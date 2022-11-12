- Home
Taco Bandido 2301 Overland Ave
925 Reviews
$
2301 Overland Ave
Burley, ID 83318
Tacos
Taco
6"Hard Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Chicken Taco
Hard Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Double Decker Taco
5"Soft Flour Shell with lite Beans, 6" Hard Corn Shell, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce
Street Taco
5"Soft Corn Flour Mix Shell, Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork, Special made Street Sauce, Freshly Prepared Pico, Cotija Cheese, Served with a Lime
2 Street Taco Combo
2 Street Tacos and Small Drink
Soft Corn Taco
6"Soft Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Soft Corn Chicken Taco
Soft Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
2 Beef Taco Combo
2 Hard Shell Tacos, Small Patatas, Small Drink
4 Street Taco Combo
4 Street Tacos and a Small Drink
6 Street Taco Combo
6 Street Tacos and a Small Drink
Soft Flour Taco
8"Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce,Diced Tomatoes
Soft Flour Chicken Taco
8"Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
2 Chicken Taco Combo
2 Hard Shell Chicken Tacos, Small Patatas, Small Drink
Burritos
Fried Bean Burrito
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
Fried Meat Burrito
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
Fried Combo Burrito
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese then Deep Fried until Crispy
Fried Chicken Burrito
10" Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese and Fried until Crispy
Fried Steak Burrito
10" Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, shredded Cheese Deep Fried until Crispy
Soft Bean Burrito
10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Shredded Cheese
Soft Meat Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese
Soft Combo Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese
Soft Chicken Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese
Soft Steak Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, Shredded Cheese
Taco Salad Burrito
10' Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Chicken Taco Salad Burrito
10' Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Burrito Deluxe
10" Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Olives, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
Macho Burrito
10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Nacho Cheese, Crushed Corn Chips, Sour Cream, Olives and Tomatoes
Chicken Fajita Burrito
8" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
Chicken Strip Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, 2 Crispy Chicken Strips, Home Made Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Chicken BLT Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, 2 Crispy Chicken Strips, Mayonnaise, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Southwest Burrito
10' Grilled or Soft Flour Shell, Choice of Marinated Steak or Shredded Chicken, Enchilada Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch, Home Made Mexican Rice, Shredded Cheese
Green Chile Pork Burrito
10" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Pork with Green Chili Sauce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Home Made Mexican Rice
Steak Fajita Burrito
8" Soft Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
Salad
Small Taco Salad
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side
Large Taco Salad
Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl
Sm Chicken Taco Salad
Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl
Lg Chicken Taco Salad
Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl
Tostada
6" Flat Hard Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes
Small Chalupa
8" Crispy Flour Bowl, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives
Large Chalupa
10" Crispy Flour Bowl, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives
Small Chicken Chalupa
8" Crispy Flour Bowl, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives
Large Chicken Chalupa
10" Crispy Flour Bowl, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives
Chicken Strip Salad
Home Made Mexican Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Dressing, Crispy Bacon, 2 Cut Crispy Chicken Strips, Tomatoes
Salad Green small
Large Green Salad
Lois Special
6" Crispy Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes
Dinners
Combination Plate
Choice of Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken, Steak, or Pork on Enchilada, Home Made Mexican Rice, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Topped with Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted, Side Salad with Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Hard Shell Taco, Side of Chips
Chimichanga Plate
10" Flour Shell Choice of Marinated Steak, Shredded Chicken, or Pork, Shredded Cheese the Fried until Crispy, Home Made Mexican Rice, Home Made Fat Free Beans topped with Cheese and Melted, put on a Plate with a Side salad topped with Sour Cream and Guacamole and Diced Tomatoes
Bandido Burrito
8" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, rolled and Topped with our Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted
Bandido Burrito with Salad
8" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, rolled and Topped with our Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted then add a Salad with your Choice of Dressing and Diced Tomatoes
Mexican Pizza
6" Crispy Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Flour Shell, Shredded Cheese then Melted Topped with Shredded Lettuce Olives and Tomatoes. For an Extra Charge Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Strip Basket
Enchilada Rice Beans
Enchilada Deluxe
Enchilada
Enchilada w/ Salad
Breakfast
Nachos
Quesadillas
Sides
Small Tots
Large Tots
Small Fries
Large Fries
Meat & Cheese Cup
Refrito
Rice Cup
Rice & Beans
Cheese Roll
Corn Dog
Chips N Guac
Chips N Salsa
Chicken Strips
Bandido Burger
Chicken Strip Burger
Cup Of Ranch
Cup Of Jalapeno Ranch
Cup Of Sour Cream
Cup Of Guac
Cup Salsa
Cup Thousand
Cup Nacho Cheese
Cup Peppers
Cup Catalina
Cup Of Honey Mustard
White Bag Chips
Fry Sauce
Limes
Cup Pico
Hot Sauce
Cup Street Sauce
Kids Menu
Lite Menu
Desserts
Drinks
Drive Thru/Online Soda
Iced Tea
Coffee
Shirts
Hoodies
CATERING
1 LB Ground Beef
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Chicken
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Steak
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Pork
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Beans
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Rice
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Shredded Chez
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Lettuce
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Tomatoes
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Olives
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Pico
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Ranch
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
32 Oz Ranch
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Enchilada Sauce
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
32 Oz Enchilada Sauce
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Hot Sauce
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
32 Oz Hot Sauce
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
8 Oz Nacho Cheese
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Nacho Cheese
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
32 Oz Nacho Cheese
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Jalapeno Ranch
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Guac
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
16 Oz Sour Cream
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
32 Oz Sour Cream
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
1 LB Chips
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
SM Chalupa Shell
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
LG Chalupa Shell
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
Taco Shells
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
10" Tortilla Pack
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
8" Homestyle Pack
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
6" Yellow corn DZ
Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tex-Mex fast service with drive thru
2301 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318