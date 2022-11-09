Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Bros - Halsted

review star

No reviews yet

833 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Barbacoa Burrito
Barbacoa Protein Bowl

Appetizers

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$7.99

lettuce, tomato. Melted Mexican cheese, beans, guacamole,​ sour cream and your choice of meat

Mexicans French Fries Supreme

Mexicans French Fries Supreme

$7.99

Lettuce,Tomato,Guacamole, Soure Cream,Nacho Cheese with hint of queso fresco(Chicake, Steak or Grounbeef- ADD $1)

French Fries with Nacho Cheese

French Fries with Nacho Cheese

$5.99

(Chicken, Steak or Ground beef ADD $1)

Chips & Salsa
$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Mash avocados mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeno pepper.

Elote(Corn)

Elote(Corn)

$5.99

Elote server with Butter, Mayo, lime, Fresco cheese and Red Chili Powder.

Tacos

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.99

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.49

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.49

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$3.49

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.49

American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)

Taco Dinner (Combo)

$12.99

3 TACOS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Burritos

Veggi Burrito

Veggi Burrito

$9.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese and sour cream.

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Ground Beef

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Pork.

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$12.99

1 BURRITO SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Tortas

Veggi Torta

$8.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese & sour cream.

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Chicken

Steak Torta

Steak Torta

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Steak.

Ground Beef Torta

Ground Beef Torta

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Ground Beef.

Pork Torta

Pork Torta

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Pork.

Barbacoa Torta

Barbacoa Torta

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.

Torta Combo

$12.99

1 TORTA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Protein Bowl

Veggi Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans and cheese.

Chicken Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Chicken.

Steak Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Steak.

Ground Beef Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Ground Beef.

Pork Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Pork.

Barbacoa Protein Bowl

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Barbacoa.

Quesadilla

Veggi Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with Side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Combo

$12.99

1 QUESADILLA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Enchiladas

Veggi Enchiladas

Veggi Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Steak Enchiladas

Steak Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Pork Enchiladas

Pork Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Barbacoa Enchiladas

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Kids Meals

Taco Kids Meal

$6.99

1 TACO SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Quesadilla Kids Meal

$6.99

1 QUESADILLA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda

Family Option

Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$65.00

20 Tacos Comes with Group of 5. Served with American or Mexican style and salsa included.

Desserts

Churros

$3.49

Covered in cinnamon sugar, fried to perfection these are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Sides

Extra Meat

$3.00
Rice

Rice

$2.99
Refried Beans
$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Chips

$3.99

French Fries
$3.99

$3.99
Freshly Made Guacamole
$5.99

Freshly Made Guacamole

$5.99

Guacamole (Small)
$0.50

$0.50

Small Pico de Gallo
$0.50

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

jalapeños

$0.50
Extra Red Salsa
$0.50

Extra Red Salsa

$0.50
Extra Green Salsa
$0.50

Extra Green Salsa

$0.50

Lime

$0.50

Fried Jalapeno
$0.50

$0.50

Beverages

Water Bottle
$2.29

$2.29

Coke Can Soda
$2.29

$2.29

Sprite Can soda
$2.29

$2.29

Horchata

$3.43

Lemonade

$3.43

Mexican Coke
$3.43

$3.43

Jarritos

$3.43
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco Pros is an independent restaurant with various Chicagoland locations. Our menu offers something for everybody, from mouth-watering tacos to the inconceivable burritos. Our food is made fresh and authentic to flawlessness. One of the best spots in the city for tacos. Elotes, Steaks burritos, and the combo plates are delicious Seasoned perfect, large portions at a reasonable price. We hope to delight you with our authentic flavors and our attentive hospitality.

Location

833 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

