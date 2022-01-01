Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taboonette Carmine St

84 Carmine St

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch & Dinner

Crispy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pan

Crispy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pan

$14.25Out of stock

Chicken Breast with Our Chef Spiced Mixed Breadcrumbs & Zaatar, Chopped Salad, Pickles & Amba Aioli (Pickled mango).

Cripsy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pita

Cripsy Chicken Breast (Schnitzel) Pita

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Breast with Our Chef Spiced Mixed Breadcrumbs & Zaatar, Chopped Salad, Pickles & Amba Aioli (Pickled mango).

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pita

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pita

$11.50

Mushroom Button & Cremini With Our Chef`s Spice Mix, Avocado Haas, Hummus & Arugula-Herb Salad. Contains Nuts

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pan

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Pan

$14.00

Mushroom Button & Cremini With Our Chef`s Spice Mix, Avocado Haas, Hummus & Arugula-Herb Salad. Contains Nuts

Lamb Kebab Pita

Lamb Kebab Pita

$11.95

Fresh ground Colorado lamb with tomato and fresh herbs, grilled eggplant, chopped salad, tahini and tomato coulis

Lamb Kebab Pan

Lamb Kebab Pan

$14.50

Fresh ground colorado lamb with velvety eggplant, chopped salad, tahini, tomato coulis perfected with your choice of grain --Does NOT include Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.50

Free-range chicken, Chef's spice mix, chopped salad, tomato coulis, pickles, tahini, hummus...taboonette style!

Chicken Shawarma Pan

Chicken Shawarma Pan

$13.25

Go big with free-range chicken, Chef's spice mix, chopped salad, tomato coulis, pickles, tahini, hummus...taboonette style! - Does NOT include Pita

Kruveet Pita

Kruveet Pita

$10.50

Vegans will tell you this is a tasty pita! Roasted cauliflower married with spaghetti squash, eggplant, arugula-herb salad, Hummus and tahini Contains Almonds.

Kruveet Pan

Kruveet Pan

$13.00

Vegans will tell you this is a tasty meal! Roasted cauliflower married with spaghetti squash, eggplant, arugula-herb salad, Hummus and tahini. Contains Almonds. - Does NOT include Pita

Sweet Potato Falafel Pita

Sweet Potato Falafel Pita

$9.00

Our Chef's signature sweet potato fritter goes Greek with tzaziki and fresh arugula-herb salad. Yasou! Contains Almonds.

Sweet Potato Falafel Pan

Sweet Potato Falafel Pan

$12.00

Our Chef's signature sweet potato fritter goes Greek with tzaziki and fresh arugula-herb salad. Yasou! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita

Pulled Pork Pita

Pulled Pork Pita

$10.50

Spice rubbed and slow roasted berkshire pork shoulder, taboonette BBQ sauce perfectly balanced with apple-jicama slaw, cilantro and chipotle mayo...A BBQ Pita...you're welcome!

Pulled Pork Pan

Pulled Pork Pan

$13.50

Spice rubbed and slow roasted berkshire pork shoulder with our taboonette BBQ sauce perfectly balanced with apple-jicama slaw, cilantro and chipotle mayo...American style! Does NOT include Pita

Salmon Pita

Salmon Pita

$11.75

Fresh atlantic salmon,salt pepper and za'atar crusted, arugula-herb salad and tzaziki. This aint fast food! Contains Almonds.

Salmon Pan

Salmon Pan

$16.00

Fresh atlantic salmon,salt pepper and za'atar crusted, arugula-herb salad and tzaziki. Pick your grain....This aint fast food! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.00

The classic chickpea fritter, chopped salad, tomato coulis, tahini, pickles and amba (pickled mango)...another vegan for pleasin!

Falafel Pan

Falafel Pan

$12.00

The classic chickpea fritter, chopped salad, tomato coulis, tahini, pickles and amba (pickled mango)...another vegan for pleasin! Does NOT include Pita

Braised Lamb Shawarma Pita

Braised Lamb Shawarma Pita

$11.75

Tender colorado lamb braised in Chef's seasoning, arugula salad, tahini, tomato coulis, pickles and amba (pickled mango). Lamb lovers rejoice! Contains Almonds.

