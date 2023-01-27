Restaurant header imageView gallery

Table 65 Bistro with & Gelato Cafe

729 N Knowles Ave

New Richmond, WI 54017

Popular Items

Thal Peanut Chicken Wrap
Classic Gyro or Falafel
Mushroom Marsala Risotto with Lemon Chicken

Day Starters

Super Steele Cut Oatmeal

Super Steele Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

Organic steele cut oatmeal sauteed with dried cranberries, golden raisins and chopped apple and topped with sugared walnuts

Dahi Yogurt with Fruit

Dahi Yogurt with Fruit

$7.00

Protein rich yogurt sweetened with agave nectar and vanilla, served with seasonal fruit

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.00

Breakfast Sides

Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Bacon (three slices)

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Crisssspy Hash Browns

$4.00

Toast (one slice)

$1.75
Maple Compote

Maple Compote

$5.00

Warmed apple, raisin, craisin, walnut, and 100% pure maple syrup

Toast (two slices)

$3.00

Breakfast Panini

All in! Panini Wrap

$13.00

Bacon, hashbrowns, mushrooms, egg, Italian sausage, spicy aioli, and provolone cheese

Avocado BLT - Breakfast

$10.00

Utecht's bacon, lettuce, over-easy egg and tomato with avocado and garlic aioli

Bourbon Street Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Egg, andouille sasuage, creole sauce, hashbrowns, and queso

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Egg, ham, swiss cheese, spinach, and a balsamic glaze with tomato

Egg, Bacon, Cheese On Sourdough

$10.00

Steak and Egg Wrap

$13.00

Sliced steak, mushrooms, onion, egg, and provolone

Thai Peanut Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sauteéd zucchini, sweet peppers, pineapple, asparagus, shredded carrot, brown rice, cilantro, and our spicy Thai peanut sauce

Fritatta

Bourbon Street Fritatta

$14.00

Eggs, queso, sweet peppers, andouille sausage baked in a bed of zucchini noodles with a side of spicy etouffee

Very Veggie Frittata

$12.00

Eggs, asparagus, carrot, sweet peppers, onion, mushroom, and parmesan baked in a bed of zucchini noodles

Italian Sausage Fritatta

Italian Sausage Fritatta

$14.00

Eggs, mozzarella, sweet peppers, italian sausage, and onion baked in a bed of zucchini noodles

Omelets

Two Egg American Omelet Served with Fruit.

Very Veggie Omelet with Parmesan

$13.00

Queso Mushroom Omelet

$12.00

Sautéed crimini mushrooms, red peppers, and Chihuahua cheese

Avocado Bacon Omelet with Tomato

Avocado Bacon Omelet with Tomato

$12.00

Greek Shrimp Omelet

$15.00

Feta, black olives, spinach, fresh tomatoes, shrimp, and garlic

Ham, Onion, and Provolone Omelet

Ham, Onion, and Provolone Omelet

$12.00

Crispy hashbrowns, italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, and spicy aioli

All In Omelet

$14.00

Phoebe's Toast Toppers

Feta, Red Pepper, Egg

$7.00

Goat Cheese, Apple, Honey

$7.00

Creamy Avocado & Seasoned Tomato

$6.00

Goat Cheese with Bacon and 100% Pure Maple Syrup

$7.00

Portabella

Oh Yeah! Portabella Breakfast

Oh Yeah! Portabella Breakfast

$14.00

Sautéed portabella layered with sauteed onion, peppers, spinach, and ham topped with semi soft egg and provolone

The Portland

$14.00

Sautéed portabella layered with brown rice, spinach, asparagus, sautéed peppers, onions, and topped with a semi-soft fried egg and provolone

Traditional

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

2 pieces of cranberry wild rice or cinnamon swirl with 100% pure maple syrup

Pancakes with Local Syrup

Pancakes with Local Syrup

$8.00

Add chocolate chips or blueberries 2

Classic Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Made from scratch. Local sausage and bacon simmered in a cozy cream sauce with two hot toasty biscuits. Add eggs 3

2 Eggs, Toast , Hashbrowns, W/ Bacon

2 Eggs, Toast , Hashbrowns, W/ Bacon

$12.00
6oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast

6oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast

$16.00

A bistro filet steak, 2 eggs, and toast with a side of chimmi churri

8oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast

8oz Bistro Filet, Eggs, and Toast

$19.00

A bistro filet steak, 2 eggs, and toast with a side of chimmi churri

Sharon's French toast

$9.50

3 slices French toast

Beef Patty With Egg , Bacon , Cheese & Hashbrowns

$15.00

Desserts

Gelato

Gelato

$3.00+
Meri's Chocolate Cake

Meri's Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Traditional layer cake, Meri's way

Glady's Carrot Cake

Glady's Carrot Cake

$6.00

Just Like Mom used to make

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.00
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone with Gelato

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone with Gelato

$7.00

Flavor Du Jour Scone

$4.00

Uptown Entrees

Bistro Fllet Medallions

Bistro Fllet Medallions

$18.00+

Served with Thai Chimmi Churri, seasonal veggies, and baked mashed potato with cheese. Add 5 garlic buttered shrimp 11

Camille's Chicken Tenders

Camille's Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chicken tenders! Served with baked mashed potato with cheese. Choose BBQ, ranch, ketchup, thai peanut, oi raspberry chipotle.

Mushroom Marsala Risotto with Lemon Chicken

$21.00

Chicken picata with lemon zest served over creamy mushroom marsala risotto.

Grilled Ahi Tuna Risotto

$23.00

with Roasted Red Pepper Asparagus

Jambalaya!

Jambalaya!

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, and andoullle sausage, etouffee (a trinity o green peppers, onions, and celery), simmered with creole spices and served over brown rice with pita. Spicy!

Thai Entrée

Thai Entrée

$11.00

Amazing! Mango, sweet peppers, asparagus, and zucchini tossed in our thai chimmi churn with brown rice

The Robust Betty

The Robust Betty

$24.00

6oz steak (medallions) and three shrimp over veggie hash. onions, mushrooms caramelized with pit barbeque sauce topped with fresh jalapeño.

Bistro Filet with Cauliflower risotto

$21.00+

Served with seasonal veggies and bleu cheese cru

Island Shrimp

$21.00

5 shrimp with asparagus, pineapple, zucchini, and sweet in a sweet chili peppers in a coconut sauce Served over brown rice

Surf n Turf

$32.00

A 6oz Bistro Steak with 5 Garlic Buttered Shrimp, Sautéed Veggies and Mash Potato with Cheese

Curry

Curry

Curry

$15.00

Served with Brown Rice and Pita, Mixed Greens or Soup du lour.

Soup

French Onion

French Onion

$5.00+

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Noodles

Cannelloni

$12.00+

Pasta rolled with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken and Italian sausage, and your choice of red, rosa, or alfredo sauce. served with baguette.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken, alfredo sauce, and linguini topped with parmesan cheese. Served with baguette

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

House crafted beet meatballs with red sauce over linguini noodles. Sub sausage and mushroom. Served with baguette.

Pad Thai

$11.00

Spicy! Brown rice or rice noodles topped with egg, cabbage, onion, in a savory sauce with crushed peanuts and cilantro

Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Linguini noodles tossed in our creamy basil pesto, with fresh seasoned tomato. Served with baguette

Ravioli

$12.00

Choices! Butternut squash, cheese, or portabella. More choices. Red, altredo, or rosa sauce. Served with baguette

Steak and Pasta

Steak and Pasta

$21.00

6oz grilled Steak with sautéed crimini mushrooms, asparagus red and yellow peppers, red onion, and linguini noodles tossed with olive oll, seasoning and topped with parmesan cheese.

Thai Peanut Chicken Pasta

Thai Peanut Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Spicy! Thai peanut sauce, red and yellow pepers, pineapple, cabbage, and asparagus over zoodles, topped with peanuts.

Raspberry Chipotle Entrée

$22.00

Freshly grilled shrimp or bistro filet medallions glazed with raspberry chipotle, zoodles, sautéed veggies, with lemon herb butter.

Tuscan Buttered Shrimp

Tuscan Buttered Shrimp

$23.00

Five jumbo tail-on shrimp, cream sauce, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, sweet peppers, and spinach with parmesan and cream over zoodles.

Volcano Chicken with Crushed Peanuts

Volcano Chicken with Crushed Peanuts

$18.00

Spicy chicken, cabbage, onion, shredded carrot, red pepper glazed with sweet chili sauce, cilantro, crushed peanuts with rice noodles

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Camille's Chicken Tenders or Chicken Picata topped with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan over red sauce and zoodles

Oh Yeah! Portabella!

The New Yorker

$21.00

Sautéed portabella layered with bistro filet medallions, mashed potatoes, and sautéed onion, topped with semi-soft fried egg and provolone

The Portland

$16.00

Sautéed portabella layered with brown rice, spinach, asparagus, sauteed peppers, onions, and topped with a semi-soft fried egg and provolone

Megan's Philly Portabella

$17.00

Sautéed portabella layered with sliced beet, sautéed peppers onions, and semi-soft fried egg and provolone

Sides

Baked Mashed Potato with Cheese

$4.00

Sides

Root Veggies

$4.00

Sides

Mixed Greens

$2.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Sides

Parmesan Risotto (Side)

$8.00

Sides

Wally's Request Alfredo

$4.00

Sides

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh Greens. Katy's Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers And Seasoned Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing

Black And Bleu Steak Bite Salad

Black And Bleu Steak Bite Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, 5oz bistro filet bites, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese vinaigrette. portabella steak can be substituted instead of steak.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Your choice of gyro meat or talatel (GF) fresh greens, feta, red onion, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olive tapanade, tomato, tzatziki dressing

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Fresh greens, seared ahi tuna medium rare. cucumber tomato, Katy's shredded carrots, brown rice, tzatzikl, wasabi, tamari ginger sauce, and pickled ginger.

Backened Chicken Salad

Backened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and I65 Creamy Parm

Uptown Chicken Salad

$14.00

fresh greens, spinach, chicken, chopped apples, dried cranberries, sugared walnuts, Katy's shredded carrots, red onion, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Thai Sautéed Veggie Salad

Thai Sautéed Veggie Salad

$13.00

Amazing! Your choice or protein with mango, sweet peppers, zucchini, and asparagus tossed in our thai chimmi churri atop a bed of fresh greens

Panini/Bowl

Artisan Chicken with Goat Cheese

$14.00

With apple, spinach, red onion, and cranherrv relish on our cranberry wild rice bread

Avocado BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, and garlic aioli

Avocado Chicken

$12.00

Roasted chicken, avocado spread, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and provolone with garlic dioli

Classic Gyro or Falafel

Classic Gyro or Falafel

$12.00

Gyro or Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, red and yellon pepper, and house tzatziki on a pita

Cuban Chicken

$12.00

Roast chicken and ham. spinach. swiss cheese red onion. sweet pickles, and spicy aioli

Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Roasted Chicken, basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Provolone. Queso, Parmesan, and garlic aioli Add two slices of bacon 4

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

zucchini. cucumber, teta cheese, tomato, spinach artichoke, and olive oll

Caprisi Panini

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, pesto, and tomato

Portabel-Leya Wrap

$12.00

Sauteed portabella mushrooms, spinach, red and yellow peppers, tomato, red onion and hummus with parmesan

Meatball Ciabatta

$14.00

Red sauce, meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, garlic aioll. and shredded parmesan on ciabatta

Hot Italian Beef

$15.00

Shaved local beef, red and yellow peppers, onions, and provolone on ciabatta. Served with Au Jus

Thal Peanut Chicken Wrap

Thal Peanut Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken thigh, thai peanut sauce, cabbage, cilantro. red and yellow peppers, tresh lime, and crushed peanuts

Crispy Chicken on Ciabatta

$14.00

Our chicken tenders with garlic aioli and fresh lettuce on toasted ciabatta

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken with goat cheese, pineapple, ham, and roasted red pepper

Stony Slope Farm Burgers

Cali Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Basted with Pit BBQ sauce, mushroom, and bleu cheese

Greek burger

$13.00

Feta, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki, John's Way (add Gyro) for $3

Egg with Bacon burger

$14.00

Bacon, Egg, and Avocado Aioli

Sweet and Spicy burger

$14.00

Pineapple, Ham, Sweet and Spicy Sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hangover Burger (Hamburger W/egg,bacon ,cheese,Over Hashbrowns )

$15.00

Street Taco Box

Camarones (6 split shrimp) Taco Box

$16.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Chicken Taco Box

$10.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Veggie Taco Box

Veggie Taco Box

$10.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Bistro Steak Taco Box

$14.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Ground beef Taco Box

$12.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Ah Tuna Taco Box

$15.00

3 blue corn tortillas, queso, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, and avocado aioli.

Coffee

Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$5.00

Classic Cappuccino

$5.00

Classic Macchiato

$5.00

Affogato

$6.00

A shot of espresso with a scoop of your choice of gelato

Americano

$3.00

Rich espresso and hot water

Breve

$5.00

Rich espresso, steamed half and half

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

BRAIN BOOST - The New Coffee Alternative

$6.00

an all organnic blend of chaga, reishi, lion's mane, cordyceps mushrooms & turmeric, cacao, masala chai, cinnamon. topped with a touch of himalayan pink salt

Specialty Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$2.00

Cold Press

Almond Joy

$5.00

Almond, chocolate, and coconut

Zebra Mocha

$5.00

White chocolate and dark chocolate

Blonde Cinnamon

$5.00

Cinnamon brown sugar and vanilla

Bonfire Mocha

$5.00

White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, topped with graham cracker

Salted Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Vanilla, almond, topped with sprinkles

Butter Beer

$5.00

Vanilla, caramel, and toffee

Snow Bunny

$5.00

White chocolate and vanilla

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Chocolate and peanut butter

Samoa

$5.00

Chocolate, caramel, and coconut

Honey Lavender

$5.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

add bursting boba for a dollar!

Real Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

BLNCD CBD Balance

$8.00

20mg CBD

BLNCD CBD Bliss

$8.00

20mg CBD

BLNCD CBD Uzu Ginger

$8.00

5MG DELTA 9 THC

BLNCD Orange Tangi Soda

$8.00

5MG DELTA 9 THC

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Hot Chocolate w/ Whip

$4.00

Tea

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

Peaches & Tea

$4.00

Patrick's Choice

$3.00

Fresh Ginger Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Iced TEa with Pomegranate or Mango bursting Boba

Sharon's Ice Tea

$1.85

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sharon's Iced Tea

$1.85

Spiked (Contains Alcohol)

Parisian Night Cap

$8.00

Raspberry, rich chocolate, Frangelico Liquor, and whipped cream

Kahlua Night Cap

$8.00

Kahlua with decaf espresso and heavy cream

Steamed Milk with Frangelico

$6.00

Slane Irish Coffee

$10.00

Slane Irish Whiskey with a double espresso shot, steamed heavy cream and a touch of vanilla

Mimosa

$4.00

Orange or cranberry

Bloody Mary

$8.00

with Remedy Mix & 45th Parallel Midwest Vodka

Cappuccino w/ Frangelico

Steamed Milk w/ Frangelico

Wine

Prosecco

Sauvignon Blanc

Chardonnay

Pinot Noir

House Red

Rosé

Cuvée

Moscato

Pinto Grigio

Malbec

Cabernet

Cocktails

Wisconsin's Korbel Brandy Old-Fashioned

$11.00

Korbel Brandy fused with muddled Angostura bitters, sugar, orange slices, and cherries, with a dash of sparkling club soda, served over ice.

4 Roses Bourbon Manhattan

$10.00

Roses Bourbon stirred well with sweet vermouth and bitters, poured over ice and garnished with a cherry.

45th Parallel Midwest Vodka Collins

$10.00

Locally distilled vodka stirred with lemonade and sparkling club soda, poured over ice with a tangy lime perched on the rim.

Bloody Mary with Remedy Mix & 45th Parallel Midwest Vodka

$8.00

Remedy Bloody Mary from Lacrosse, WI, with 45th Midwest Vodka, served in a celery-salt rimmed glass with a pickled garnish.

Tanqueray & Tonic

$8.00

London Dry Gin mixed with tonic over ice, garnished with a lime.

Slane Ginger Orange

$11.00

Slane Whiskey and Ginger beer over ice with an orange slice and candied ginger on the rim.

Shackleton Scotch Whisky

$10.00

On the rocks.

Captain Morgan White Rum Madras

$10.00

White Rum shaken well with orange and cranberry juice, over ice and garnished with a lime.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top shelf tequila, orange juice and grenadine over ice, served with a cherry and an orange slice.

Ouzo Straight Up

$4.00

White Wine

Maschio Prosecco Italy

$8.00

Peach and almond flavors with a lively froth.

Barefoot Moscato California

$8.00

Sweet tropical aromas of pineapple and orange blossom meet juicy peach, honey and lemon zest.

Blüfeld Riesling Germany

$7.00+

Medium-sweet Blufeld combines citrus, peach and floral aromas, a juicy mid-palate and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Placido Pinot Grigio Italy

$7.00+

Fresh and fruity aromas of pears as well as citrus and grapefruit. Full, fresh and lively. blossom and grapefruit.

Grooner Grüner Veltliner Austria ,28

$7.00

Fresh, crisp with green apple and citrus aromas and flavors.

Athena Chardonnay CA

$7.00+

Luscious and creamy with bright aromas of stone fruits dotted by hints of pineapple for a layered palate.

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)

$9.00+

Tropical fruit aromas, with hints of citrus blossom and grapefruit.

Red Wine

District 7 Pinot Noir CA

$8.00+

Rich and silky with a bright red fruit finish.

Don David Reserve Argentina

$8.00+

Plum jam, raisin and pipe tobacco aromas, with toasty vanilla notes, spicy dark fruits and cassis, almond and nutty notes on the long finish

Silk & Spice Red Blend Portugal

$7.00+

Ripe dark fruit, notes of vanilla, mocha and spice.

Josh Cellars Cabernet CA

$8.00+

Blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, with hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Fleur de Mer Rosé France

$8.00+

Extraordinary Provençal grapes come together in a beautifully layered Rosé wine.

Celebrate!

J Vineyard Sparkling Cuvée California btl

$29.00

Fruit-forward notes of crisp green apple, juicy pear fresh-cut lemon and Kaffir lime lively palate.

Celebration Gift Idea

$36.00

Hand deliver an uncorked bottle with two etched flutes.

Beer

Lift Bridge Farm Girl Golden Ale

$5.00

Perfectly balanced and moderately sweet with light citrus notes and a distinct spiciness from choice Belgian yeasts.

Lift Bridge Seasonal

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of this superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$5.00

Naturally cloudy, the yeast is allowed to remain in the bottle to enhance the fullness of the flavor, which cannot be duplicated otherwise.

Rush River Unforgiven Amber Ale

$5.00

Dry-hopped in the conditioning tank to add a subtle herbal nose.

Oscar Chocolate Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

A full-bodied beer with a smooth finish, this is the ultimate oatmeal stout.

Stella Artois Pilsner Lager

$5.00

A classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.

Rush River Bubble Jack IPA

$5.00

Brewed with a lighter grain bill which allows the various Yakima Valley hops to shine.

Lift Bridge Hopdish IPA

$5.00

Press Seltzers

$5.00

Ask your server what refreshing flavors are in house.

Modelo

$5.00

Featured

Steak ,rice,brocoli Bowl

$14.00

Vietnames Eggrolls (2)

$8.00

Chicken Carbornara

$21.00

Kids Menu Items

Kids Local Stoney Slope Farms Hamburger

$8.00

Kids French Toast With Local Maple Syrup

$6.00

Rainbow Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Eggs & Toast

$4.00

Sketty & Meatball

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Hawaiian Chicken Bowl

$8.00

5 Veggie Pizza

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$9.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Kraft Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$13.00

Steak Bites With Buttered Mushrooms

$11.00

Mediterranean Plate

$12.00

Warmed Pita, Hummus, Tzatziki, Seasoned Tomato, Olive Tapanade

Meatballs And Sauce With Baguette

$10.00
Falafel With Tzatziki

Falafel With Tzatziki

$8.00
Baguette With Olive Oil And Balsamic

Baguette With Olive Oil And Balsamic

$7.00

Baguette With Raspberry Chipotle Jam And Goat Cheese

$10.00

Pesto, Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Bruschetta

$10.00

Portabella baked with Spicy Andouille Coins and Mozzarella

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Thighs with Fresh Pineapple

$10.00

Pizza (Copy)

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.00

Caprisi Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Onion Artichoke Altredo

$18.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Artichoke, Kalamata Olives Feta, Gyro, and Shredded Mozzarella

$18.00

Italian Sausage

$15.00

Italian Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Three Cheese

$10.00

Very Veggie with Red Sauce

$16.00
All hours
Sunday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spend Time with Family and Friends or Get Some Work Done, We Have WiFi.

Website

Location

729 N Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI 54017

Directions

