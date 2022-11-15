Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tackers Shake Shack Marion

No reviews yet

409 E Military Rd

Marion, AR 72364

Popular Items

Regular 1/4 LB Burger
Shake
4 Pc Fish Dinner

Classic Burgers

Served with a choice of French fries, fresh cut fries, tater tots or potato wedges.

Regular 1/4 LB Burger

$5.49

Cheeseburger with your choice of condiments

The Legendary Big John

$7.10

1/2 pound cheeseburger with your choice of condiments.

Black Bean Chipotle Vegetarian

$8.50

Famous Burgers

Served with a choice of French fries, fresh cut fries, tater tots or potato wedges. Upgrade to a Premium Side +1.50 Make it a Double +2.75 Make it a Triple +5.25

Baby Burger

$3.50

Breakfast Burger

$7.00

Hamburger topped with bacon, a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese

Burning Love Burger

$6.90

Hamburger draped with habanero-jalapeño cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Burger

$6.90

Hamburger smothered with Memaw's chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips.

Elvis Burger

$6.90

Hamburger sprinkled with blue cheese, caramelized grilled sweet onions, and spicy mayo.

Hawaiian Burger

$7.00

Hamburger with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with Swiss cheese.

Italian Stallion Burger

$7.00

Hamburger topped with mozzarella sticks and pepperoni draped with provolone cheese and covered with Marinara sauce.

John Wayne Burger

$7.00

Hamburger on top of pork BBQ with cheddar cheese, bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings.

Jumbo Sliders

$5.00

Three larger sliders with cheese, mustard, pickle, onion (Larger than regular sliders). Served with your choice of fries or tots.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Macaroni and cheese with bacon and optional tomato. Delicious!

Meat Maniac Burger

$7.10

Hamburger with bacon, ham, turkey, pepperoni, a hot dog, topped with American cheese.

Muscadine Bacon Burger

$7.00

Cheeseburger with house-made muscadine jelly, cream cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

Hamburger covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit of chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$7.50

Hamburger topped with shredded Philly cheesesteak, grilled onion and bell peppers and provolone cheese

Sultana Burger

$30.00

Ultimate BC Burger

$7.00

Hamburger with bacon topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Colby Jack.

Waverley Burger

$6.90

Cheeseburger with cheddar and provolone, caramelized red onion, bacon, Waverley Sauce with pickle, lettuce and tomato.

Western Burger

$7.10

Hamburger with Colby Jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, fried Texas toothpicks and topped with A-1 sauce.

Steakhouse Burger

$7.00

Junior Johns

In Duo or Trio with a choice of French fries, fresh cut fries, tater tots or potato wedges.

Waverley JJs

$6.90+

Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, caramelized red onion and Waverley Sauce

Breakfast JJs

$4.80+

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns.

Hawaiian JJs

$3.90+

Ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese and smeared with BBQ sauce.

Pepperoni JJs

$3.60+

Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.

BBQ JJs

$4.00+

Shredded pork BBQ, slaw and BBQ Sauce.

Old Fashioned JJs

$5.94+

Hamburger, cheese, mustard, pickle and onion.

Lil' Chix

$4.00+

Chicken strip with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, BBQ or Waverley's sauce

Junior Mix

Combination of your choice - Price Varies

Grilled Chicken Specialties

Served with choice of French fries, fresh cut fries, tater tots or potato wedges.

The Rooster Cogburn

$7.30

Grilled chicken embedded on pork BBQ with cheddar and bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with cheese and onion rings

The Early Bird

$7.30

Grilled chicken with bacon topped with a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese.

Hen-A-Lu-Lu

$7.20

Grilled chicken covered with pineapple and BBQ sauce topped with bacon and Swiss cheese

Hot Chick

$7.20

Grilled chicken draped with habenero-jalapeño cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressings

The Mac & Chick

$7.20Out of stock

Mrs. Lisa's Homemade macaroni and cheese with bacon

Swissy Chicky on a Shroom

$7.20

Grilled chicken covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.

Cheesy Chick

$7.20

Grilled chicken with bacon, topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss.

The Three-Legged Chicken

$7.50

There is a story that foes with this one if you time, ask. Meanwhile this grilled chicken is a bit of Italian with cheese sticks, pepperoni, provolone and marinara sauce.

Po' Boys

Served with a choice of French fries, fresh cut fries, tater tots or potato wedges

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$7.00

Dipped, dusted and fried shrimp Po' Boy comes on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato and your choice of sauce

Blackened Fish Po' Boy

$5.90

Grilled and seasoned this fish Po' Boy comes on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato and your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

For years A.B. Tacker served Bologna to many in Heafer...ask us for stories

B.L.T. Sandwich

$4.30

Our crispy bacon, mayo, fresh tomato and lettuce on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread

BBQ PORK Sandwich

$5.80

Quarter-pound of pulled pork BBQ with slaw

SMOKED CHICKEN Sandwich

$5.80

Club Sandwich

$5.80

Grilled ham, turkey and bacon covered with cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread

Corn Dog

$2.19

Deep fries corndog

Country fried steak Sandwich 4 oz

$4.69

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.49

With lettuce tomato and mayo

Fried Fish Sandwich

$5.60

Two pieces of our famous fish on a toasted bun with tartar sauce and lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$2.19

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.60+

With lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun

Ham Sandwich

$4.19

Grilled ham on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Hot Dog

$2.19

A grilled hot dog

Memaw's Sandwich Combo

$4.20

Memaw's Sandwich Sandwich Only

$2.10

Muscadine Monte Cristo

$6.60

Grilled ham and Swiss cheese served on our Texas toast with our house-made muscadine jelly and dusted with powdered sugar

Pizza Burger

$5.70

Old-fashioned, deep fried sandwich with mozzarella on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$6.30

Half pound burger on your choice of wheat toast or Texas toast, grilled onions and cheese

Sweet Phoenix

$7.00

Our house-smoked chicken with sauteed red onion and jalapenos in brown sugar, pepper jack and colby jack cheese and smothered in BBQ and Waverly sauce on a hoagie, topped with crushed red peppers

Turkey Sandwich

$4.19

Grilled turkey on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Phillies

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.82

Smoked Chicken Philly

$6.70

Mac & Cheese

Mac Cup

$2.49

8 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese

Mac Bowl

$4.09

16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese

Veggie Mac

$4.19+

16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sour cream

Loaded Mac

$3.69+

16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon, sour cream, and chives

Mark's BBQ Mac

$5.19+

16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with Mark's BBQ and sauce

Mac Melt

$5.19

Macaroni and cheese with bacon on Texas toast

Favorite Dinners

2 Pc Fish Dinner

$5.90

3 Pc Fish Dinner

$6.90

4 Pc Fish Dinner

$7.80

Half-pound of our famous golden-fried fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, tartar sauce

6 Pc Fish Dinner

$10.90

Shrimp Dinner

$8.00

Half-pound of fried shrimp, fries, hushpuppies, and your choice of dipping sauce

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Choice 100% ground beef cooked to order, grilled onions, brown gravy, two veggies, roll, or cornbread

Chicken Filet Dinner

$7.80

Half-pound of fried chicken strips, fries, slaw, roll, and your choice of dipping sauce

3-Piece Chicken

$5.50

Served with fries or tots

BBQ Plate Dinner

$8.00

Pulled pork BBQ, fries, slaw, baked beans, and a bun

Grilled Chicken Meal

$8.59+

Grilled Chicken breast, two veggies, roll or cornbread.

Plate Lunch

$9.08

Friday Lunch Plate

$10.09

Country Fried Steaks

The Big Poppa!

$11.69

11 oz. country fried steak, gravy, two veggies, roll or cornbread

8 oz. Country Fried Steak

$10.19

With gravy, two veggies, roll or cornbread

4 oz. Country Fried Steak

$8.69

With gravy, two veggies, roll or cornbread

Fresh Salads

Side Salad

$2.15

Lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Garden Salad

$3.04+

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of fried chicken, grilled chicken, turkey or ham.

Waverley Salad

$10.99

Swissy Mushroom Chicky Salad

$10.99

Soups

Veggie Beef

$2.69+

Potato

$2.69+

Chili

$2.69+

Broc Cheese

$2.69+

Frito Chilli

$2.69+Out of stock

Specialty Soups

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.69+

Chicken Tortilla

$4.69+Out of stock

Kids

Served with a small French fry or tater tots, a small drink and a fruit roll up

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strip

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Fried Fish

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Veggie Group

Veggie Cup

$2.29

Veggie Bowl

$4.29

A La Carte

1 Pc Chicken

$1.99

1 Pc Fish

$1.99

Chicken Salad Salad

Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.75

Grant Special (Grilled chicken Strips)

Half Pound of Fish

$7.37

Pound of Fish

$14.09

2 Pc Toast

$0.98

Hushpuppies (3)

$1.00

Half-Pound FRIED CHICKEN strips

$7.29

Half-Pound Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.29

Quarter-Pound Grilled Chicken Strips

$3.29

Roll

$0.75

Half pound of Shrimp

$7.49

half pound of bbq

$8.89

Gravy Cup 4 oz

$1.29

1pc Texas Toast

$0.69

Keto Plate

2 jumbo patties

$5.25

Shake Shack Regular Sides

French fries

$1.99

Fresh cut fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Potato Wedges

$1.99

Mac n Cheese

$1.99

Shake Shack Premium Sides

House-made chips

$3.49

Fried pickle chips

$3.49

Fried dill pickles (5)

$3.49

Onion rings

$3.49

Munchers (8)

$3.49

Texas toothpicks

$3.49Out of stock

Mushrooms

$3.49Out of stock

Sweet potato fries

$3.49

Cheese sticks (5)

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.49

Cheddar Poppers (4)

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Sides

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.79

Loaded Wedges

$3.79

Nachos and Chips

Nachos

$3.89

Meat Nachos

$7.49

Chips

$0.85

Sauce Cup

Ranch

$0.39

Honey Mustard

$0.39

BBQ Sauce

$0.39

Waverley

$0.39

Marinara

$0.39Out of stock

Sweet and Sour

$0.39

Tartar Sauce

$0.39

Cocktail Sauce

$0.39

Cheese Cup

$0.89

Fountain and Teas

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Coke Zero

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Fanta Orange

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

VIP/Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

1/2 Sweet n 1/2 Unsweet

$1.99+

Breakfast Drinks

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.00+

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Water/Ice To Go

Water

$0.32+

Ice

$0.32+

Gallon Teas

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.29

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Gallon Lemonade

$3.29

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Tummy Yummy

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Ice Bag

Ice Bag

$3.00

Classic Shakes

Shake

$2.40+

Premier Shakes

Peanut Butter Hot Fudge Shake

$3.39+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

$3.39+

Chocolate Covered Cherry Shake

$3.39+

Peanut Butter Banana Shake

$3.39+

Chocolate Oreo Shake

$3.39+

2 Flavored Shake

$3.39+

Specialty Shakes

Banana Pudding Shake

$3.49+

Around the World Shake

$3.49+

Strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup & coconut

Turtle Shake

$3.49+

Triple Chocolate Threat Shake

$3.49+

Nutella, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Shake

$3.49+

Three Flavored Shake

$3.49+

Floats & Frosties

Float

$2.89+

Frostie

$2.89+

Shivers

Lil Shack Shiver (8 oz.)

$2.99

Shiver (16 oz.)

$4.09

Large Shiver (24 oz.)

$5.09

Jumbo Shver (32 oz)

$6.10

Big John

$7.10

Extreme Sundaes

Extreme Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.75

Oh! Oreo Cheesecake Sundae

$9.00

So! Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$9.00

S'more Sundae

$8.50

Infusions

Red Bull

$5.49

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.49

Red Bull Yellow

$5.49

Red Bull Coconut

$5.49

Red Bull Float

$6.49

Red Bull Can Only

$4.79

Ice Cream Cones & Cups

Ice Cream Cone

$2.49+

Ice Cream Cup

$2.09+

Hand Dipped Ice Cream

See dipping cabinet for available flavors

1 Scoop Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

$2.49

2 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

$3.49

3 Scoops Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

$4.99

Pies

Fried Pie

$2.69

As seen on local news stations and in local magazines.

Pie Slice

Chilled Pie

KETO CHEESECAKE slice

$4.95Out of stock

Whole Pies

Other sweets

Ice Cream Cake

$5.49

Ice cream sandwich covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, crushed Butterfinger and Heath bar

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.49

Sponge cake covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and strawberries

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Fried Oreos

$3.50

Fried Nutter Butters

$3.50

Cookie Cake

$5.25

Buddy Pack of Oreos (10)

$9.99

Banana Splits

Banana Split

$5.99

Specialty Cones

Dip Cone Chocolate Hardshell

$3.49

Dip Cone Cherry Hardshell

$3.49

Birthday Cake Hardshell

$3.49

Gifts

T-shirts

$17.99+

Peanut Brittle

$4.99

Muscadine Jelly

$5.50

Salsa Jar

$8.50

Fried Pies

6 Pack Fried Pies

$15.00

12 Pack Fried Pies

$29.00

Pudding

Banana

$14.99+

Bread

$14.99+

Famly Meals

Family Fish Meal

$45.00

Friday Night FIsh Bar

2 Pc Fish Dinner FN

$5.90

3 Pc Fish Dinner FN

$6.90

4 Pc Fish Dinner FN

$7.80

Half-pound of our famous golden-fried fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, tartar sauce

6 Pc Fish Dinner FN

$10.90

Sandwich Special

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.82
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Opened in 1977 by John and Loretta Tacker, Tacker's Shake Shack strives to provide wonderful dining experiences for our customers who come from all around the world!

