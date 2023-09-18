TACo Adventure Company Taco Adventure Company-2315 N Davidson St #300
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
To celebrate the fusion of Lebanese and Mexican cuisine, our Tacos Al Pastor are cooked on a vertical fire pit. Rotisserie meats (chicken, pork, beef) are hand-carved for each order and served with homemade corn tortillas and salsa, made fresh every day.
Location
2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
STUFFED - STUFFED-2315 N Davidson St #300
No Reviews
2315 N Davidson St #300 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Stick Street - Stick Street-2315 N Davidson St #300
No Reviews
2315 N Davidson St #300 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
The Rare Butcher - The Rare Butcher-2315 N Davidson St #300
No Reviews
2315 N Davidson St #300 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
HC Burger Company - HC Burger Company-2315 N Davidson St #300
No Reviews
2315 N Davidson St #300 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Crispy Patty - Crispy Patty-2315 N Davidson St #300
No Reviews
2315 N Davidson St #300 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant