Taceaux Loceaux 737 Octavia Street

737 octavia st

new orleans, LA 70115

FOOD

Appetizers

Avocado Fries

$9.00

Crispy outside, creamy inside, delicious.Served with choice of dipping sauces.

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Fresh fried chips with our housemade guacamole

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Fresh fried chips and housemade queso

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fresh fried chips and housemade salsa.

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Battered and fried golden brown, Served with choice of dipping sauces.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

Batered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of dipping sauces.

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Shoestring fries topped with housemade salsa, queso, guacamole, crema and choice of proteins.

Nachos

$12.50

Fresh fried chips topped with seasoned ground beef, housemade salsa, guacamole, queso, and crema.

Entrees

Numero Uno

$9.00

Choice of 1 taco and 2 sides. Tacos- Messing With Texas- Slow braised and seasoned brisket with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish on warm flour tortillas. Seoul Man- Bulgogi (aka Korean BBQ) chicken on shredded cabbage with Sriracha aioli, cilantro and pickled onions in a warm flour tortilla. Carnital Knowledge- Pork carnitas on shredded cabbage with chipotle aioli, cilantro and radish on warm corn tortillas. Delta Prawn- Wild caught Gulf shrimp sauteed in poblano butter on shredded cabbage with crema, cilantro and pickled red onions on warm corn tortillas. Local fave. All Hat, No Cattle- Seasoned black beans on shredded cabbage, with crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish in a warm flour tortilla. Vegan without crema. Jane Deaux- Seasoned braised greens with CASHEW crema, salsa picante, cilantro and spiced, toasted pepitas in warm corn tortillas. Vegan. Basic B-San Antonio inspired breakfast taco.

Numero Dos

$14.00

Choice of 2 tacos and 2 sides. Tacos- Messing With Texas- Slow braised and seasoned brisket with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish on warm flour tortillas. Seoul Man- Bulgogi (aka Korean BBQ) chicken on shredded cabbage with Sriracha aioli, cilantro and pickled onions in a warm flour tortilla. Carnital Knowledge- Pork carnitas on shredded cabbage with chipotle aioli, cilantro and radish on warm corn tortillas. Delta Prawn- Wild caught Gulf shrimp sauteed in poblano butter on shredded cabbage with crema, cilantro and pickled red onions on warm corn tortillas. Local fave. All Hat, No Cattle- Seasoned black beans on shredded cabbage, with crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish in a warm flour tortilla. Vegan without crema. Jane Deaux- Seasoned braised greens with CASHEW crema, salsa picante, cilantro and spiced, toasted pepitas in warm corn tortillas. Vegan. Basic B-San Antonio inspired breakfast taco.

Numero Tres

$19.00

Choice of 3 tacos and 2 sides. Tacos- Messing With Texas- Slow braised and seasoned brisket with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish on warm flour tortillas. Seoul Man- Bulgogi (aka Korean BBQ) chicken on shredded cabbage with Sriracha aioli, cilantro and pickled onions in a warm flour tortilla. Carnital Knowledge- Pork carnitas on shredded cabbage with chipotle aioli, cilantro and radish on warm corn tortillas. Delta Prawn- Wild caught Gulf shrimp sauteed in poblano butter on shredded cabbage with crema, cilantro and pickled red onions on warm corn tortillas. Local fave. All Hat, No Cattle- Seasoned black beans on shredded cabbage, with crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish in a warm flour tortilla. Vegan without crema. Jane Deaux- Seasoned braised greens with CASHEW crema, salsa picante, cilantro and spiced, toasted pepitas in warm corn tortillas. Vegan. Basic B-San Antonio inspired breakfast taco.

Quesadillas

$11.50

16' Toasted flour tortilla loaded with your choice of protien and melty cheese served with choice of dipping sauces.

San Diego Style Overstuffed Burritos

$13.50

San Diego style burrito stuffed with choice of protiens, crspy fries, housemade guacamole, pico, and shredded cheese.

Cinco de Tacos

$25.00

Choice of 5 tacos. Tacos- Messing With Texas- Slow braised and seasoned brisket with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish on warm flour tortillas. Seoul Man- Bulgogi (aka Korean BBQ) chicken on shredded cabbage with Sriracha aioli, cilantro and pickled onions in a warm flour tortilla. Carnital Knowledge- Pork carnitas on shredded cabbage with chipotle aioli, cilantro and radish on warm corn tortillas. Delta Prawn- Wild caught Gulf shrimp sauteed in poblano butter on shredded cabbage with crema, cilantro and pickled red onions on warm corn tortillas. Local fave. All Hat, No Cattle- Seasoned black beans on shredded cabbage, with crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish in a warm flour tortilla. Vegan without crema. Jane Deaux- Seasoned braised greens with CASHEW crema, salsa picante, cilantro and spiced, toasted pepitas in warm corn tortillas. Vegan. Basic B-San Antonio inspired breakfast taco.

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned Black Beans. Vegan.

Charra Beans

$4.00

Cranberry beans with onions, garlic, chipotle peppers, tomatoes and other delicious spices. Vegan.

Cebollitas

$4.00

Fire grilled green onions.

Fries

$4.00

Shoestring fries served with chipotle aioli.

SideTruck Salad

$4.00

Beverage

SOFT DRINK

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

TEA

$3.00Out of stock

HIBISCUS TEA

$3.50

WATER 20OZ

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

JARRITOS

MANDARIN

$3.50

PINE APPLE

$3.50

TAMARIND

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

FRUIT PUNCH

LIME

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crazy Good!

Location

737 octavia st, new orleans, LA 70115

Directions