Braised Lamb Shawarma Pan

Braised Lamb Shawarma Pan

$16.00

Tender colorado lamb braised in Chef's seasoning, arugula salad, tahini, tomato coulis, pickles and amba (pickled mango). Pick your grain... Lamb lovers rejoice! Contains Almonds. Does NOT include Pita

Santorini Falafel Pita

Santorini Falafel Pita

$10.00Out of stock

Chickpea Falafel made with Dill, Zucchini and Haloumi cheese. Served with Arugula-herb Salad, Tzaziki with Zaatar Seasoning and tomato coulis. Contains Nuts!

Santorini Falafel Pan

Santorini Falafel Pan

$13.00Out of stock

Chickpea Falafel made with Dill, Zucchini and Haloumi cheese. Served with Arugula-herb Salad, Tzaziki with Zaatar Seasoning and tomato coulis. Contains Nuts!

Moroccan Meatball Pita

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken and Beef blend, Made with Caramelized Onions, Cinnamon & Silan(date honey). Served With, Matbucha (Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce), Hummus, Chopped Salad and Pickles. CONTAINS GLUTEN

Moroccan Meatball Pan

$14.50Out of stock

Chicken and beef blend made with, Caramelized Onions, Cinnamon & Silan(date honey). Served With, Matbucha (Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce), Hummus, Chopped Salad and Pickles. CONTAINS GLUTEN

Sides & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock
Haloumi Salad

Haloumi Salad

$12.00

Arugula-herb salad, roasted beets, and sauteed goat's milk haloumi...perfect! Contains Almonds.

Warm Kale Salad

Warm Kale Salad

$12.50

Warm and wilted kale with chickpeas, sweet potato, carrots, citrus cilantro dressing and scoop of hummus...Flavor all day in a Vegan way...until you add chicken :)

Arugula - Herb Salad

Arugula - Herb Salad

$10.00

Arugula, basil, cilantro, mint, fennel, dill, currants, almonds, fresh lemon mustard dressing.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.75

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, parsley, scoop tahini.

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$4.00

Herb and cumin seed marinade

Hummus & Housemade Pita Chips

Hummus & Housemade Pita Chips

$6.95

Our award winning hummus! Creamy and ready to ride away on a homemade pita chip!

Tzaziki & Housemade Pita Chips

Tzaziki & Housemade Pita Chips

$7.95

A customer favorite since 2004. The greek classic dip ready to ride away those pita chips!

Plain French Fries

Plain French Fries

$4.00

Indulge...they're worth it!

Sweet Potato French Fries

Sweet Potato French Fries

$6.50

Addictive!...crunch crunch....

Housemade Potato Chips

Housemade Potato Chips

$4.00

our homemade chips seasoned with Za'atar. Served with Caramelized Onion Dip. A crowd favorite!

Housemade Pita Chips

$4.00

Hummus Bowls

Hummus Bowl

Hummus Bowl

$8.00

Our famous rich and creamy hummus that woke up New York in 2004! Served with fresh pita

Braised Lamb Shawarma Bowl

Braised Lamb Shawarma Bowl

$14.95

Flavorful braised lamb and rich creamy hummus...awesome! Served with fresh pita

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.00

Our chicken shawarma in a bed of hummus and trimmings. Served with fresh pita

Pulled Pork Bowl

Pulled Pork Bowl

$13.00

BBQ meets hummus in an American love story. Served with fresh pita

Lamb Kebab & Eggplant Bowl

Lamb Kebab & Eggplant Bowl

$13.50

Juicy kebabs, velvet eggplant and creamy hummus...yes! Served with fresh pita

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Bowl

Sauteed Mushroom & Avocado Bowl

$13.00

Everybody tries this once ...and then again! and again! Hurray for mushrooms and hummus! Served with fresh pita

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$12.00

Two classics perfect together..Served with fresh pita

Sweet Potato Falafel Bowl

Sweet Potato Falafel Bowl

$11.75

The cream and crunch of sweet potato and hummus...perfect! Served with fresh pita

Kruveet & Squash Bowl

Kruveet & Squash Bowl

$12.00

Another vegan hit! Roasted cauliflower and spaghetti squash...yum! Served with fresh pita

Roasted Beets Bowl

Roasted Beets Bowl

$12.00

More Vegan love...delicious! Served with fresh pita

Warm Chickpeas & HB Egg Bowl

Warm Chickpeas & HB Egg Bowl

$11.25

The simple classic. kick it up with Schoog hot sauce. Served with fresh pita

Breakfast

American Pita

American Pita

$7.75

Our take on the american favorite. Bacon, egg and cheddar with arugula and ketchup. Contains Almonds.

American Pan

American Pan

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar taboonette style with arugula-herb salad...kickin' with some ketchup! Contains Almonds.

Israeli Pita

Israeli Pita

$6.50

Egg, chopped salad, tzaziki...a classic mediterranean breakfast in a pita!

Israeli Pan

Israeli Pan

$11.00

the Holy Land's classic fried eggs, tzaziki and taboonette chopped salad.

Shakshuka Pita

Shakshuka Pita

$7.95

The hearty North African tomato ragout with a fried egg, tahini, arugula-herb salad and fresh cilantro in a pita! YUM CONTAINS NUTS!

Shakshuka Pan

Shakshuka Pan

$11.50

The hearty North African tomato ragout with a fried egg, tahini and fresh cilantro. With a pita to wipe the pan! Contains Almonds.

Salmon & Egg Pita

Salmon & Egg Pita

$10.50

Fried egg, tzaziki and arugula-herb salad...better than lox on a bagel! Contains Almonds.

Salmon & Egg Pan

Salmon & Egg Pan

$13.00

Za'atar crusted salmon, fried eggs, tzaziki and arugula-herb salad...now there's a breakfast! Contains Almonds.

Sabich - Omg Pita

Sabich - Omg Pita

$8.00

Fried eggplant, hard boiled egg, chopped salad, tahini, tomato couli and amba (pickled mango)....this combo really is OMG!

Sabich - Omg Pan

Sabich - Omg Pan

$11.95

Fried eggplant, hard boiled egg, chopped salad, tahini, tomato couli and amba (pickled mango)....this combo really is OMG!

SIDES & ADD ONS

Side Pita

Side Pita

$1.75
Side Holoumi

Side Holoumi

$3.00
Side Falafel (3pcs)

Side Falafel (3pcs)

$3.00
3pc Sweet Potato Falafel

3pc Sweet Potato Falafel

$3.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$3.00
Side Cauliflower

Side Cauliflower

$3.50
Side Roasted Beets

Side Roasted Beets

$4.00
Side Spaghetti Squash

Side Spaghetti Squash

$3.50

Side Mushrooms

$4.00
Side Eggplant

Side Eggplant

$3.75
Side Atlantic Salmon

Side Atlantic Salmon

$5.50+
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$1.50
Side HB Egg

Side HB Egg

$1.50
Side Braised Lamb Shawarma

Side Braised Lamb Shawarma

$8.95
Side Pulled Pork

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00
Side Lamb Kebab (1pc kebab)

Side Lamb Kebab (1pc kebab)

$2.75
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$5.50
Side Yellow Rice

Side Yellow Rice

$4.50
2pc Bacon

2pc Bacon

$1.75
3oz Pickles

3oz Pickles

$2.00
Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$4.50
Side Quinoa

Side Quinoa

$5.00
2oz Amba

2oz Amba

$1.50
2oz Chipotle Mayo

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$1.50
2oz Schoog Hot Sauce

2oz Schoog Hot Sauce

$2.00
2oz Tomato Coulis

2oz Tomato Coulis

$1.50
3oz Hummus

3oz Hummus

$2.00
3oz Tahini

3oz Tahini

$2.00
3oz Tzaziki

3oz Tzaziki

$2.00

2oz Caramelized Onion Dip

$1.50

Beverages

Calamansi Lime

Calamansi Lime

$3.75Out of stock

Filipino lime drink

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$3.75Out of stock

refreshing cool watermelon drink

Lemonana

Lemonana

$3.75Out of stock

lightly sweetened lemonade with mint

Lemon Tea

$3.75Out of stock
Polar Peach Tea

Polar Peach Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Peach tea lightly sweetened with honey.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coca-Cola Can

Coca-Cola Can

$1.75
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.75
Sprite Zero Can

Sprite Zero Can

$1.75Out of stock

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.25
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.25
San Pellegrino Pomegrante & Orange

San Pellegrino Pomegrante & Orange

$2.25Out of stock
Verbena Mint Sage Tea

Verbena Mint Sage Tea

$3.75Out of stock

our famous house blended signature herbal tea

Wild Berry Tea

Wild Berry Tea

$3.75Out of stock

honey sweetened mix berry tea

Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet & Stylin

Taboonette T's

Taboonette T's

$20.00

COMING SOON...our styles will be sold for charity. Wear them proudly! Taboonette Cares

Taboonette Caps

Taboonette Caps

$15.00

Show your love for taboonette and look good doing it!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
84 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014

