Taco Bar 10003 B Fields Rd

Order Again

Tacos

Bistec Taco

$4.00

Pollo Taco

$4.00

Suadero Taco

$4.00

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Lengua Taco

$6.00

Veggie Taco

$4.00

----------------------------------------

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$6.50

Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Veggie Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Burro

$6.25

Tortas

Torta El Guero

$8.00+

Torta Milanesa

$7.00+

Entrees

Taquitos Fritos

$10.00+

Sope

$4.75+

Quesadilla

$4.75+

Sincro

$5.75+

Pozole

$8.25

Nachos

$7.00

Cocktail de Camaron

$8.00

Choriqueso

$7.50

Ensalada

$8.50

Asada Platter

$11.00

Desayuno

$10.00

Empanada

$4.75

Tostada

$5.00

Milanesa Platter

$11.00

Pick Two Combo

$12.50

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Refried Pinot Beans

$2.50

Chips & Guac

$6.60

Guacamole (8oz)

$5.50

Guacamole (2oz)

$1.75

Fries

$3.75

Aguacate (Entero)

$3.50

Aguacate (Medio)

$2.50

Chile Asado

$1.00

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.70

Queso Fresco (2oz)

$0.70

Arroz/Frijoles

$2.50

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Milanesa Pollo

$5.50

Milanesa Res

$5.50

Extras

Extra Meat

$2.00+

Extra Lettuce

Extra Rice

$0.15

Extra Avocado

$1.00

Extra Corn Tortilla

$0.30

Extra Lengua

$4.00

Extra Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Flour Tortilla

$0.60

Extra Tomato

$0.35

Extra Grilled Onion

$0.35

Extra Beans

$0.60

Extra Queso Fresco

$0.35

Extra Tostada

$0.35

Extra Queso Torta

$1.25

Hoagie Roll

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Extra Plain Sope

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.35

Extra Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$5.00

Bottled Soda

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Inca Kola

$3.25

Can Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Jarritos

Mandarina

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Pina

$3.00

Tutti Frutti

$3.00

Can Juice

Coco Foco

$3.00

Jumex Mango

$3.00

Jumex Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Jumex Guava

$3.00

Horchata

Horchata 16oz

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Staff Beverage

Staff Beverage

$1.00

Special Trays

Taquitos Tray

$80.00

Tortas Tray

$65.00

Mixed Tray

$60.00

Taco Trays

Pollo Taco Tray

$95.00

Bistec Taco Tray

$95.00

Pastor Taco Tray

$95.00

Suadero Taco Tray

$95.00

Chorizo Taco Tray

$95.00

Lengua Taco Tray

$120.00

Catering Sides

Catering Chips

$10.00

Catering Guacamole 1 lbs

$15.00

Side Rice (Large)

$50.00

Side Rice (Small)

$25.00

Side Beans (Large)

$55.00

Side Beans (Small)

$28.00

Queso Fresco 8oz

$3.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Counter-serve find in a beer & wine shop fixing up tacos, burritos & other Mexican street food.

Location

10003 B Fields Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

