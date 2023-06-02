Taceaux Loceaux 737 Octavia Street

Numero Uno

$9.00

Choice of 1 taco and 2 sides. Tacos- Messing With Texas- Slow braised and seasoned brisket with shredded cabbage, crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish on warm flour tortillas. Seoul Man- Bulgogi (aka Korean BBQ) chicken on shredded cabbage with Sriracha aioli, cilantro and pickled onions in a warm flour tortilla. Carnital Knowledge- Pork carnitas on shredded cabbage with chipotle aioli, cilantro and radish on warm corn tortillas. Delta Prawn- Wild caught Gulf shrimp sauteed in poblano butter on shredded cabbage with crema, cilantro and pickled red onions on warm corn tortillas. Local fave. All Hat, No Cattle- Seasoned black beans on shredded cabbage, with crema, salsa picante, cilantro and radish in a warm flour tortilla. Vegan without crema. Jane Deaux- Seasoned braised greens with CASHEW crema, salsa picante, cilantro and spiced, toasted pepitas in warm corn tortillas. Vegan. Basic B-San Antonio inspired breakfast taco.