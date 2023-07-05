Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Buddha Kirkwood 11111 Manchester Road

No reviews yet

11111 Manchester Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Thailand

The Thailand

$5.95

Thai braised and griddled beef, griddled red onions, cabbage, New Mex Sauce (dairy), cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla (Gluten free if you substitute a corn tortilla. Dairy free if no cotija and no New Mex Sauce)

Pueblo-Style Rice

Pueblo-Style Rice

$3.85

Vegetarian/Vegan Mexican rice with pico de gallo, cilantro, & cotija cheese. (GF)

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$11.25

Fresh Guacamole with chips. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Online Margaritas

Margaritas To-Go!

Frozen Margarita To-Go

Frozen Margarita To-Go

Our Famous Frozen Margarita packaged to take with you!

Rocks Margarita To-Go

Rocks Margarita To-Go

Our house Rocks Margarita ready for you to take home and pour over ice

Online Beer

Beers

Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$4.75

A bock-style lager brewed in Texas

Victoria

Victoria

$4.75

Smooth Mexican Amber Lager Beer

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$4.75
Carta Blanca

Carta Blanca

$4.75Out of stock

Mexican pale lager ABV: 4.5% 12 oz bottle

Lone Star

Lone Star

$4.75
Citrapolis IPA

Citrapolis IPA

$10.00

American IPA from Modern Brewery ABV: 7% 16 oz can

Online Wine

Wine

Boya Rose

Boya Rose

$40.00

Aromas of raspberry and tangerine with a mineral finish. Well-balanced with fresh acidity and great texture.*

Boya Pinot Noir

Boya Pinot Noir

$46.00

Intense nose of fresh fruits like strawberry, red cherries and plenty of floral aroma. The palate is medium-bodied with supple tannins, good natural acidity and fresh berry fruits towards the finish. It is well balanced, clean and expressive.

Boya Sauvignon Blanc

Boya Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

"An attractive nose of fresh white flowers and pineapple with hints of mango and passion fruit. The palate is well-balanced with beautiful acidity, lively lime-tinged fruit and a refined, crisp finish."

Online N/A Beverages

Online Non-alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.75
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.25
Guilt Free Lucky Club Cola

Guilt Free Lucky Club Cola

$2.50
Ski Original

Ski Original

$2.50
Frostie Root Beer

Frostie Root Beer

$2.50
Cripple Creek Ginger Ale

Cripple Creek Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Online Lunch & Dinner Food

Appetizers

Salsa Roja & Chips

Salsa Roja & Chips

$4.25

Smoky, roasted tomato salsa with freshly fried tortilla chips. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Queso Blanco & Chips

Queso Blanco & Chips

$6.50

Melty white cheese dip and chips. (Gluten Free)

Green Chile Queso & Chips

Green Chile Queso & Chips

$6.95

Queso Blanco with Hatch green chile (spicy), onions & garlic. (Gluten Free)

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$11.25

Fresh Guacamole with chips. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Tacos

The Baja

The Baja

$5.25

Mexican crispy battered fish (Alaskan Pollock), cabbage, Baja special sauce, cotija, cilantro, corn tortillas (Yes, completely gluten free)

The California

The California

$5.25

Portabellas, squash, bell peppers, red onion, cabbage, grilled corn salsa, Monterey Jack, fried avocado, cilantro, corn tortilla. (Gluten free) Vegan with fresh avocado and no cheese.

The Del Rio

The Del Rio

$5.95

Mesquite-smoked chopped beef brisket, romaine, avocado, citrus-pickled red onion, salsa roja, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla ~Gluten free if you substitute a corn tortilla~

The Galveston

The Galveston

$5.75

New Mexico chile-spiced sautéed shrimp, romaine lettuce, corn salsa, Baja special sauce, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla. Gluten-free with corn tortillas! Make it vegetarian by substituting NM chile-spiced cauliflower or fried portabella mushroom. Vegan's can enjoy this taco by removing Baja sauce and cotija cheese.

The Jodhpur

The Jodhpur

$5.25

Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and masala, cabbage, New Mex Sauce, mango salsa, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla (Gluten free on a corn tortilla)

The Nashville

The Nashville

$5.25

Nashville-hot style (not too spicy) fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla. This taco is NOT dairy free, even without cheese and sauce! ~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~

The Puebla

The Puebla

$5.25

Taco of the Month May 2022! Our take on the classic Taco al Pastor. Chile and pineapple marinated pork grilled with pineapple and red onion, cotija cheese, pineapple special sauce, cabbage, cilantro, corn tortillas. Gluten-free. Dairy free without cotija. Egg free without pineapple special sauce.

The Taos

The Taos

$5.25

Hatch green chile carnitas, cabbage, avocado, citrus-pickled red onion, radish, cotija, cilantro, corn tortillas (Gluten free. Dairy free if no cotija cheese)

The Thailand

The Thailand

$5.95

Thai braised and griddled beef, griddled red onions, cabbage, New Mex Sauce (dairy), cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla (Gluten free if you substitute a corn tortilla. Dairy free if no cotija and no New Mex Sauce)

Quesadillas & Salads

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.50

Monterey Jack, Hatch green chile, & pico de gallo on a large 12 inch flour tortilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Melted Monterey Jack on two, small griddled flour tortillas (Gluten free if sub corn tortillas)

Taco Buddha Baja Salad

Taco Buddha Baja Salad

$8.50

Fresh spring greens, pico de gallo, radish, grilled corn salsa, avocado, toasted pepitas, cotija, and creamy Baja dressing on the side (Gluten free)

Sides

Pueblo-Style Rice & Beans

Pueblo-Style Rice & Beans

$6.25

Pueblo-style rice & beans combo. (ask which we have currently, black or pinto) Gluten free Vegetarian. Vegan without cheese.

Mexican Beans

Mexican Beans

$3.85

Mexican-style pinto or black beans (ask if we have black or pinto currently) with pico de gallo, cotija, and cilantro. (GF) Vegetarian. Vegan without cheese.

Pueblo-Style Rice

Pueblo-Style Rice

$3.85

Vegetarian/Vegan Mexican rice with pico de gallo, cilantro, & cotija cheese. (GF)

Mexican Street Corn on the Cob

Mexican Street Corn on the Cob

$5.75

Traditional elotes. Roasted corn on the cob, NM red chile aioli, cotija, cilantro. (GF)

Hatch Green Chile

Hatch Green Chile

$1.50+

Fire-roasted Hatch green chile, with onions and garlic. Does not come with chips. (GF)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.50+

Side of guacamole. Does not come with chips. (GF and DF)

Pico de gallo

Pico de gallo

$0.75+

Fresh diced Roma tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime. Does not come with chips. (GF)

Queso Blanco 5oz (no chips)

Queso Blanco 5oz (no chips)

$4.00

A 5oz side of Queso Blanco. Does NOT come with chips. (Gluten free)

Green Chile Queso 5oz side (no chips)

Green Chile Queso 5oz side (no chips)

$4.75

A 5oz side of Green Chile Queso. Does NOT come with chips. (Gluten free)

Salsa Roja 5oz side (no chips)

Salsa Roja 5oz side (no chips)

$2.75

A 5oz side of our smoky, grilled salsa. Does NOT come with chips. (Gluten free)

Side of tortillas

Side of tortillas

$1.50+

2 flour tortillas or 4 (GF) corn tortillas

Side of Baja Sauce

Side of Baja Sauce

$0.45+

To-go Desserts

Texas Pralines

Texas Pralines

$3.50Out of stock

Texas confection made from Texas-sized pecans, milk, butter, and sugar. Gluten free!

Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Our Gluten free version of a classic chocolate Texas sheet cake with chocolate icing

Bulk Items Packaged TO-GO

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$7.00+

BULK ITEM TO GO ~ Our signature smoky, grilled red salsa and chips in bulk! (GF and DF)

Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$9.00+

BULK ITEM TO GO ~ Melty white queso with pico de gallo and chips in bulk! (GF)

Green Chile Queso + Chips

Green Chile Queso + Chips

$12.00+

BULK ITEM TO GO ~ Queso Blanco with roasted Hatch green chile and chips in bulk! (GF)

Just Salsa - No Chips

Just Salsa - No Chips

$4.00+

BULK ITEM TO GO Our salsa roja in bulk. (GF and DF)

Chips

Chips

$3.00+

Freshly fried tortilla chips

Merchandise

Beanies

Black Sunburst Taco Beanie

Black Sunburst Taco Beanie

$19.95
Olive Green Heather New Mex Tex Beanie

Olive Green Heather New Mex Tex Beanie

$19.95

Adult Short-sleeved T-shirts

Circle of Love Short-sleeved

Circle of Love Short-sleeved

$24.95

Soft, dark heather grey T-shirt

Flower Power Short-sleeved

Flower Power Short-sleeved

$24.95

Soft, heather blue T-shirt with floral design

Kid's Short-sleeved T-shirt

Circle of Love Kid's Short-sleeved

Circle of Love Kid's Short-sleeved

$19.95
Sunburst Kid's Short-sleeved

Sunburst Kid's Short-sleeved

$19.95
Flower Power Kid's Short-sleeved

Flower Power Kid's Short-sleeved

$19.95

Youth sized soft, heather blue T-shirt with floral design

Women's Short-sleeved T-shirt

Circle of Love - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95

New Mex Tex - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95

Sunburst - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95

Hats

Flower Power Hat

Flower Power Hat

$19.95

Grey and yellow trucker-style hat with floral logo. Adjustable fit

Kid's Long-sleeved T-shirt

Youth sized soft, heather blue long sleeve T-shirt with floral design
Flower Power Kid's Long-sleeved

Flower Power Kid's Long-sleeved

$18.95

Youth sized soft, heather blue long-sleeved T-shirt

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a Southwest taco kitchen that is influenced by global flavors. Our margaritas are famous! We have the friendliest staff in town!

Website

Location

11111 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

