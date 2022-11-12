Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Bandido 2301 Overland Ave

925 Reviews

$

2301 Overland Ave

Burley, ID 83318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Salad Burrito
Chicken Strip Burrito
Soft Flour Taco

Tacos

Hard Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Taco

Taco

$1.65

6"Hard Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Chicken Taco

$1.95

Hard Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Double Decker Taco

$3.40

5"Soft Flour Shell with lite Beans, 6" Hard Corn Shell, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce

Street Taco

$2.15

5"Soft Corn Flour Mix Shell, Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork, Special made Street Sauce, Freshly Prepared Pico, Cotija Cheese, Served with a Lime

2 Street Taco Combo

$6.15

2 Street Tacos and Small Drink

Soft Corn Taco

$1.85

6"Soft Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Soft Corn Chicken Taco

$2.15

Soft Corn Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

2 Beef Taco Combo

$7.20

2 Hard Shell Tacos, Small Patatas, Small Drink

4 Street Taco Combo

$10.35

4 Street Tacos and a Small Drink

6 Street Taco Combo

$14.65

6 Street Tacos and a Small Drink

Soft Flour Taco

$3.50

8"Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce,Diced Tomatoes

Soft Flour Chicken Taco

$4.15

8"Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

2 Chicken Taco Combo

$7.70

2 Hard Shell Chicken Tacos, Small Patatas, Small Drink

Burritos

Fried Bean Burrito

Fried Bean Burrito

$2.35

10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy

Fried Meat Burrito

Fried Meat Burrito

$2.70

10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy

Fried Combo Burrito

Fried Combo Burrito

$2.95

10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese then Deep Fried until Crispy

Fried Chicken Burrito

Fried Chicken Burrito

$3.85

10" Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese and Fried until Crispy

Fried Steak Burrito

Fried Steak Burrito

$3.90

10" Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, shredded Cheese Deep Fried until Crispy

Soft Bean Burrito

$2.35

10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Shredded Cheese

Soft Meat Burrito

$2.70

10" Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese

Soft Combo Burrito

$2.95

10" Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese

Soft Chicken Burrito

$3.85

10" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese

Soft Steak Burrito

$3.90

10" Soft Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, Shredded Cheese

Taco Salad Burrito

Taco Salad Burrito

$4.15

10' Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Chicken Taco Salad Burrito

$4.70

10' Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Burrito Deluxe

Burrito Deluxe

$3.95

10" Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Olives, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

Macho Burrito

Macho Burrito

$3.95

10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Nacho Cheese, Crushed Corn Chips, Sour Cream, Olives and Tomatoes

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$4.60

8" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

Chicken Strip Burrito

$5.20

10" Soft Flour Shell, 2 Crispy Chicken Strips, Home Made Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Chicken BLT Burrito

Chicken BLT Burrito

$5.35

10" Soft Flour Shell, 2 Crispy Chicken Strips, Mayonnaise, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce

Southwest Burrito

$5.35

10' Grilled or Soft Flour Shell, Choice of Marinated Steak or Shredded Chicken, Enchilada Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch, Home Made Mexican Rice, Shredded Cheese

Green Chile Pork Burrito

$4.05

10" Soft Flour Shell, Shredded Pork with Green Chili Sauce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Home Made Mexican Rice

Steak Fajita Burrito

$4.60

8" Soft Flour Shell, Marinated Steak, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

Salad

Small Taco Salad

$4.15

Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side

Large Taco Salad

$6.80

Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl

Sm Chicken Taco Salad

$4.65

Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl

Lg Chicken Taco Salad

$7.35

Shredded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Half Hard Corn Shell on the Side. Served in a Bowl

Tostada

$3.85

6" Flat Hard Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes

Small Chalupa

Small Chalupa

$5.75

8" Crispy Flour Bowl, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives

Large Chalupa

Large Chalupa

$7.35

10" Crispy Flour Bowl, Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives

Small Chicken Chalupa

Small Chicken Chalupa

$6.25

8" Crispy Flour Bowl, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives

Large Chicken Chalupa

Large Chicken Chalupa

$7.70

10" Crispy Flour Bowl, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Dab of Guacamole, Topped with Tomatoes and Olives

