Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Arriba

19 Reviews

1885 East US Highway 54

El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Burrito - Grilled
Chicken Quesadilla
Nachos Supreme

Mexican Pizza-Beef 12" Thin Crust

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Special Tomato Sauce, Seasoned Beef, & Blended Cheese all Cooked) Then Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and More Cheese. Choose Your Adds!!!
Mexican Pizza-Beef 12" Thin Crust

Mexican Pizza-Beef 12" Thin Crust

$15.50

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Special Tomato Sauce, Seasoned Beef, & Blended Cheese all Cooked) Then Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and More Cheese. Choose Your Adds!!!

Mexican Pizza-Chicken 12" Thin Crust

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Special Tomato Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, & Blended Cheese all Cooked) Then Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and More Cheese. Choose Your Adds!!!
Mexican Pizza- Chicken 12" Thin Crust

Mexican Pizza- Chicken 12" Thin Crust

$15.50

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Special Tomato Sauce, Seasoned Chicken , & Blended Cheese all Cooked) Then Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and More Cheese. Choose Your Adds!!!

Mexican Pizza-Cheese 12” Thin Crust

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Beef, Special Tomato Sauce, Cheese & More Blended Cheese all Cooked) Choose Your Adds!!!

Mexican Pizza-Cheese 12” Thin Crust

$14.50

(Bread Dough Crust, Refried Beans, Beef, Special Tomato Sauce, Cheese & More Blended Cheese all Cooked) Choose Your Adds!!!

A La Carte

2 oz Hot Salsa

2 oz Hot Salsa

$1.10
4 oz Hot Salsa

4 oz Hot Salsa

$2.21
8 oz Hot Salsa

8 oz Hot Salsa

$4.41
2 oz Jalapenos

2 oz Jalapenos

$0.63

2 oz Jalapeño Ranch

$1.05
2oz Medium Salsa

2oz Medium Salsa

$1.10
4 oz Medium Salsa

4 oz Medium Salsa

$2.21
8 oz Medium Salsa

8 oz Medium Salsa

$4.41
2 oz Pico De Gallo

2 oz Pico De Gallo

$1.10
4 oz Pico De Gallo

4 oz Pico De Gallo

$2.21

4 oz

8 oz Pico De Gallo

8 oz Pico De Gallo

$4.41

8 oz

4 oz Nacho Cheese

4 oz Nacho Cheese

$2.31

4 oz

8 oz Nacho Cheese

8 oz Nacho Cheese

$4.52

8 oz

4 oz Queso Cheese

4 oz Queso Cheese

$2.57

4 oz

8 oz Queso Cheese

8 oz Queso Cheese

$5.04

8 oz

8 0z Refried Beans

8 0z Refried Beans

$2.29

8 oz

16 oz Refried Beans

16 oz Refried Beans

$4.32

16 oz

8 oz Rice

8 oz Rice

$2.57

8 oz

16 oz Rice

16 oz Rice

$4.57

16 oz

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.53
White Corn Chips-Small

White Corn Chips-Small

$1.42

Small

White Corn Chips-Large

White Corn Chips-Large

$2.78

Large

Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.31

Soft Tortilla Shell, Beans, Red Sauce & Blended Cheese

Beef & Bean Burrito

Beef & Bean Burrito

$3.83

Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Refried Beans & Blended Cheese

Cheese Roll-up

$1.42

6" Flour Tortilla & Blended Cheese

Cheesy Bean & Rice Loaded Burrito

Cheesy Bean & Rice Loaded Burrito

$2.68

Soft Tortilla Shell, Seasoned Rice, Refried Beans, & Jalapeno Nacho Cheese

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$4.52

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Rice, Pico, Queso Cheese, Shredded Cheese

Half Pound Supreme Burrito

Half Pound Supreme Burrito

$4.36

Soft Tortilla Shell, Beef, Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Blended Cheese

Philly Burrito - Grilled

Philly Burrito - Grilled

$5.57

Fire Grilled Steak, Pepper/Onion Blend, Blended Shredded Cheese & Queso Cheese. Grilled in a 10" Tortilla Shell.

