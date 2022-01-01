Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Baby 235 Main St

235 Main St

Dunedin, FL 34698

Popular Items

Street Taco - Tinga
Street Taco - Al Pastor
Chips & Queso

FOOD

Chips & Queso

$8.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00
Street Taco - Al Pastor

Street Taco - Al Pastor

$3.50

rotisserie pork, pineapple salsa

Street Taco - Tinga

Street Taco - Tinga

$3.50

chipotle chicken, pickled corn

Street Taco-Jackfruit Pibil

Street Taco-Jackfruit Pibil

$3.50

Nachos - Al Pastor

$11.00

Nachos - Tinga

$11.00

Nachos- Jackfruit Pibil

$11.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock
Jarritos Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Lime Soda

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind Soda

Jarritos Tamarind Soda

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

235 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

