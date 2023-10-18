Tabs

Tacos

Flour Tacos
$12.99

(3) 6" Flour Tacos filled with your choice of meat and toppings.

Puffy Taco
$12.99

Burrrito

Burrito
$13.99

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl
$14.99

Sides

Guac
$1.00
Sour Cream
$0.75
Pico
$1.00
Hot Sauce
$0.50
Mild Sauce
$0.50

Appetizer

Chips & Pico
$6.99
Chips & Guac
$7.99

Dessert

Fried Oreos
$4.99
Stuffed Churros
$5.99

Quesadillas

Cheese
$7.99
Meat
$10.99
Vegetarian
$11.99
Supremo
$12.99

Cams

Beverages

20oz Coke
$2.50
20oz Diet Coke
$2.50
20oz Sprite
$2.50
20oz Barq's Root Beer
$2.50
20oz Ginger Ale
$2.50
20oz Dr Pepper
$2.50
20oz Coke Zero
$2.50
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
$2.50
20oz Fanta Orange
$2.50
Smart Water
$2.50
2L Coke
$3.99
2L Sprite
$3.99
2L Diet Coke
$3.99
2L Dr Pepper
$3.99
2L Fanta Orange
$3.99
2L Barq's Root Beer
$3.99
Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Strawberry Milk
$2.99
Tum-E-Yummies
$2.99
Monster
$3.99

Desserts

Fried Dough
$5.99
Cannolis
$3.75
Half Moon
$2.69
Rainbow Cookies
$7.99
Mini Cannoli
$1.49
Mississippi Mud Cake
$5.50

Sauces

Mild
$1.25
Medium
$1.25
Hot
$1.25
Blue Cheese
$1.25
Ranch Cup
$1.25
BBQ
$1.25
Sweet & Tangy
$1.25
Pizza Sauce
$1.25
Marinara Sauce
$1.25
Butter Garlic
$1.25
Ketchup (5)
$0.75

Salad

Small Toss Salad
$4.50
Lg Toss Salad
$8.99
Chef Salad
$10.49

12" Pizza

12" Pizza
$12.99
12" Specialty

16" Pizza

16" Pizza
$16.99
16" Specialty

20" Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza
$20.99
20" Specialty

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99Out of stock
Chicken Fingers
$7.99
Pizza Logs
$7.99
6 Garlic Knots
$6.99
4 Garlic Knots
$5.25
Single Garlic Knot
$1.29
Breadsticks
$4.99
Garlic Bread
$4.99
Fries
$3.99
Chicken Fingers & Fries
$7.99
(2) meatballs w/Marinara
$2.49

Wings

Boneless Wings
$13.50
Traditional Wings
$13.50

Calzone

Calzone
$10.99

Stromboli

Stromboli
$10.99