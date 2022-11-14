Taco Bros - Oak Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Taco Pros is an independent restaurant with various Chicagoland locations. Our menu offers something for everybody, from mouth-watering tacos to the inconceivable burritos. Our food is made fresh and authentic to flawlessness. One of the best spots in the city for tacos. Elotes, Steaks burritos, and the combo plates are delicious Seasoned perfect, large portions at a reasonable price. We hope to delight you with our authentic flavors and our attentive hospitality.
Location
2 Chicago Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302
Gallery