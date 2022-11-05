Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ta Canijo - Homer Glen 15930 West 159th Street

review star

No reviews yet

15930 West 159th Street

Homer Glen, IL 60491

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
TACO DINNER
ELOTES

TACOS

TACOS

$3.25

TACO DINNER

$11.75

BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.00

BURRITO DINNER

$11.00

TORTA

TORTA

$8.00

TORTA DINNER

$10.00

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$2.25

CHEESE ONLY

QUESADILLA CON CARNE

$3.25

W/ MEAT

QUESADILLA GRANDE

$9.50

Con Carne

QUESADILLA GRANDE (NO MEAT)

$6.50

FRIES

FRIES

$3.25

CHEESE FRIES

$4.25

NACHO FRIES

$8.25

APPETIZERS

TAMALES

Out of stock

ELOTES

$2.50+

CHURROS

$2.00

CHICHARRON

$2.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

SIDES

RICE

$2.25+

BEANS

$2.25+

GRILLED ONION & JALAPENOS

$2.50

EXTRAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

JALAPENOS

$0.75

AVOCADO (HALF)

$2.25

MAYO

$0.75

DRINKS

HORCHATA

$2.00

JAMAICA

$2.00

STRAWBERRY

$2.00Out of stock

LEMONADE

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.89

PALETAS

FRESA PALETA

$2.50

MANGO PALETA

$2.50

MANGO C CHILE PALETA

$2.50

HORCHATA PALETA

$2.50

LIMON PALETA

$2.50

FRESA C CREMA PALETA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local taco truck!

Location

15930 West 159th Street, Homer Glen, IL 60491

Directions

Gallery
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen image
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen image
Ta Canijo - Homer Glen image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Burrito Loco - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,491
1205 E 9th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Coom’s Corner Sports Grill
orange star3.4 • 88
1225 E 9th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Torro Mexican Asian Fusion Restaurant - 16529 S. 159th St
orange starNo Reviews
16529 S. 159th St Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
The Lockport Stagecoach
orange starNo Reviews
1028 S. State St. Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
917 South State Street Lockport, IL 60441
View restaurantnext
The Shack BBQ, Wings & Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1001 S STATE ST LOCKPORT, IL 60441
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Homer Glen

Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
orange star4.4 • 816
12622 W 159th St Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
La Crepe Bistro
orange star4.5 • 724
13957 S Bell Rd Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
Davidson's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 508
14136 S Bell Rd Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Homer Glen
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston