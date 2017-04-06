Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tackroom and bourbon bar 9754 Seneca Trl S

9754 Seneca Trl S

Lewisburg, WV 24901

Order Again

Water Cans

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Berry

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Mango

$3.00

Juices

Red Bull

$4.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Italian

$15.00

Club

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Egg Salad

$15.00

Curry Egg Salad

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
sandwich shoppe bar nightclub concert venue

Location

9754 Seneca Trl S, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Directions

