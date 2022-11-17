Tacconelli’s Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Tacconelli’s Pizzeria Maple Shade

755 Reviews

$$

27 W Main St

Maple Shade, NJ 08052

Popular Items

Red Pie
Signature
White Pie

Salad

Sm Greek

Sm Greek

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cracked black pepper our vinaigrette dressing.

Sm House

Sm House

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, red onion, sliced mushrooms, cucumbers, red peppers, cracked pepper with our balsamic dressing.

Sm Caesar

Sm Caesar

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese and croutons with our Caesar dressing.

Sm Wedge

Sm Wedge

$6.25

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles with our blue cheese dressing.

Lg Greek

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, cracked black pepper our vinaigrette dressing.

Lg House

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, red onion, sliced mushrooms, cucumbers, red peppers, cracked pepper with our balsamic dressing.

Lg Caesar

$16.50

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese and croutons with our Caesar dressing.

Lg Wedge

$16.50

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles with our blue cheese dressing.

Old Favorite

Old Favorite

Old Favorite

$5.75

An open faced Italian roll topped with American cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce baked to a golden brown.

Pasta

Ap Gnocchi

Ap Gnocchi

$8.95

The Pillows of Champions

Ap Fusilli

Ap Fusilli

$8.95

House Extruded Pasta

Ap Garganelle

$8.95
Ap Bucatini

Ap Bucatini

$8.95

Freshly Extruded Pasta

Sunday Gravy

$16.00

Sausage and Meatballs over Bucatini in Red Sauce... Sunday Gravy!

Dp Gnocchi

Dp Gnocchi

$15.50

The Pillows of Champions

Dp Fusilli

$15.50

House Extruded Pasta!

Dp Garganelle

$15.50
Dp Bucatini

Dp Bucatini

$15.50

Freshly Extruded Pasta

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese served with rosemary panko breadcrumbs. Served one size, in-between our Appetizer and Dinner portion .

Bag of Pasta

Bag of Pasta

$5.00Out of stock

Freshly extruded pasta dried and bagged in house!

Pizza Base

Red Pie

Red Pie

$14.00

Our tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

White Pie

White Pie

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese with salt, black pepper and garlic.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.50

Tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.

Signature

Signature

$17.50

A white pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach and chopped tomatoes.

Marinara

Marinara

$14.50

A slightly spicy sauce topped with asiago cheese.

Red XCHZ

Red XCHZ

$15.50

Our tomato sauce topped with extra mozzarella cheese.

White XCHZ

$15.50

Extra mozzarella cheese with salt, black pepper and garlic.

White Margherita

White Margherita

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, spices and basil topped with pecorino cheese.

White Tomato

White Tomato

$16.00

A white pizza topped with chopped tomatoes.

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$13.00

Just sauce, no cheese.

Formaggio Red

$15.75

A trio of mozzarella, provolone and asiago cheese over our tomato sauce.

Formaggio White

Formaggio White

$15.75

A trio of mozzarella, provolone and asiago cheese with spices.

Fresh Mozzarella

$14.50

Tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella. (no basil)

BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

A formaggio white pizza topped with buffalo sauce and chicken.

Provolone Red

$15.50

Our tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese.

Provolone White

$15.50

Provolone cheese and spices.

Provolone 1/2-1/2

$15.50

One pizza with provolone. 1/2 with tomato sauce and 1/2 with spices. For toppings, please specify which half gets which toppings.

Formaggio 1/2-1/2

$15.75

One pizza with a trio of mozzarella, provolone and asiago cheese. 1/2 with tomato sauce and 1/2 with spices. For toppings, please specify which half gets which toppings.

1/2 Marinara/Red

$14.25

One pizza, 1/2 marinara sauce with asiago chesse and 1/2 tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese. For toppings, please specify which half gets which toppings.

1/2 Marinara/White

$14.25

One pizza, 1/2 marinara sauce with asiago chesse and 1/2 white with mozzarella cheese and spices. For toppings, please specify which half gets which toppings.

1/2 Red/White

1/2 Red/White

$14.00

One pizza, 1/2 tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese and 1/2 white with mozzarella cheese and spices. For toppings, please specify which half gets which toppings.

Dessert

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

$5.25

Rich fudge cake soaked with coffee liqueur, filled with chocolate mousse, iced in whipped pure dark chocolate ganache and topped with a crescent moon.

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$5.25

A sponge cake soaked in Kailua with layers of mascarpone cheese, surrounded by lady fingers and dusted with cocoa powder.

Cannoli Cake

$5.25

A cannoli cream separates three laters of vanilla cake, finished with whipped cream, icing, mini chocolate chips & a mini cannoli on top.

Tartufo

$5.25

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon finished with a chocolate coating.

Spumoni

$5.25

Chocolate, Strawberry & Pistachio  ice cream encased in a chocolate shell

Cannoli

$1.25Out of stock

Sold by the Piece, Housemade

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$5.25
The Dooley

The Dooley

$9.75

A twelve inch pizza baked with chocolate morsels, chocolate syrup and sliced bananas then dusted with powered sugar.

Beverages

SODA

$2.50

BTL Root Beer

$2.75

BTL Cream Soda

$2.75

Fresh Iced Tea

$2.50

BTL Water

$1.75

BTL San Pel

$4.25

2 Litre

$2.75

Sides

Hot Peppers

Hot Peppers

$0.75

Sd Marinara

$0.75

Sd Sauce

$0.75

Sd Pecorino

$0.75

Sd Sm Anchovy

$1.25

Sd Lg Anchovy

$2.50

Side Dressing Caesar

$0.75

Side Dressing Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Dressing House

$0.75

Side Dressing Greek

$0.75
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27 W Main St, Maple Shade, NJ 08052

Directions

Gallery
Tacconelli’s Pizzeria image

