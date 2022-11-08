  • Home
Taco Box Aventura 18721 Biscayne Blvd

No reviews yet

18721 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Asada
Churros with Dulce de Leche
Pollo Yucateco

Beer

Corona - btl

$7.00

Pacifico - btl

$7.00

Modelo - btl

$7.00

Negra Modelo - btl

$7.00

Coronita - btl

$4.50

Wine

GLS Domaine Sauvi Blanc

$11.00

GLS L Johrd Chardonay

$11.00

GLS Torresella Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTL Domaine Sauvi Blanc

$42.00

BTL L Johrd Chardonay

$42.00

BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio

$45.00

GLS Mainson Rose

$13.00

BTL Mainson Rose

$48.00

GLS Cono Sur Pinot

$12.00

GLS Montes Malbec

$12.00

GLS Altavista Cabernet

$12.00

BTL Cono Sur Pinot

$45.00

BTL Montes Malbec

$45.00

BTL Altavista Cabernet

$48.00

N/A Beverages

ESPRESSO

$4.00

ESPRESSO DOBLE

$6.00

CORTADITO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

DECAF

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

DOUBLE LATTE

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

CHAMOMILE TEA

$4.00

AMERICANO DECAF

$4.00

Smart Still

$4.00

Sparkling 500cc San Pellegrino

$6.00

Vero Water

$2.00

Sparkling 1000cc San Pellegrino

$8.00

Fiji Still

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Desserts

Churros with Dulce de Leche

$8.00

Lava Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Paletas Strawberry

$5.00

Paletas Lime

$5.00

Paletas Coconut

$5.00

Paletas Passion Fruit

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chessecake

$10.00

Key lime Pie

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish and Chips

$11.00

Kids Burguer and Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/Chips & Guac

$8.00

Starters

Grilled corn served whith macha mayo and queso fresco.

Guacamole

$13.00

Mexican avocado, white onion, cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice. Served with Chips Plain or your choice of crispy corn or pork belly

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Mexican cheese blend, served with pico de gallo and 4 flour tortilla. Add your choice of chorizo or mushroom

Esquites

$9.00

Sweet corn off the cob, lime mayo, queso fresco and tajin

Elote

$7.50

Grilled corn served with macha mayo and cotija cheese

Nachos

$16.00

Corn chips, black beans, jalapeño, melted Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallons, sour cream and guacamole

Chips and Salsas

$4.50

Salad Bowls

Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Romain hearts, parmessan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing and chicken

Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale, Quinoa, sliced avocado, raspberries, candied pumpkin seeds and cilantro dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp

Tacos

Al Pastor

$11.00

Marinated pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple

Alambre

$14.00

Asada, melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, bacon and onions.

Asada

$12.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak, white onion, cilantro, and avocado Salsa

Asada Kosher

$14.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak, white onion, cilantro, and avocado salsa.

Baja Crispy Fish

$13.00

Buttered mahi-mahi, escabeche mayo and shredded cabbage.

Beyond Meat Al Pastor

$13.00

Marinated beyond meat, cilantro, onions and pineapple.

Birria

$14.00

Slowly cooked beef, cilantro, white onions and birria broth.

Camaron Gobernador

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, arbol sauce and mexican cheese blend in flour tortilla.

Carnitas

$11.00

Slow-roasted pork, tomatillo-avocado salsa topped with cilantro and onions.

Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower, cilantro sauce, and crispy shallots, served in lettuce.

Crispy Octopus

$13.00

Breadded octopus, chipotle-lime mayo, and sliced avocado.

La Costra Surf & Turf

$14.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak and shrimp in melted crispy cheese tortilla.

Pollo Yucateco

$11.00

Chicken marinated in achiote and pico de gallo.

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Roasted sweet potato, vegan macha mayo, avocado and crispy kale.

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled ribeye steak and mexican cheese blend quesadilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Mexican cheese blend quesadilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Marinated chicken and mexican cheese blend quesadilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Roll Up Beef Tortilla

$16.00

Slow cooked beef, mexican cheese blend, black beans paste and cilantro wraped in flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

Crimini mushrooms and vegan muzzarella served in flour tortilla with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Sgrimps, and mexican cheese blend quesadilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Samplers

Four Taco Sampler

$21.00

Asada, Pollo, Pastor and Baja

Six Taco Sampler

$30.00

Asada, Pollo, Pastor, Baja, Carnitas and Camaron.

The Taco Box

$44.00

2 Tacos (Asada and Chicken) 2 Roll Up tortilla (Beef) 2 Quesadillas (1 Cheese, 1 Chicken) 1 Costra Surf and Turf Chips and salsas (Arbol, avocado, sour cream, guacamole and pico)

Fajitas

$46.00

Chicken and Ribeye steak Vegetables, 6 flour tortillas Chips and salsas (Arbol, avocado, sour cream, guacamole, pico, mexican cheese, black beans and pineapple)

Sides/ Add Salsa

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$3.00

Side Salsa Quemada (Mild Hot)

$2.00

Side Tomatillo-Avocado (Hot)

$2.00

Side Arbol (Extra Hot)

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Mexican Cheese Blend

$2.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburguer with fries

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla with chips and guac

$9.00

Kids Chicken tenders with fries

$11.00

Kids Fish bites and french fries

$12.00

Beers and Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Corona

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Sprite (Copy)

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Churros with Cajeta

$9.00Out of stock

4 deep fried Churro with cajeta dip.

Spicy Thursday (7 to 10)

ST Wynwood La Rubia

$3.00

ST Jai Alai IPA

$3.00

ST Freedom Tank Amber

$3.00

ST Funky Buddah Floridian

$3.00

ST Lime Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

ST Mango Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

ST Passion Fruit Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

ST Jalapeno Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

ST Strawberry Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

ST Michelada

$5.00

ST Carajillo

$5.00

ST Gin and Tonic

$5.00

ST Sangria White

$5.00

ST Sangria Red

$5.00

ST Paloma

$5.00

ST Batanga

$5.00

ST Cuba Libre

$5.00

ST Mexican Mule

$5.00

ST Mojito

$5.00

Happy Hour All days 4 to 7

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Modelo

$5.00

HH Negra Modelo

$5.00

HH Corona

$5.00

HH La Rubia

$4.00

HH Floridian

$4.00

HH Jai Alai

$4.00

HH Freedom Tower

$4.00

HH Mex Mule

$7.00

HH Gin and Tonic

$7.00

HH Sangria

$7.00

HH Paloma

$7.00

HH Batanga

$6.50

HH Cuba Libre

$6.00

HH Carajillo

$6.00

HH Michelada

$6.00

HH Lime Margarita

$10.00

HH Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

HH Mango Margarita

$10.00

HH Passion Fruit Margarita

$10.00

HH Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

HH Red Wine

$6.00

HH Rose Wine

$6.00

HH White Wine

$6.00

HH Amor Sin Razon

$10.00

HH Smoked Mex-Fashioned

$10.00

HH Acactus-Licious

$10.00

HH Wild Dreams

$10.00

HH Mexicanita

$10.00

HH Corazon De Melon

$10.00

HH The Ol' Skull King

$10.00

HH Piña Colada

$10.00

HH Long Island

$10.00

HH Martini

$10.00

HH Mojito

$10.00

Margaritas 2x1 Wed All Day

2x1 Lime Margarita (1/2)

$14.00

2x1 Strawberry Margarita (1/2)

$14.00

2x1 Mango Margarita (1/2)

$14.00

2x1 Passion Fruit Margarita (1/2)

$14.00

2x1 Jalapeño Margarita (1/2)

$14.00

2x1 Lime Margarita (2/2)

2x1 Strawberry Margarita (2/2)

2x1 Mango Margarita (2/2)

2x1 Passion Fruit Margarita (2/2)

2x1 Jalapeño Margarita (2/2)

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Best Taco Experience in Town!

Location

18721 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