Combo

Combo #1 Taco & 4oz. Rice & 4oz. Beans & 16oz Drink

Combo #1 Taco & 4oz. Rice & 4oz. Beans & 16oz Drink

$6.00

Beef Taco, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink

Combo #2 Tostada, Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink

Combo #2 Tostada, Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink

$7.15

Tostada, Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink

Combo #3 Beef Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink

Combo #3 Beef Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink

$7.10

Beef Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink

Combo #4 3- Beef Tacos, Refried Beans, Rice, Ice Cream Bar & 16oz Drink

Combo #4 3- Beef Tacos, Refried Beans, Rice, Ice Cream Bar & 16oz Drink

$10.70

3- Beef Tacos, Refried Beans, Rice, Ice Cream Bar & Drink

Daily Special

Nacho Supreme w/ Med. Drink

Nacho Supreme w/ Med. Drink

$5.64

White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Sliced Jalapenos

Dessert

Cookie & Cream Oreo Ice Cream Bar

Cookie & Cream Oreo Ice Cream Bar

$2.31

Cookie & Cream Oreo Ice Cream Bar

Reese's Klondike Bar

Reese's Klondike Bar

$2.21

Reese's Klondike Bar

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$2.31

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

Fajita

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$2.57

Soft Tortilla Shell, Grilled Seasoned Chicken, Green Bell Pepper & Onion, Topped with 3 Blend Cheese

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$3.26

Soft Tortilla Shell, Fire Grilled Seasoned Steak, Green Bell Pepper & Onion, Topped with 3 Blend Cheese

Family Box - Tacos

Beef Soft Taco Family Box (6-Soft Shell)

$13.76

6-Soft Flour Tortilla Beef Tacos

Beef Hard Taco Family Box (6-Hard Shell)

Beef Hard Taco Family Box (6-Hard Shell)

$14.02

6-Corn Tortilla Beef Tacos

Beef Combo Family Box (6-Hard & 6-Soft)

$26.88

6-Corn (Hard)Tortilla Beef Tacos & 6 (Soft) Flour Tortilla Beef Tacos

Chicken Soft Taco Family Box (6-Soft Shell)

$13.76

6-Soft Flour Tortilla Chicken Tacos

Chicken Hard Taco Family Box (6-Hard Shell)

$14.02

6-Soft Corn Tortilla Chicken Tacos

Chicken Combo Family Box (6-Hard & 6-Soft)

$26.88

6-Corn (Hard) Tortilla Chicken Tacos & 6 (Soft) Flour Tortilla Chicken Tacos

Beef Supreme Hard Taco Family Box (6 Hard Shell)

$15.17

6 Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce Tomatoes & Blended Cheese

Nacho

Seasoned Beef Nachos

Seasoned Beef Nachos

$3.91

White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese & Sliced Jalapenos

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$4.57

White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Sliced Jalapenos

Chips & Nacho Cheese

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$2.99

White Corn Chips With Nacho Cheese Sauce & Jalapenos

Chips & Queso Cheese

Chips & Queso Cheese

$3.47

White Corn Chips With Queso Cheese & Jalapenos

Chips & Hot Salsa

Chips & Hot Salsa

$2.84

White Corn Chips & Hot Salsa

Chips & Mild Salsa

Chips & Mild Salsa

$2.84

White Corn Chips & Mild Salsa

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.94

Soft Tortilla Shell & Blended Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.78

Soft Tortilla Shell, Grilled Seasoned Chicken & Blended Cheese

Crunchy Quesadilla Supreme

Crunchy Quesadilla Supreme

$5.25

Tortilla shells, Tostado Shell, Ground Beef, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico or Tomato, Beans & Sour Cream

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$5.88

Soft Tortilla Shell, Fire Grilled Seasoned Steak & Blended Cheese

Salads

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$6.83

Taco Salad Shell, Beef , Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch & Black Olives.

