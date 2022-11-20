Taco Caballito Tequileria imageView gallery

Taco Caballito (Before Sold) Cape May

229 Reviews

$$$

429 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Welcome to the craft of Mexican! Craft taco's, craft cocktails, craft spirits set in a beachfront restaurant and bar. Savor the flavors and explore the menu while sitting in the open air and taking in all that Cape May has to offer.

429 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204

