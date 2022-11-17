Pizza
Italian
Tacconelli’s Pizzeria Maple Shade
755 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
27 W Main St, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
