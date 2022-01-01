- Home
Taco Arriba
19 Reviews
1885 East US Highway 54
El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
Order Again
Mexican Pizza-Beef 12" Thin Crust
Mexican Pizza-Chicken 12" Thin Crust
Mexican Pizza-Cheese 12” Thin Crust
A La Carte
2 oz Hot Salsa
4 oz Hot Salsa
8 oz Hot Salsa
2 oz Jalapenos
2 oz Jalapeño Ranch
2oz Medium Salsa
4 oz Medium Salsa
8 oz Medium Salsa
2 oz Pico De Gallo
4 oz Pico De Gallo
4 oz
8 oz Pico De Gallo
8 oz
4 oz Nacho Cheese
4 oz
8 oz Nacho Cheese
8 oz
4 oz Queso Cheese
4 oz
8 oz Queso Cheese
8 oz
8 0z Refried Beans
8 oz
16 oz Refried Beans
16 oz
8 oz Rice
8 oz
16 oz Rice
16 oz
2 oz Sour Cream
White Corn Chips-Small
Small
White Corn Chips-Large
Large
Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Soft Tortilla Shell, Beans, Red Sauce & Blended Cheese
Beef & Bean Burrito
Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Refried Beans & Blended Cheese
Cheese Roll-up
6" Flour Tortilla & Blended Cheese
Cheesy Bean & Rice Loaded Burrito
Soft Tortilla Shell, Seasoned Rice, Refried Beans, & Jalapeno Nacho Cheese
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Rice, Pico, Queso Cheese, Shredded Cheese
Half Pound Supreme Burrito
Soft Tortilla Shell, Beef, Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Philly Burrito - Grilled
Fire Grilled Steak, Pepper/Onion Blend, Blended Shredded Cheese & Queso Cheese. Grilled in a 10" Tortilla Shell.
Combo
Combo #1 Taco & 4oz. Rice & 4oz. Beans & 16oz Drink
Beef Taco, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink
Combo #2 Tostada, Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink
Tostada, Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink
Combo #3 Beef Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Rice & 16oz Drink
Beef Taco, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Rice & Drink
Combo #4 3- Beef Tacos, Refried Beans, Rice, Ice Cream Bar & 16oz Drink
3- Beef Tacos, Refried Beans, Rice, Ice Cream Bar & Drink
Daily Special
Dessert
Fajita
Family Box - Tacos
Beef Soft Taco Family Box (6-Soft Shell)
6-Soft Flour Tortilla Beef Tacos
Beef Hard Taco Family Box (6-Hard Shell)
6-Corn Tortilla Beef Tacos
Beef Combo Family Box (6-Hard & 6-Soft)
6-Corn (Hard)Tortilla Beef Tacos & 6 (Soft) Flour Tortilla Beef Tacos
Chicken Soft Taco Family Box (6-Soft Shell)
6-Soft Flour Tortilla Chicken Tacos
Chicken Hard Taco Family Box (6-Hard Shell)
6-Soft Corn Tortilla Chicken Tacos
Chicken Combo Family Box (6-Hard & 6-Soft)
6-Corn (Hard) Tortilla Chicken Tacos & 6 (Soft) Flour Tortilla Chicken Tacos
Beef Supreme Hard Taco Family Box (6 Hard Shell)
6 Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce Tomatoes & Blended Cheese
Nacho
Seasoned Beef Nachos
White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese & Sliced Jalapenos
Nachos Supreme
White Corn Chips, Seasoned Beef, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomatoes & Sliced Jalapenos
Chips & Nacho Cheese
White Corn Chips With Nacho Cheese Sauce & Jalapenos
Chips & Queso Cheese
White Corn Chips With Queso Cheese & Jalapenos
Chips & Hot Salsa
White Corn Chips & Hot Salsa
Chips & Mild Salsa
White Corn Chips & Mild Salsa
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Soft Tortilla Shell & Blended Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Soft Tortilla Shell, Grilled Seasoned Chicken & Blended Cheese
Crunchy Quesadilla Supreme
Tortilla shells, Tostado Shell, Ground Beef, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico or Tomato, Beans & Sour Cream
Steak Quesadilla
Soft Tortilla Shell, Fire Grilled Seasoned Steak & Blended Cheese
Salads
Beef Taco Salad
Taco Salad Shell, Beef , Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch & Black Olives.
Chicken Taco Salad
Taco Salad Shell, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch & Black Olives.
Chicken in a Cup
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Blended Cheese & Pico de Gallo
Taco
Beef 6” Quarter Pound Taco
7" Corn Tortilla, Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese
Beef Double "Cheesy" Taco
Soft Tortilla Shell, Nacho Cheese Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle & Pico
Beef Double Taco
Soft Tortilla Shell, Refried Beans, Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Beef Hard Taco
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Beef Soft Taco
Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce & Blended Cheese
Beef Supreme Hard Taco
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce Tomatoes & Blended Cheese
Beef Supreme Soft Taco
Soft Flour Tortilla Shell, Beef, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese
Beef TRIPLE "Cheesy" Taco
Soft Tortilla Shell, Nacho & Queso Cheese Encasing A Hard Corn Tortilla Shell, Beef, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle & Pico
Chicken Hard Taco
Corn Tortilla Shell, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Blended Cheese
Chicken Soft Taco
Soft Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Blended Cheese
Tostada
Tostada Pizza
$10 Gift Certificate
$15 Gift Certificate
$20 Gift Certificate
$25 Gift Certificate
$30 Gift Certificate
$35 Gift Certificate
$40 Gift Certificate
$45 Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Taco Arriba!!! Providing our Community & Hwy. 54 Customers with a new drive-thru restaurant. We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Pico de Gallo, and More. Order online and pickup at the “online order pickup window” or Drive-Thru and order.
1885 East US Highway 54, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744