Sushi Menu
Sushi (Nigiri)
Sushi Albacore
Sushi Blue Fin "Toro"
Sushi Eel
Sushi Fresh Salmon
Sushi Salmon Belly
Sushi Halibut
Sushi King Salmon
Sushi Krab Stick
Sushi Mackerel
Sushi Spanish Mackerel
Sushi Masago
Sushi Octopus
Sushi Salmon Egg
Sushi Scallop
Sushi Sea Urchin
Sushi Shrimp
Sushi Smoked Salmon
Sushi Squid
Sushi Stuffed Tomato
Sushi Sweet Shrimp
Sushi Tuna
Sushi Tuna Belly
Sushi Yellowtail
Sushi Yellowtail Belly
Sushi Quail Egg
Sushi Inari (Tofu Pockets)
Sushi 10pc Combo
Sashimi
16 Pieces Chef Choice Sashimi Combination
2-2-2 Sashimi Appetizer
2 of each. Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
3-3-3 Sashimi Appetizer
3 of each. Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail
Sashimi Albacore
Sashimi Fresh Salmon
Sashimi Octopus
Sashimi Toro
Sashimi Tuna
Sashimi Yellowtail
Sashimi Yellowtail Jalapeño
Hand Roll
Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado wrapped with seaweed
California Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber
California Special
Krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with masago
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber wrapped with seaweed
Orange Crush Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, and salmon on top
Philly Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber
Pizza Roll
Spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, baked with dynamite sauce and eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with five assorted fish and avocado
Red Hot Roll
Spicy yellowtail and albacore with jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha, and cucumber
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy baked salmon skin, sprout, and gobo cucumber, topped with shaved dry bonito
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, Krab, avocado, and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper
Soft Shell Krab Roll
Crispy soft-shell tempura crab, avocado, sprouts, and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed and soy paper
Spicy Krab Roll
Spicy krab, and cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Tuna Roll
Tuna wrapped with seaweed
Eel Roll
That's How We Roll
Abby's Roll
Eel, cucumber, and gobo root, topped with avocado and eel sauce
After Burner Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber with spicy Krab on top, jalapeño, and eel sauce
Andy's Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, wrapped in salmon, then topped with spicy shrimp, spicy krab, diced jalapeños, cilantro, and eel sauce
Badass Roll
Big Ed Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, wrapped with tuna, topped with spicy scallops, habanero, and eel sauce
Ceviche Roll
Soy paper wrapped, no rice, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, spicy tuna, and cucumber with avocado, variety of fish, cilantro, jalapeño, and ponzu sauce
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Da Bomb Dynamite Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber, wrapped with salmon then topped with spicy scallops, and dynamite sauce and baked, finished with sweet eel sauce
Del Mar Roll
Asparagus tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, dynamite sauce, finished with masago and eel sauce
Delayna's Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Avocado and cream cheese, rolled in a tempura batter and lightly fried with chicken teriyaki on top, spicy mayo, and sriracha
Gazuki Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, habanero, and sweet eel sauce
Habibi Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with tuna, tempura crumbs, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Hula Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, roasted macadamia nut, tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Lemon Cilantro Roll
Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with salmon, thin sliced lemon, cilantro, sriracha, and ponzu
Liku's Seared Beef Roll
Asparagus, shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared beef, ponzu, and fried garlic chips
Mango A-Go-Go Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared albacore, finished with fresh mango salsa and chili powder
McGwire Roll
No rice, soy paper, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and albacore, topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and cilantro, and sesame oil
McKenzie Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Rancho Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, lightly fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy mayo, jalapeño, and sriracha
Rudy Roll
Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with seared albacore, jalapeño, cilantro, and ponzu sauce
Salsa Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna and finished with house made salsa
Santee Roll
Spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with seared tuna, cilantro, and ponzu sauce
Sexy Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and cream cheese, with tuna and topped with shrimp tempura with spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Showtime Roll
No rice, soy paper, spicy krab, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese, topped with tempura shrimp, jalapeño, and cilantro
Special roll
Stevo Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, and sweet eel sauce
Sweet Thang Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Tabu Roll
Spicy krab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
The Kai Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, krab, and avocado, wrapped in cucumber, no rice, topped with ponzu, sriracha, masago, chili powder, and a squeeze of lemon
The Twister Roll
Spicy tuna, krab, and avocado, wrapped with shredded potato, lightly fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha
Tuna Lime Roll
Spicy krab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, lime slices, cilantro, sriracha, and ponzu
Honey Jalapeno Roll
Hollywood Roll
Shrimp Saute Roll
Baja Roll
Buffalo Roll
Charger roll
Diego roll
Picante roll
Tiger roll
Yellow mellow Roll
Truffle Roll
Tropical Roll
PB Roll
Sauces
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Creamy Lobster
Baby lobster lightly fried tempura style topped with special sauce. (Require 20 minutes cook time)
Honeymoon Special
Oyster, uni, salmon egg, quail egg, tobiko, masago, green onion, and ponzu
Edamame
Upgraded for $2.50 more to garlic, teriyaki, and sriracha (GTS)
Scallops Dynamite
2 pieces baked with dynamite sauce, then topped with avocado slices, and s*** sauce
Baked Green Mussels
Baked with krab, dynamite sauce, then topped with avocado slices, and eel sauce
Chicken Skewers
3 skewers. Teriyaki or salt and pepper
Fried Baby Octopus
Served with spicy mayo
Fried Calamari
Served with spicy mayo
Pork Gyoza
5 pieces Japanese pot stickers. Steamed or fried
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar
Salmon Kama
Seared Ahi
Seared tuna
Jumbo Shrimp Sautée
6 pieces sautéed with soy sauce, garlic butter, and lemon
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
6 pieces mixed in spicy mayo and eel sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast mixed with buffalo wing sauce, with ranch dressing
Oyster Shooter
Oyster, quail egg, green onion, ponzu, and sriracha
Oyster on a Half Shell
2 pieces served with ponzu and green onions
Fried Oysters
Shrimp Fire Crackers
4 pieces shrimp, krab, and cream cheese, lightly fried. Served with spicy mayo
Stuffed Jalapeño
Jalapeños stuffed with spicy krab and cream cheese, lightly fried and served with spicy mayo
Sushi Burrito
Soy paper, krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, sprouts, cilantro, and spicy mayo. Served with house salsa
Sushi Tostada
Spicy shrimp and krab on top of wonton skin
Shrimp Tempura App
4 pieces shrimp and 4 pieces assorted vegetables
Vegetable Tempura App
8 pieces veggie
Steamed Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Vegetable fried rice
Habachi Steak
Soup
Salad
Aila Salad
Spring mix, tuna, spicy krab, cilantro, avocado, with 4 jumbo shrimp on side and with spicy ponzu dressing
Calamari Mango Salad
Green salad with calamari and fresh mango
Cucumber Salad
Seaweed and ponzu
House Salad
Spring mix, lettuce, carrot, beets, and tomatoes with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spring mix, assorted fish and spicy ponzu
Seafood Salad
Spring mix, assorted fish, and ponzu sauce
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber marinated with seasoned vinegar, octopus, krab, seaweed, and ponzu sauce
Tuna Poke Salad
Seaweed salad, tuna, cucumber, avocado, chili powder, and ponzu sauce
Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce flavored broth with thin wavy noodle and pork
Miso Ramen
Rich soy bean broth with thin way noodle and pork
Shio Ramen
Clear broth seasoned with salt, thin wavy noodle, and pork
Tonkotsu Ramen
Rich creamy pork broth with thin wavy noodle and pork
Spicy Shrimp Ramen
Spicy garlic broth with thin wavy noodle and shrimp
Special Entrées
Teriyaki Entrées
Teriyaki Bowls
Yakisoba
Specialty Bowls
Vegetarian Specials
V Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu
V Avocado, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese Roll
V Cucumber Roll
V Vegetable Roll
Lettuce, beets, carrot, sprouts, gobo root, avocado, and cucumber
V Vegetable Tempura Roll
V Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl
V Veggie Rancho Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, rolled in a tempura batter and lightly fried with sriracha, spicy mayo and jalapeño on top
Kids Menu
Desserts
Drink Menu
Beer - Imported
Beer- Draft
Wine Glasses
Glass House Cabernet
Chardonnay and cabernet
Glass House Chardonnay
Glass Butter Chardonnay
Butter
Glass Pinot Grigio
Mezzacorona, Italy. Pleasant delicate and fruity bouquet with dry balanced flavors
Glass Sauvignon Blanc
Benzinger, California. Bright citrus fruits with grassy aromatics
Glass Riesling
Kung Fu Girl, Washington. Citrus blossom with hints of lime and white peach
Glass Prosecco
Ruffino, Italy. A fruity and fragrant wine with light bubbles
Glass Merlot
Rodney strong, Sonoma. Rich plum and blueberry flavors with a toasty finish
Glass Pinot Noir
Mark West, Monterey. Notes of black cherry, plums, mocha, vanilla, and caramel
Glass Benziger Cabernet
Benzinger, Sonoma. Mocha and wood spice form a finish that is rich and seamless
Plum wine
Wine Bottles
Bottle House Cabernet
Chardonnay and cabernet
Bottle House Chardonnay
Bottle Butter Chardonnay
Butter
Bottle Pinot Grigio
Mezzacorona, Italy. Pleasant delicate and fruity bouquet with dry balanced flavors
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Benzinger, California. Bright citrus fruits with grassy aromatics
Bottle Riesling
Kung Fu Girl, Washington. Citrus blossom with hints of lime and white peach
Bottle Prosecco
Ruffino, Italy. A fruity and fragrant wine with light bubbles
Bottle Merlot
Rodney strong, Sonoma. Rich plum and blueberry flavors with a toasty finish
Bottle Pinot Noir
Mark West, Monterey. Notes of black cherry, plums, mocha, vanilla, and caramel
Bottle Benziger Cabernet
Benzinger, Sonoma. Mocha and wood spice form a finish that is rich and seamless
Sake
Kikisui
Otokoyama
Sho Chiku Bai Gingo
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
300 ml. Refreshingly fruity sparkling sake
TYKU Coconut Nigori
330 ml. Creamy taste with subtle hints of vanilla and coconut
TYKU Cucumber
330 ml. World's first cucumber sake, delicate with smooth finish
TYKU Junmai
330 ml. Fresh and smooth with subtle pear notes
TYKU Junmai Ginjo Black
330 ml. Rich and silky with hints of peach and vanilla
Hot Sake
Specialty Drinks
TYKU Neat
TYKU on the rocks
Apple Martini
TYKU, apple syrup and sweet and sour
Spa Day
TYKU, orange juice and a splash of soda
Cucumber Martini
TYKU, sliced cucumber
Lemon Drop
TYKU, and sweet and sour
Ginger Cosmo
TYKU, fresh ginger, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime
Skinny Buzz
TYKU, skinny tyku and sugar-free Red Bull
Eurasian Martini
TYKU, pineapple juice and grenadine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
