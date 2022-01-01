A map showing the location of Taco Boh Food Truck 1711 Reisterstown rdView gallery

Taco Boh Food Truck 1711 Reisterstown rd

review star

No reviews yet

1711 Reisterstown Rd

Batimore, MD 21208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$10.00

Steak Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Steak Quesadillas

$9.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tacos Flautas

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Tamales

$3.00

Pollo con Tajadas

$15.00

Cheesesteak with Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1711 Reisterstown Rd, Batimore, MD 21208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dougie's BBQ & Grill
orange star4.4 • 765
Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
The Gourmet Girls - Pikesville
orange starNo Reviews
3713 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Bistro - 1777 Reisterstown Rd Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
1777 Reisterstown Rd Suite 120 Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Lenny's Deli
orange star4.0 • 1,406
9107 Reisterstown Rd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Mari Luna Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 830
102 Reistertown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Redondos Best Food Truck - REDONDOS BEST
orange starNo Reviews
6315 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Batimore

Mari Luna Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 830
102 Reistertown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Dougie's BBQ & Grill
orange star4.4 • 765
Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Batimore
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston