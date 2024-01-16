Tabouli Cafe 3313 Raccoon Valley Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Imported tastes made with local love
Location
3313 Raccoon Valley Road, Granville, OH 43023
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pocho's Tequila & Cocina - 128 East Broadway
No Reviews
128 East Broadway Granville, OH 43023
View restaurant
Three Tigers Brewing - 133 North Prospect Street
No Reviews
133 North Prospect Street Granville, OH 43023
View restaurant