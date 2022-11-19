Restaurant header imageView gallery

TacoBaby 125 Grace St

review star

No reviews yet

125 Grace St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Lunch Chicken
Birria

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Deep Fried and stuffed with Jalapeno and Red Onion and dusted Cotija Cheese. Served with a side of Jalapeno Aioli.

Plantains

$6.00

5 fried Plantains dusted with Cotija Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Aioli

Street Korn off the Cob

$5.00Out of stock

Street Corn off the Cob in a Citrus Broth, topped with Cotija, Tajin and a Citrus Aioli.

Tacobaby Dip Sampler

$12.00

Tacobaby Guacamole, Queso and your choice of 2 Salsas served with Chips

Chicken Tostada

$8.00

Crispy fried tortilla layered with refried black beans, avocado slices. braised chicken and topped with queso and chipotle aioli

Shrimp Tostada

$9.00

Crispy fried tortilla layered with refried black beans, avocado slices, sauteed shrimp and topped with queso and our homemade bang bang sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips topped with Pico De Gallo, Queso, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Guac and Chipotle Aioli

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips topped with Pineapple Salsa, Sauteed Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream and drizzled with our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce.

Tacobaby Queso + Chips

$6.00

Tacobaby Guac + Chips

$8.00

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Bowls

Chicken

$9.00

Braised Chicken, Black Bean Puree, Street Corn, Cotija and Cowboy Candy

Pork Belly

$13.00

Fried Pork Belly tossed in Ginger Tamarind BBQ, Red Cabbage, Jalapeno Aioli, Cowboy Candy and Pickled Red Onions

Carnitas

$10.00

Slow cooked Pork topped with Pineapple Salsa, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Red Onions

Carne Asada

$12.00

Slow Cooked and Marinated Steak sauteed with our Fajita Veggies, topped with Red Onion, Cilantro and Cotija Cheese.

Chorizo + Beef

$9.00

Chorizo/Beef Blend cooked with sauteed Fajita Veggies and topped with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Queso

Birria

$13.00

Slow Cooked Brisket filled with Red Onion and Cilantro nested between a crunch, cheesy Tortilla

Sweet Potato(V)(VG)

$12.00Out of stock

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes topped with Pineapple Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado and Cilantro

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Sauteed Shrimp tossed in a Thai Chili sauce, topped with Avocado, Sesame Seed, sliced Cabbage and drizzled with our Homemade Bang Bang Saice and our Tajin/Cotija dusting.

Roasted Cauliflower (v)(vg)

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Cilantro, Red Cabbage and drizzled with Chipotle Aioli

Vegan Salmon (V)(VG)

$13.00Out of stock

Vegan Salmon tossed with Habanero Mango Salsa, Sesame Seed and Red Cabbage, drizzled with our Jalapeno Aioli. (Served Cold)

Chicken And Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$4.00

Extra Taco Add On

$3.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chicken

$11.00

braised chicken, black bean puree, corn, cotija, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños) Served with chips, salsa and a soda.

Lunch Chorizo + Beef

$11.00

chorizo beef blend, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso. Served with chips, salsa and a soda.

Sides & Dessert

Black Beans

$2.00

Refried Black Beans topped with Cotija, Cilantro and Tajin

Rice

$2.00

Tacobaby style Rice with Cilantro, Cotija and Tajin.

Cheesecake Churro

$5.00Out of stock

Deep fried cheesecake filled churro dusted in cinnamon sugar, served with caramel drizzle.

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Guac

$2.00

Cowboy Candy

$0.50

Sd Queso

$0.50

Sd Salsa

$0.50

Cannoli

$6.00

Salsas

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$3.00

Salsa Verde + Chips

$3.00

Fire Roasted Salsa + Chips

$4.00

Habanero Mango Salsa + Chips

$4.00

Pico de Gallo + Chips

$3.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Daily Special And Merch

Hat

$15.00

Tamales

$9.00Out of stock

Tshirt

$20.00

Tanks

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun Cute and Adorable Taco Restaurant

Location

125 Grace St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Penny-Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
109 Chestnut Street Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
118 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Bourbon St -Wilmington - 35 N Front St
orange star4.4 • 1,162
35 N Front St WILMINGTON, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
CRUST - Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 595
124 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Varnish - Wilmington - 23 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
23 Market St Wilmington, WA 28401
View restaurantnext
Local 910 - 265-B N Front St
orange starNo Reviews
265-B N Front St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston