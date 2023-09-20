Taco Bob's Portage Road
52 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience. Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.
Location
4121 Portage Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurant
La Chiva Colombian food truck - 5200 Portage Rd
No Reviews
5200 Portage Rd Portage, MI 49002
View restaurant
Steinspark- Portage - 2603 E. Milham Avenue
No Reviews
2603 E. Milham Avenue Portage, MI 49002
View restaurant