Chicken Strip Salad

Chicken Strip Salad

$7.80

Home Made Mexican Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Dressing, Crispy Bacon, 2 Cut Crispy Chicken Strips, Tomatoes

Salad Green small

$2.85

Large Green Salad

$3.55

Lois Special

$4.40

6" Crispy Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes

Dinners

Combination Plate

Combination Plate

$8.85

Choice of Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken, Steak, or Pork on Enchilada, Home Made Mexican Rice, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Topped with Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted, Side Salad with Choice of Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Hard Shell Taco, Side of Chips

Chimichanga Plate

Chimichanga Plate

$8.85

10" Flour Shell Choice of Marinated Steak, Shredded Chicken, or Pork, Shredded Cheese the Fried until Crispy, Home Made Mexican Rice, Home Made Fat Free Beans topped with Cheese and Melted, put on a Plate with a Side salad topped with Sour Cream and Guacamole and Diced Tomatoes

Bandido Burrito

Bandido Burrito

$5.05

8" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, rolled and Topped with our Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted

Bandido Burrito with Salad

$6.55

8" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, rolled and Topped with our Home Made Enchilada Sauce and Shredded Cheese then Melted then add a Salad with your Choice of Dressing and Diced Tomatoes

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$5.60

6" Crispy Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Flour Shell, Shredded Cheese then Melted Topped with Shredded Lettuce Olives and Tomatoes. For an Extra Charge Sour Cream and Guacamole

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.50

Enchilada Rice Beans

$8.05

Enchilada Deluxe

$5.80

Enchilada

$4.15

Enchilada w/ Salad

$5.70

Breakfast

Bacon Burrito

$3.05

Sausage Burrito

$3.05

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$3.25

Ham Burrito

$3.05

Ultimate Burrito

$4.05

Bacon Bowl

$3.05

Sausage Bowl

$3.05

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$3.25

Ham Bowl

$3.05

Ultimate Bowl

$4.05

Nachos

SM Nachos

$2.35

LG Nachos

$4.55
SM Macho Nachos

SM Macho Nachos

$4.05

Chips, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Choice of Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Steak or Pork, then Sour Cream Guacamole, Olives and Tomatoes, Choice of Jalapeno

MD Macho Nachos

$5.45

LG Macho Nachos

$7.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.60

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.75

Steak Quesadilla

$5.35

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$5.35

Sides

Small Tots

$2.00

Large Tots

$2.70

Small Fries

$2.00

Large Fries

$2.70

Meat & Cheese Cup

$2.40

Refrito

$2.40

Rice Cup

$2.40

Rice & Beans

$3.45

Cheese Roll

$1.90

Corn Dog

$2.40

Chips N Guac

$3.45

Chips N Salsa

$2.65

Chicken Strips

$1.15

Bandido Burger

$4.80

Chicken Strip Burger

$4.85

Cup Of Ranch

$0.50

Cup Of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Cup Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup Of Guac

$0.75

Cup Salsa

$0.50

Cup Thousand

$0.50

Cup Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Cup Peppers

$0.50

Cup Catalina

$0.50

Cup Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

White Bag Chips

$1.80

Fry Sauce

$0.25

Limes

$0.25

Cup Pico

$0.75

Hot Sauce

Cup Street Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$4.45

Kids Meat & Cheese Cup

$4.45

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.45

Kids Cheese Roll

$4.45

Kids Quesadilla

$4.45

Kids Taco

$4.45

Kids Drink

$1.35

Lite Menu

Lite Bandido Burrito

$5.05

Lite Bandido Burrito w/Salad

$6.55

Lite Enchilada

$4.55

Lite Enchilada w/Salad

$6.05

Lite Soft Burrito

$3.55

Lite Chicken Salad

$4.95

Desserts

Apple Empanadas

$2.25

Sugartillas

$2.00

Cherry Empanadas

$2.25

Raspberry Empanadas

$2.25

Pumpkin Empanadas

$3.10

Whip Cream

$0.30

Drinks

Mexi Coke

$1.70

Monster

$2.45

Milk

$2.05

Hot Cocoa

$1.10

Strawberry Milk

$2.05

Chocolate Milk

$2.05

Orange Juice

$1.75

Kid Drink

$1.30

SM Drink

$2.05

Med Drink

$2.25

LG Drink

$2.55

Drive Thru/Online Soda

Drive Thru Soda Kid

$1.30

Drive Thru Soda Small

$2.05

Drive Thru Soda Medium

$2.25

Drive Thru Soda Large

$2.55

Slush Puppies

Slush Kid

$1.30

Slush Small

$2.05

Slush Medium

$2.25

Slush Large

$2.55

Iced Tea

Iced Tea small

$2.05

Iced Tea Medium

$2.25

Iced Tea Large

$2.55

Texas Tea Small

$2.05

Texas Tea Medium

$2.25

Texas Tea Large

$2.55

Coffee

Coffee Small

$1.25

Coffee Large

$1.50

Iced Coffee small

$1.55Out of stock

Iced Coffee medium

$1.95Out of stock

Iced Coffee Large

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Water

$0.20+

Dasani Water

$1.85

Cup Ice

$0.20+

Shirts

SM Pink Shirt

$15.00

MED Pink Shirt

$15.00

LG Pink Shirt

$15.00

XL Pink Shirt

$15.00

SM Yellow Shirt

$15.00

MED Yellow Shirt

$15.00

LG Yellow Shirt

$15.00

XL Yellow Shirt

$15.00

Hoodies

SM Pink Hoodie

$25.00

MED Pink Hoodie

$25.00

LG Pink Hoodie

$25.00

XL Pink Hoodie

$25.00

SM Yellow Hoodie

$25.00

MED Yellow Hoodie

$25.00

LG Yellow Hoodie

$25.00

XL Yellow Hoodie

$25.00

CATERING

1 LB Ground Beef

$6.40Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Chicken

$7.15Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Steak

$6.65Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Pork

$6.40Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Beans

$4.85Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Rice

$4.85Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Shredded Chez

$5.85Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Lettuce

$4.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Tomatoes

$4.85Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Olives

$6.40Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Pico

$6.15Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Ranch

$4.33Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

32 Oz Ranch

$8.45Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Enchilada Sauce

$3.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

32 Oz Enchilada Sauce

$6.40Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Hot Sauce

$3.20Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

32 Oz Hot Sauce

$5.85Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

8 Oz Nacho Cheese

$2.80Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Nacho Cheese

$6.45Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

32 Oz Nacho Cheese

$12.75Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Jalapeno Ranch

$4.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Guac

$6.45Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

16 Oz Sour Cream

$5.60Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

32 Oz Sour Cream

$11.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

1 LB Chips

$3.80Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

SM Chalupa Shell

$1.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

LG Chalupa Shell

$1.80Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

Taco Shells

$0.75Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

10" Tortilla Pack

$3.80Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

8" Homestyle Pack

$2.80Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

6" Yellow corn DZ

$3.30Out of stock

Catering is Available by Calling 208-678-1600

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tex-Mex fast service with drive thru

Location

2301 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318

Directions

Gallery
Taco Bandido image
Taco Bandido image
Taco Bandido image

Similar restaurants in your area

Costa Vida - Burley - Burley
orange starNo Reviews
170 east 5th North Street Burley, ID 83318
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burley

Bent Bean
orange star4.2 • 310
2101 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
View restaurantnext
Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe - 1332 Albion Ave
orange star4.7 • 231
1332 Albion Ave Burley, ID 83318
View restaurantnext
Java Espress - Burley
orange star4.4 • 169
150 East 5th St Burley, ID 83318
View restaurantnext
Java Espress - Blue Lakes
orange star4.7 • 31
710 Blue Lakes Blvd N Twin Falls, ID 83318
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burley
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston