend of chaga, reishi, lion's mane, cordyceps mushrooms & turmeric, cacao, masala chai, cinnamon. topped with a touch of himalayan pink salt
Specialty Coffee
Espresso
Cold Press
Almond Joy
Almond, chocolate, and coconut
Zebra Mocha
White chocolate and dark chocolate
Blonde Cinnamon
Cinnamon brown sugar and vanilla
Bonfire Mocha
White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, topped with graham cracker
Salted Vanilla Latte
Pumpkin Pie
Birthday Cake
Vanilla, almond, topped with sprinkles
Butter Beer
Vanilla, caramel, and toffee
Snow Bunny
White chocolate and vanilla
Peanut Butter Cup
Chocolate and peanut butter
Samoa
Chocolate, caramel, and coconut
Honey Lavender
Beverages
Lemonade
Italian Soda
add bursting boba for a dollar!
Real Fruit Smoothie
BLNCD CBD Balance
20mg CBD
BLNCD CBD Bliss
20mg CBD
BLNCD CBD Uzu Ginger
5MG DELTA 9 THC
BLNCD Orange Tangi Soda
5MG DELTA 9 THC
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Soda
Hot Chocolate w/ Whip
Tea
Spiked (Contains Alcohol)
Parisian Night Cap
Raspberry, rich chocolate, Frangelico Liquor, and whipped cream
Kahlua Night Cap
Kahlua with decaf espresso and heavy cream
Steamed Milk with Frangelico
Slane Irish Coffee
Slane Irish Whiskey with a double espresso shot, steamed heavy cream and a touch of vanilla
Mimosa
Orange or cranberry
Bloody Mary
with Remedy Mix & 45th Parallel Midwest Vodka
Cappuccino w/ Frangelico
Steamed Milk w/ Frangelico
Cocktails
Wisconsin's Korbel Brandy Old-Fashioned
Korbel Brandy fused with muddled Angostura bitters, sugar, orange slices, and cherries, with a dash of sparkling club soda, served over ice.
4 Roses Bourbon Manhattan
Roses Bourbon stirred well with sweet vermouth and bitters, poured over ice and garnished with a cherry.
45th Parallel Midwest Vodka Collins
Locally distilled vodka stirred with lemonade and sparkling club soda, poured over ice with a tangy lime perched on the rim.
Bloody Mary with Remedy Mix & 45th Parallel Midwest Vodka
Remedy Bloody Mary from Lacrosse, WI, with 45th Midwest Vodka, served in a celery-salt rimmed glass with a pickled garnish.
Tanqueray & Tonic
London Dry Gin mixed with tonic over ice, garnished with a lime.
Slane Ginger Orange
Slane Whiskey and Ginger beer over ice with an orange slice and candied ginger on the rim.
Shackleton Scotch Whisky
On the rocks.
Captain Morgan White Rum Madras
White Rum shaken well with orange and cranberry juice, over ice and garnished with a lime.
Tequila Sunrise
Top shelf tequila, orange juice and grenadine over ice, served with a cherry and an orange slice.
Ouzo Straight Up
White Wine
Maschio Prosecco Italy
Peach and almond flavors with a lively froth.
Barefoot Moscato California
Sweet tropical aromas of pineapple and orange blossom meet juicy peach, honey and lemon zest.
Blüfeld Riesling Germany
Medium-sweet Blufeld combines citrus, peach and floral aromas, a juicy mid-palate and a crisp, refreshing finish.
Placido Pinot Grigio Italy
Fresh and fruity aromas of pears as well as citrus and grapefruit. Full, fresh and lively. blossom and grapefruit.
Grooner Grüner Veltliner Austria ,28
Fresh, crisp with green apple and citrus aromas and flavors.
Athena Chardonnay CA
Luscious and creamy with bright aromas of stone fruits dotted by hints of pineapple for a layered palate.
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)
Tropical fruit aromas, with hints of citrus blossom and grapefruit.
Red Wine
District 7 Pinot Noir CA
Rich and silky with a bright red fruit finish.
Don David Reserve Argentina
Plum jam, raisin and pipe tobacco aromas, with toasty vanilla notes, spicy dark fruits and cassis, almond and nutty notes on the long finish
Silk & Spice Red Blend Portugal
Ripe dark fruit, notes of vanilla, mocha and spice.
Josh Cellars Cabernet CA
Blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
Fleur de Mer Rosé France
Extraordinary Provençal grapes come together in a beautifully layered Rosé wine.
Celebrate!
Beer
Lift Bridge Farm Girl Golden Ale
Perfectly balanced and moderately sweet with light citrus notes and a distinct spiciness from choice Belgian yeasts.
Lift Bridge Seasonal
Michelob Ultra
Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of this superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle
New Glarus Spotted Cow
Naturally cloudy, the yeast is allowed to remain in the bottle to enhance the fullness of the flavor, which cannot be duplicated otherwise.
Rush River Unforgiven Amber Ale
Dry-hopped in the conditioning tank to add a subtle herbal nose.
Oscar Chocolate Oatmeal Stout
A full-bodied beer with a smooth finish, this is the ultimate oatmeal stout.
Stella Artois Pilsner Lager
A classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.
Rush River Bubble Jack IPA
Brewed with a lighter grain bill which allows the various Yakima Valley hops to shine.
Lift Bridge Hopdish IPA
Press Seltzers
Ask your server what refreshing flavors are in house.
Modelo
Kids Menu Items
Kids Local Stoney Slope Farms Hamburger
Kids French Toast With Local Maple Syrup
Rainbow Fruit Bowl
Eggs & Toast
Sketty & Meatball
Buttered Noodles
Hawaiian Chicken Bowl
5 Veggie Pizza
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Kraft Mac n' Cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
Appetizers (Copy)
Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Steak Bites With Buttered Mushrooms
Mediterranean Plate
Warmed Pita, Hummus, Tzatziki, Seasoned Tomato, Olive Tapanade
Meatballs And Sauce With Baguette
Falafel With Tzatziki
Baguette With Olive Oil And Balsamic
Baguette With Raspberry Chipotle Jam And Goat Cheese
Pesto, Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta
Portabella baked with Spicy Andouille Coins and Mozzarella
Jerk Chicken Thighs with Fresh Pineapple
Pizza (Copy)
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Caprisi Pesto Pizza
Chicken Bacon Onion Artichoke Altredo
Garlic, Olive Oil, Artichoke, Kalamata Olives Feta, Gyro, and Shredded Mozzarella
Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage and Pepperoni
Pepperoni
Three Cheese
Very Veggie with Red Sauce
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Spend Time with Family and Friends or Get Some Work Done, We Have WiFi.
729 N Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI 54017