- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- West Village
- /
- Taboonette - Carmine St
Taboonette Carmine St
No reviews yet
84 Carmine St
New York, NY 10014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch & Dinner
Crispy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pan
Chicken Breast with Our Chef Spiced Mixed Breadcrumbs & Zaatar, Chopped Salad, Pickles & Amba Aioli (Pickled mango).
Cripsy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pita
Chicken Breast with Our Chef Spiced Mixed Breadcrumbs & Zaatar, Chopped Salad, Pickles & Amba Aioli (Pickled mango).
Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pita
Mushroom Button & Cremini With Our Chef`s Spice Mix, Avocado Haas, Hummus & Arugula-Herb Salad. Contains Nuts
Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pan
Mushroom Button & Cremini With Our Chef`s Spice Mix, Avocado Haas, Hummus & Arugula-Herb Salad. Contains Nuts
Lamb Kebab Pita
Fresh ground Colorado lamb with tomato and fresh herbs, grilled eggplant, chopped salad, tahini and tomato coulis
Lamb Kebab Pan
Fresh ground colorado lamb with velvety eggplant, chopped salad, tahini, tomato coulis perfected with your choice of grain --Does NOT include Pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Free-range chicken, Chef's spice mix, chopped salad, tomato coulis, pickles, tahini, hummus...taboonette style!
Chicken Shawarma Pan
Go big with free-range chicken, Chef's spice mix, chopped salad, tomato coulis, pickles, tahini, hummus...taboonette style! - Does NOT include Pita
Kruveet Pita
Vegans will tell you this is a tasty pita! Roasted cauliflower married with spaghetti squash, eggplant, arugula-herb salad, Hummus and tahini Contains Almonds.
Kruveet Pan
Vegans will tell you this is a tasty meal! Roasted cauliflower married with spaghetti squash, eggplant, arugula-herb salad, Hummus and tahini. Contains Almonds. - Does NOT include Pita
Sweet Potato Falafel Pita
Our Chef's signature sweet potato fritter goes Greek with tzaziki and fresh arugula-herb salad. Yasou! Contains Almonds.
Sweet Potato Falafel Pan
Our Chef's signature sweet potato fritter goes Greek with tzaziki and fresh arugula-herb salad. Yasou! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita
Pulled Pork Pita
Spice rubbed and slow roasted berkshire pork shoulder, taboonette BBQ sauce perfectly balanced with apple-jicama slaw, cilantro and chipotle mayo...A BBQ Pita...you're welcome!
Pulled Pork Pan
Spice rubbed and slow roasted berkshire pork shoulder with our taboonette BBQ sauce perfectly balanced with apple-jicama slaw, cilantro and chipotle mayo...American style! Does NOT include Pita
Salmon Pita
Fresh atlantic salmon,salt pepper and za'atar crusted, arugula-herb salad and tzaziki. This aint fast food! Contains Almonds.
Salmon Pan
Fresh atlantic salmon,salt pepper and za'atar crusted, arugula-herb salad and tzaziki. Pick your grain....This aint fast food! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita
Falafel Pita
The classic chickpea fritter, chopped salad, tomato coulis, tahini, pickles and amba (pickled mango)...another vegan for pleasin!
Falafel Pan
The classic chickpea fritter, chopped salad, tomato coulis, tahini, pickles and amba (pickled mango)...another vegan for pleasin! Does NOT include Pita
Braised Lamb Shawarma Pita
Tender colorado lamb braised in Chef's seasoning, arugula salad, tahini, tomato coulis, pickles and amba (pickled mango). Lamb lovers rejoice! Contains Almonds.
Braised Lamb Shawarma Pan
Tender colorado lamb braised in Chef's seasoning, arugula salad, tahini, tomato coulis, pickles and amba (pickled mango). Pick your grain... Lamb lovers rejoice! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita
Santorini Falafel Pita
Chickpea Falafel made with Dill, Zucchini and Haloumi cheese. Served with Arugula-herb Salad, Tzaziki with Zaatar Seasoning and tomato coulis. Contains Nuts!
Santorini Falafel Pan
Chickpea Falafel made with Dill, Zucchini and Haloumi cheese. Served with Arugula-herb Salad, Tzaziki with Zaatar Seasoning and tomato coulis. Contains Nuts!
Moroccan Meatball Pita
Chicken and Beef blend, Made with Caramelized Onions, Cinnamon & Silan(date honey). Served With, Matbucha (Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce), Hummus, Chopped Salad and Pickles. CONTAINS GLUTEN
Moroccan Meatball Pan
Chicken and beef blend made with, Caramelized Onions, Cinnamon & Silan(date honey). Served With, Matbucha (Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce), Hummus, Chopped Salad and Pickles. CONTAINS GLUTEN
Sides & Salads
Soup of the Day
Haloumi Salad
Arugula-herb salad, roasted beets, and sauteed goat's milk haloumi...perfect! Contains Almonds.
Warm Kale Salad
Warm and wilted kale with chickpeas, sweet potato, carrots, citrus cilantro dressing and scoop of hummus...Flavor all day in a Vegan way...until you add chicken :)
Arugula - Herb Salad
Arugula, basil, cilantro, mint, fennel, dill, currants, almonds, fresh lemon mustard dressing.
Chopped Salad
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, parsley, scoop tahini.
Roasted Beets
Herb and cumin seed marinade
Hummus & Housemade Pita Chips
Our award winning hummus! Creamy and ready to ride away on a homemade pita chip!
Tzaziki & Housemade Pita Chips
A customer favorite since 2004. The greek classic dip ready to ride away those pita chips!
Plain French Fries
Indulge...they're worth it!
Sweet Potato French Fries
Addictive!...crunch crunch....
Housemade Potato Chips
our homemade chips seasoned with Za'atar. Served with Caramelized Onion Dip. A crowd favorite!
Housemade Pita Chips
Hummus Bowls
Hummus Bowl
Our famous rich and creamy hummus that woke up New York in 2004! Served with fresh pita
Braised Lamb Shawarma Bowl
Flavorful braised lamb and rich creamy hummus...awesome! Served with fresh pita
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Our chicken shawarma in a bed of hummus and trimmings. Served with fresh pita
Pulled Pork Bowl
BBQ meets hummus in an American love story. Served with fresh pita
Lamb Kebab & Eggplant Bowl
Juicy kebabs, velvet eggplant and creamy hummus...yes! Served with fresh pita
Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Bowl
Everybody tries this once ...and then again! and again! Hurray for mushrooms and hummus! Served with fresh pita
Falafel Bowl
Two classics perfect together..Served with fresh pita
Sweet Potato Falafel Bowl
The cream and crunch of sweet potato and hummus...perfect! Served with fresh pita
Kruveet & Squash Bowl
Another vegan hit! Roasted cauliflower and spaghetti squash...yum! Served with fresh pita
Roasted Beets Bowl
More Vegan love...delicious! Served with fresh pita
Warm Chickpeas & HB Egg Bowl
The simple classic. kick it up with Schoog hot sauce. Served with fresh pita
Breakfast
American Pita
Our take on the american favorite. Bacon, egg and cheddar with arugula and ketchup. Contains Almonds.
American Pan
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar taboonette style with arugula-herb salad...kickin' with some ketchup! Contains Almonds.
Israeli Pita
Egg, chopped salad, tzaziki...a classic mediterranean breakfast in a pita!
Israeli Pan
the Holy Land's classic fried eggs, tzaziki and taboonette chopped salad.
Shakshuka Pita
The hearty North African tomato ragout with a fried egg, tahini, arugula-herb salad and fresh cilantro in a pita! YUM CONTAINS NUTS!
Shakshuka Pan
The hearty North African tomato ragout with a fried egg, tahini and fresh cilantro. With a pita to wipe the pan! Contains Almonds.
Salmon & Egg Pita
Fried egg, tzaziki and arugula-herb salad...better than lox on a bagel! Contains Almonds.
Salmon & Egg Pan
Za'atar crusted salmon, fried eggs, tzaziki and arugula-herb salad...now there's a breakfast! Contains Almonds.
Sabich - Omg Pita
Fried eggplant, hard boiled egg, chopped salad, tahini, tomato couli and amba (pickled mango)....this combo really is OMG!
Sabich - Omg Pan
Fried eggplant, hard boiled egg, chopped salad, tahini, tomato couli and amba (pickled mango)....this combo really is OMG!
SIDES & ADD ONS
Side Pita
Side Holoumi
Side Falafel (3pcs)
3pc Sweet Potato Falafel
Side Avocado
Side Cauliflower
Side Roasted Beets
Side Spaghetti Squash
Side Mushrooms
Side Eggplant
Side Atlantic Salmon
Fried Egg
Side HB Egg
Side Braised Lamb Shawarma
Side Pulled Pork
Side Lamb Kebab (1pc kebab)
Side Chicken
Side Yellow Rice
2pc Bacon
3oz Pickles
Side Brown Rice
Side Quinoa
2oz Amba
2oz Chipotle Mayo
2oz Schoog Hot Sauce
2oz Tomato Coulis
3oz Hummus
3oz Tahini
3oz Tzaziki
2oz Caramelized Onion Dip
Beverages
Calamansi Lime
Filipino lime drink
Watermelon Cooler
refreshing cool watermelon drink
Lemonana
lightly sweetened lemonade with mint
Lemon Tea
Polar Peach Tea
Peach tea lightly sweetened with honey.
Bottled Water
Coca-Cola Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Sprite Zero Can
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Pomegrante & Orange
Verbena Mint Sage Tea
our famous house blended signature herbal tea
Wild Berry Tea
honey sweetened mix berry tea
Mango
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
84 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014