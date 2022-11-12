Taco Bandido 2301 Overland Ave

Chimichanga Plate

$8.85

10" Flour Shell Choice of Marinated Steak, Shredded Chicken, or Pork, Shredded Cheese the Fried until Crispy, Home Made Mexican Rice, Home Made Fat Free Beans topped with Cheese and Melted, put on a Plate with a Side salad topped with Sour Cream and Guacamole and Diced Tomatoes