Tackers Shake Shack Marion
409 E Military Rd
Marion, AR 72364
Popular Items
Classic Burgers
Famous Burgers
Baby Burger
Breakfast Burger
Hamburger topped with bacon, a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese
Burning Love Burger
Hamburger draped with habanero-jalapeño cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Burger
Hamburger smothered with Memaw's chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips.
Elvis Burger
Hamburger sprinkled with blue cheese, caramelized grilled sweet onions, and spicy mayo.
Hawaiian Burger
Hamburger with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with Swiss cheese.
Italian Stallion Burger
Hamburger topped with mozzarella sticks and pepperoni draped with provolone cheese and covered with Marinara sauce.
John Wayne Burger
Hamburger on top of pork BBQ with cheddar cheese, bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings.
Jumbo Sliders
Three larger sliders with cheese, mustard, pickle, onion (Larger than regular sliders). Served with your choice of fries or tots.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Macaroni and cheese with bacon and optional tomato. Delicious!
Meat Maniac Burger
Hamburger with bacon, ham, turkey, pepperoni, a hot dog, topped with American cheese.
Muscadine Bacon Burger
Cheeseburger with house-made muscadine jelly, cream cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hamburger covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit of chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.
Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Hamburger topped with shredded Philly cheesesteak, grilled onion and bell peppers and provolone cheese
Sultana Burger
Ultimate BC Burger
Hamburger with bacon topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Colby Jack.
Waverley Burger
Cheeseburger with cheddar and provolone, caramelized red onion, bacon, Waverley Sauce with pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Western Burger
Hamburger with Colby Jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, fried Texas toothpicks and topped with A-1 sauce.
Steakhouse Burger
Junior Johns
Waverley JJs
Hamburger, cheddar, bacon, caramelized red onion and Waverley Sauce
Breakfast JJs
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns.
Hawaiian JJs
Ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese and smeared with BBQ sauce.
Pepperoni JJs
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
BBQ JJs
Shredded pork BBQ, slaw and BBQ Sauce.
Old Fashioned JJs
Hamburger, cheese, mustard, pickle and onion.
Lil' Chix
Chicken strip with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, BBQ or Waverley's sauce
Junior Mix
Combination of your choice - Price Varies
Grilled Chicken Specialties
The Rooster Cogburn
Grilled chicken embedded on pork BBQ with cheddar and bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with cheese and onion rings
The Early Bird
Grilled chicken with bacon topped with a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese.
Hen-A-Lu-Lu
Grilled chicken covered with pineapple and BBQ sauce topped with bacon and Swiss cheese
Hot Chick
Grilled chicken draped with habenero-jalapeño cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressings
The Mac & Chick
Mrs. Lisa's Homemade macaroni and cheese with bacon
Swissy Chicky on a Shroom
Grilled chicken covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.
Cheesy Chick
Grilled chicken with bacon, topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss.
The Three-Legged Chicken
There is a story that foes with this one if you time, ask. Meanwhile this grilled chicken is a bit of Italian with cheese sticks, pepperoni, provolone and marinara sauce.
Po' Boys
Sandwiches
Fried Bologna Sandwich
For years A.B. Tacker served Bologna to many in Heafer...ask us for stories
B.L.T. Sandwich
Our crispy bacon, mayo, fresh tomato and lettuce on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread
BBQ PORK Sandwich
Quarter-pound of pulled pork BBQ with slaw
SMOKED CHICKEN Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Grilled ham, turkey and bacon covered with cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread
Corn Dog
Deep fries corndog
Country fried steak Sandwich 4 oz
Fried Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce tomato and mayo
Fried Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of our famous fish on a toasted bun with tartar sauce and lettuce
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun
Ham Sandwich
Grilled ham on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog
Memaw's Sandwich Combo
Memaw's Sandwich Sandwich Only
Muscadine Monte Cristo
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese served on our Texas toast with our house-made muscadine jelly and dusted with powdered sugar
Pizza Burger
Old-fashioned, deep fried sandwich with mozzarella on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Patty Melt
Half pound burger on your choice of wheat toast or Texas toast, grilled onions and cheese
Sweet Phoenix
Our house-smoked chicken with sauteed red onion and jalapenos in brown sugar, pepper jack and colby jack cheese and smothered in BBQ and Waverly sauce on a hoagie, topped with crushed red peppers
Turkey Sandwich
Grilled turkey on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Mac & Cheese
Mac Cup
8 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese
Mac Bowl
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese
Veggie Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sour cream
Loaded Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon, sour cream, and chives
Mark's BBQ Mac
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with Mark's BBQ and sauce
Mac Melt
Macaroni and cheese with bacon on Texas toast
Favorite Dinners
2 Pc Fish Dinner
3 Pc Fish Dinner
4 Pc Fish Dinner
Half-pound of our famous golden-fried fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, tartar sauce
6 Pc Fish Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
Half-pound of fried shrimp, fries, hushpuppies, and your choice of dipping sauce
Hamburger Steak
Choice 100% ground beef cooked to order, grilled onions, brown gravy, two veggies, roll, or cornbread
Chicken Filet Dinner
Half-pound of fried chicken strips, fries, slaw, roll, and your choice of dipping sauce
3-Piece Chicken
Served with fries or tots
BBQ Plate Dinner
Pulled pork BBQ, fries, slaw, baked beans, and a bun
Grilled Chicken Meal
Grilled Chicken breast, two veggies, roll or cornbread.
Plate Lunch
Friday Lunch Plate
Country Fried Steaks
Fresh Salads
Specialty Soups
Kids
Veggie Group
A La Carte
1 Pc Chicken
1 Pc Fish
Chicken Salad Salad
Cornbread
Grant Special (Grilled chicken Strips)
Half Pound of Fish
Pound of Fish
2 Pc Toast
Hushpuppies (3)
Half-Pound FRIED CHICKEN strips
Half-Pound Grilled Chicken Strips
Quarter-Pound Grilled Chicken Strips
Roll
Half pound of Shrimp
half pound of bbq
Gravy Cup 4 oz
1pc Texas Toast
Keto Plate
Shake Shack Regular Sides
Shake Shack Premium Sides
Nachos and Chips
Sauce Cup
Fountain and Teas
Breakfast Drinks
Water/Ice To Go
Bottled Drinks
Ice Bag
Classic Shakes
Premier Shakes
Specialty Shakes
Floats & Frosties
Shivers
Extreme Sundaes
Infusions
Ice Cream Cones & Cups
Hand Dipped Ice Cream
Pies
Other sweets
Ice Cream Cake
Ice cream sandwich covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, crushed Butterfinger and Heath bar
Strawberry Shortcake
Sponge cake covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and strawberries
Bread Pudding
Banana Pudding
Fried Oreos
Fried Nutter Butters
Cookie Cake
Buddy Pack of Oreos (10)
Banana Splits
Specialty Cones
Pudding
Famly Meals
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Opened in 1977 by John and Loretta Tacker, Tacker's Shake Shack strives to provide wonderful dining experiences for our customers who come from all around the world!
