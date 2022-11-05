Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Beach Bellflower

review star

No reviews yet

2099 Bellflower

Long Beach, CA 90814

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Classic Taco A La Carte
Pipeline

NEW! Special Burritos

NEW! Spicy Ramon Burrito

NEW! Spicy Ramon Burrito

$11.95

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, roasted jalapeños, habañero salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla covered with habañero cream salsa and habañero salsa, topped with roasted jalapeños.

Apertivos

Caramelized Brussels

Caramelized Brussels

$8.95

Parsley, mint, lime, chipotle, cotija

House Made Guacamole

House Made Guacamole

$8.50

Made from scratch daily. Perfect

Agave Wings

Agave Wings

$11.95

Golden agave, lime, garlic, smoked jalapeño. Hot wings if you like.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.95

Chips, frijoles, salsa, cheese, pico, jalapeõs, sour cream, guacamole. Add guisado chicken, carnitas, ground beef or brisket, $1.50 ea.

Taquitos (3)

Taquitos (3)

$9.95

Three taquitos filled wtih shredded brisket, or shredded chicken, guacamole, salsa, crema, cotija, cabbage.

Street Corn

$6.95

Roasted corn, covered in chipotle cream and cotija

Charred Queso

$8.50

Salsa verde and chips

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$14.95

Sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice, beans, tortillas

Steak Fajita

$16.95

Sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice, beans, tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$17.45

Sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice, beans, tortillas

Triple Threat

$18.95

Sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice, beans, tortillas

Ensaladas

Mexican Caesar

$12.95

Romaine, pepitas, cotija, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, tossed in Mexican Cesar dressing

Reina Salad

Reina Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, avocado, pico, cheese, grilled chicken breast, choice of dressing

Tostada

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla, frijoles, mixed lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico, shredded brisket or shredded chicken

Good Salad

Good Salad

$12.95

Mixed lettuce, corn, black beans, pico, cotija, tossed with lemon herb vinaigrette with chicken breast.

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, tomoato, cheese, tortilla strips

Tortilla Soup

$6.45

Mexican style tomato broth, corn, black beans, cheese, avocado, chips. Add Chicken, $1

Platos

XX Borracho Carnitas

XX Borracho Carnitas

$14.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder in dos equis amber, Mexican style. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Angus Carne Asada

Angus Carne Asada

$16.95

Citrus garlic marinated, grilled on la plancha.Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo A La Plancha

Pollo A La Plancha

$13.95

Lemon lime marinated, grilled on la plancha. Served with rice, beans, and totillas.

Grilled Pescado

$15.95

Fish marinated in citrus juiice, garlic, and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Habañero Cream Shrimp Enchiladas

Habañero Cream Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.95

Grilled garlic shrimp, habañero cream saucem and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Combos

Combos: Choose from Two Items. Served with rice and beans

$14.95

Classic Taco, Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Tamale, Taquito, Taco Dorado

Taqueria

Classic Taco A La Carte

Classic Taco A La Carte

$4.75

Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo.

Classic Taco Meal

$13.95

Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo. Two tacos, with rice and beans.

Ensenada Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Grilled shrimp, grilled peppers, and onions, melted cheese, spicy creamy baja sauce

Ensenada Shrimp Taco Meal

$14.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled peppers, and onions, melted cheese, spicy creamy baja sauce. Two tacos with rice and beans.

Al Pastor

$4.75

Adobe chiile rub on pork shoulder, seared on la plancha, pineapple, salsa, onions, cilantro

Al Pastor Taco Meal

$13.95

Adobe chiile rub on pork shoulder, seared on la plancha, pineapple, salsa, onions, cilantro. Two tacos with rice and beans.

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$4.75

Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro

Baja Fish Meal

$13.95

Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$5.75

Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro

Grilled Mahi Tacos Meal

$14.95

Grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, spicy creamy baja sauce, cilantro

Tinga

Tinga

$4.75

Smoky chipotle shredded chicken, crema, pickled onions

Tinga Meal

$13.95

Smoky chipotle shredded chicken, crema, pickled onions

Diablo Shrimp Taco

Diablo Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Spicy garlic grilled shrimp, diablo salsa, grilled onions, pico de gallo

Diablo Shrimp Taco Meal

$14.95

Spicy garlic grilled shrimp, diablo salsa, grilled onions, pico de gallo

Michoacån Taco

Michoacån Taco

$4.75

Slow roasted pork, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro

Michoacån Taco Meal

$13.95

Slow roasted pork, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro

Burritos

Pipeline

Pipeline

$12.95

Choice of shredded brisket, carnitas, shredded chicken, asada, ground beef or charro chicken and rice, beans, topped with cheese and red chile sauce.

Baja Fish

$12.95

Crispy battered fish, black beans, rice cabbage, topped with spicy baja sauce and cheese.

Big Bad Alamo

$13.95

Choice of two meats, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, topped with house made red chili sauce and cheese.

California

$10.95

Carne asada, french fries, red salsa, cheese, sour cream

Chimichanga

$12.95

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, roasted red salsa, wrapped in tortilla fried golden brown

Mar Y Tierra Burrito

$11.95

Shrimp, asada, Mexican red rice, black beans, cabbage, chipotle cream salsa, cilantro and onions.

Michoacan Burrito

$11.95

Slow roasted carnitas, Mexican red rice, black beans, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onions, and cotija cheese.

Perrones Burrito

$11.95

Melted cheese, asada, pinto beans, roasted red salsa, onions, cilantro, and guacamole.

Quesadilla

Carne Quesadilla

$12.95

Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket with pico de gallo.

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.95

Guacamole

$1.95

2 oz.

Rice

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

Beans

$3.50

Side Sour cream

$1.00

2oz

Margaritas

El Jefe Double

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, Gran Gala. 100% Blue Agave, Sweet and Sour, and Fresh Lime in All Margaritas.

Jalapeño Cucumber Double

$12.00

El Jimador tequila, cucumber, lime, jalapeño, rimmed with chili salt. !00% Blue Agave, Sweet and Sour and Fresh Lime.

La Paloma Double

$10.00

El Jimador tequila, grapefruit soda, lime, salted rim, 100% Agave, Sweet and Sour and Fresh Lime.

Mango Con Chile double

$12.00

El Jimador tequiila, mango puree, lime, blended with a chamoy and chile salted rim. 100% Blue Agave, Sweet and Sour and Fresh Lime .

Cocteles

Mule

$8.00

Moscow- Mexican-Irish with ginger beer and lime

Mai Tai

$10.00

Orange, pineapple, rum, grenadine, float of dark rum.

Sangria

$7.50

Red or White

Mojito

$9.00

Mint, rum, lime, soda

Michelada

$8.00

Mexican classic, Mexicand draft beer, Bloody Mary Mix, lime juice, Tapatio, celery salt, rimmed with chile salt.

Cervezas

Victoria

$5.50

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Draft

Stella Artois

$7.00

Large

Bud Light

$6.00

Large

Goose Island

$7.50

Large

Coors Light

$6.00

Large

Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

Large

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Large

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Large

Firestone 805

$7.50

Large

Laguinitas

$7.50

Large

Copa de Vino

Merlot

$7.00

Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Glass

Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Glass

Refrescos

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Aqua Fresca

$3.00

Dessert

Churro

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're open for takeout daily 12-8 pm! Order online for pickup in store at our Bellflower Ave. location only. Beer, wine, and cocktails available to go with food purchase.

Website

Location

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

