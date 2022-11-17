Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Bob's Commissary

539 Reviews

$$

4211 E. Centre

Portage, MI 49002

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco Bobs Commissary

Website

Location

4211 E. Centre, Portage, MI 49002

Directions

