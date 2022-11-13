Restaurant header imageView gallery

TaChido Sushi 3027 Adams Ave

3027 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Popular Items

TaChido roll
Dinamita roll
Fuego 18 roll

Starters

1 dozen Oyster

$30.00

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$15.00
Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Cubed tuna, avo, cucumber,red onions

Cali-Mari

$15.00

Panko crusted calimari with bell peppers in Tachido Sauce

Coco Shrimps

$15.00

Tempura coconut shrimp with sauces

Dumplings

$14.00

steamed or pan fried dumplings

Edamame

$7.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

fried rice, bell peppers, onions,egg,ginger,cilantro

Hamachi AguaChile

$17.00

Hamachi marinated in yuzu, red onions,chiltepin peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

with citrus ponzu sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Tempura soft shell crab with sauces

Spring Rollos

$13.00

Mixed veg, glass noddles, sweet chili sauce

Tempura

$14.00

deep fried, served with sweet and sour sauce

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$7.00

Tofu, green onions,shitake mushrooms

Shrimp and Panela Salad

$16.00

cherry tomatoes,avo,capers,onions,panela cheese, shrimp

Siway Salad

$8.00

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$11.00

red tobico,crab,avo,cucumbers

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

spicy salmon, avo,cucumbers

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

spicy scallops, avo, cucumbers

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna, avo, cucumbers

Hand Rolls

Hand roll Spicy Salmon

$8.00

spicy salmon, avo,cucumbers

Hand roll Spicy Scallop

$8.00

spicy scallops, avo, cucumbers

Hand roll Spicy Tuna

$8.00

spicy tuna, avo, cucumbers

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri (2 pc)

$7.00

2pc

Ebi Nigiri (2 pc)

$7.00

2pc

Hamachi Nigiri (2 pc)

$8.00

2pc

Salmon Nigiri (2 pc)

$7.00

2pc

Scallop Nigiri (2 pc)

$8.00

2pc

Tuna Nigiri (2 pc)

$7.00

2pc

Uni Nigiri (2 pc)

$20.00

2pc

Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$17.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

Yellowtail

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Uni Sashimi

$40.00

Sea Urchin

Sashimi Sampler

$34.00

9 pieces total Hamachi, tuna and salmon

Specialty Rolls

619 roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp,cream cheese,mango,avo,habenero sweet and sour

Adams Ave roll

$18.00

crab,avo,cucumber,salmon,hamachi,tuna,microgreens

Chato Roll

$20.00

crab,avo,cucumber,seared lemon,jalapeno, caviar

Dinamita roll

$18.00

baked crab,avo,cucumber, topped with dinamita tempura shrimp

El Zarape roll

$18.00

shrimp,crab,avo,seared hamachi,lemon,cilantro,ponzu

Fuego 18 roll

$18.00

tempura shrimp,crab,spicy tuna,spicy mayo,eel sauce,jalapenos

Purple Rain roll

$16.00

Vegan-shiso rice,pickled carrots,avo,cucumber,mango,asparagus

Sun Diego roll

$17.00

spicy shrimp,cucumber,avo, topped with seared yellowtail,spicy mayo

Surf and Turf roll

$25.00

lobster,avo,tempura asparagus,seared rib eye,truffle oil

TaChido roll

$21.00

tuna,salmon,jalapeno,avo,seared hamachi,togarashi.lime juice

Plates

Ahi Tuna Plate

$27.00

choice of preparation with a side of steamed rice and veggie hash

Salmon Plate

$27.00

choice of preparation with a side of steamed rice and veggie hash

Shrimp Plate

$22.00

choice of preparation with a side of steamed rice and veggie hash

Teriyaki Plate

$20.00

mixed vegetables,teriyaki sauce

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

with miso butter

Shitake Mushrooms

$9.00

with miso butter

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Canned Soda

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Small Water Bottle

$4.00

1L Water Bottle

$8.00

Dessert

Exotic Fruit Platter

$13.00

Mochi

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

SAKE

300ml Momokawa Diamond Ginjo Sake

$20.00

300ml Momokawa Organic Ginjo Sake

$20.00

300ml Momokawa Pearl Nigori Sake

$20.00

300ml Toazai Junmai Sake

$15.00

300ml Toazai Snow Maden Nigori Sake

$22.00

300ml Junmai Toazai Living Jewel

$22.00

300ml Ginjo Tozai Well of Wisdom

$30.00

300ml Daiginjo Konteki Tears of Dawn

$50.00

250ml Yuzu Sparkling Hana Awaka

$20.00

250ml Peach Sparkling Hana Awaka

$20.00

300ml Sparkling Hou Hou Blue Clouds

$25.00

300ml Rose Sparkling Hou Hou Rose Clouds

$25.00

300ml Pinneaple Nigori

$25.00

300ml Strawberry Nigori

$25.00

300ml Coconut Lemongrass Nigori

$25.00

Small Hot Sake

$8.00

750ml Momokawa Diamond Ginjo Sake

$40.00

750ml Momokawa Organic Ginjo Sake

$40.00

750ml Momokawa Silver Junmai Ginjo Sake

$40.00

750ml Toazai Snow Maden Nigori Sake

$45.00

BTL Choya Kokuto Plum Wine

$50.00

750ml Junmai Toazai Living Jewel

$45.00

750ml Momokawa Pearl

$40.00

750ml Ginjo Tozai Well of Wisdown

$60.00

750ml Junmai Shinsei Divine Flower

$80.00

750ml Daiginjo Konteki Tears of Dawn

$80.00

Large Hot Sake

$12.00

BEER

DRAFT 394 Pale Ale

$9.00

DRAFT Buenaveza Lager

$9.00

DRAFT Pacifico

$9.00

DRAFT Stone IPA

$9.00

DRAFT Hazy IPA

$9.00

BTL Sapporo

$9.00

BTL Asahi

$9.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$9.00

BTL Negra Modelo

$9.00

BTL XX

$9.00

BTL Pacifico

$9.00

BTL Corona

$9.00

RED WINE

GLS Daou Discovery Cabernet

$15.00

GLS Daou Discovery Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Robert Hall Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Sterling Vineyards Merlot

$10.00

GLS Red Blend Conundrum

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

BTL Daou Discovery Cabernet

$57.00

BTL Daou Discovery Pinot Noir

$57.00

BTL Robert Hall Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Sterling Vineyards Merlot

$37.00

BTL Choya Kokuto

$50.00

BTL Red Blend Conundrum

$37.00

WHITE WINE

GLS Harken Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Matua Marlborough Rose

$12.00

GLS Matua Marlborough Suavignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Pacific Rim Riesling

$10.00

GLS Sea Sun Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Sterling Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS White Blend Conundrum

$10.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Matua Marlborough Rose

$37.00

BTL Matua Marlborough Suavignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling

$37.00

BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Sterling Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$37.00

BTL White blend Conundrum

$37.00

CHAMPAGNE

GLS House Champ

$8.00

GLS Avissi Treviso Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Avissi Treviso Prosecco

$37.00

BTL House Champ

$25.00

BTL Luc Belaire Brut

$75.00

BTL Prosecco Split (187ml)

$15.00

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

$80.00

BTL Schramsberg Brut Rose

$85.00

BTL Luc Belaire Rose

$75.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ta Chido /ta chee-doh/ Mexican slang expression originating from "esta chido" meaning "its cool" Japa-mex fusion sushi thats just too cool not to try!

Location

3027 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