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$6.83

Taco Salad Shell, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch & Black Olives.

Chicken in a Cup

Chicken in a Cup

$4.20

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Blended Cheese & Pico de Gallo

Taco

Beef 6” Quarter Pound Taco

Beef 6” Quarter Pound Taco

$3.73

7" Corn Tortilla, Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese

Beef Double "Cheesy" Taco

Beef Double "Cheesy" Taco

$3.20

Soft Tortilla Shell, Nacho Cheese Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle & Pico

Beef Double Taco

Beef Double Taco

$3.36

Soft Tortilla Shell, Refried Beans, Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese

Beef Hard Taco

Beef Hard Taco

$2.42

Corn Tortilla, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese

Beef Soft Taco

Beef Soft Taco

$2.36

Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese

Beef Supreme Hard Taco

Beef Supreme Hard Taco

$2.63

Corn Tortilla, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce Tomatoes & Blended Cheese

Beef Supreme Soft Taco

Beef Supreme Soft Taco

$2.57

Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese

Beef TRIPLE "Cheesy" Taco

Beef TRIPLE "Cheesy" Taco

$3.47

Soft Tortilla Shell, Nacho & Queso Cheese Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle & Pico

Chicken Hard Taco

Chicken Hard Taco

$2.73

Corn Tortilla Shell, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese

Chicken Soft Taco

Chicken Soft Taco

$2.68

Soft Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Blended Cheese

Tostada

Regular Tostada

Regular Tostada

$1.79

Flat Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans, Lettuce & Blended Cheese

Tostada Supreme

Tostada Supreme

$2.36

Flat Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Blended Cheese, Sour Cream & Tomatoes

Tostada Pizza

Mexican Pizza-Corn Tortilla Crust

Mexican Pizza-Corn Tortilla Crust

$4.46

Corn Tortilla Shell, Refried Beans, Beef, Shell, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Blended Cheese

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.05+
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.05+
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.05+

Water in a cup

$0.47+
1/2 Cut Tea

1/2 Cut Tea

$1.31+

$10 Gift Certificate

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.
$10 Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$15 Gift Certificate

$15 Gift Certificate

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$20 Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$30 Gift Certificate

$30 Gift Certificate

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$35 Gift Certificate

$35 Gift Certificate

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$40 Gift Certificate

$40 Gift Certificate

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$45 Gift Certificate

$45 Gift Certificate

$45 Gift Certificate

$45.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

When ordering gift certificates, please enter Your NAME and PHONE number so we can contact YOU to obtain the Name and Phone number of the Person who will receive the card. We need this information to enter the credit into the ordering system.

Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Taco Arriba!!! Providing our Community & Hwy. 54 Customers with a new drive-thru restaurant. We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Pico de Gallo, and More. Order online and pickup at the “online order pickup window” or Drive-Thru and order.

Location

1885 East US Highway 54, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Directions

Gallery
Taco Arriba image
Taco Arriba image
Taco Arriba image
Taco Arriba image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moore Daddy BBQ LLC
orange starNo Reviews
220 n main st El Dorado Spring, MO 64744
View restaurantnext
Stockton Family Fun Center
orange starNo Reviews
15015 S. 1453 Road Stockton, MO 65785
View restaurantnext
Orleans Trail Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 260
15828 S 1525 Rd Stockton, MO 65785
View restaurantnext
Orleans Trail Restaurant - 15828 S 1525 Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
15828 S 1525 Rd. Stockton, MO 65785
View restaurantnext
Mother Tucker's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3 SE 20th Rd Lamar,, MO 64759
View restaurantnext
Ken's Kafe - Arcola
orange starNo Reviews
978 North State Highway 39 Box 77 ARCOLA, MO 65603
View restaurantnext
Map
More near El Dorado Springs
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston