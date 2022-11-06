Taco Central imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Taco Central 1000 E. Ennis Avenue

No reviews yet

1000 E. Ennis Avenue

Ennis, TX 75165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

4 Street Taco Plate (Corn)
Fajita Burrito
Fajita Salad

Breakfast Burritos

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$8.35

Beef Fajita and Egg Burrito

$8.35

Al Pastor and Egg Burrito

$8.35

Barbacoa and Egg Burrito

$8.35

Ground Beef And Egg Burrito

$8.35

Chips and Queso

Queso and Chips

$6.50

Queso w/ Ground Beef and Chips

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Queso

Queso

$4.50

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Salsa

Salsa

$3.25

Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$2.25

Large Guacamole

$6.35

Small Queso

Small Queso

$2.25

Flauta Plates

3 Flauta Plate

$8.35

3 Flautas with Rice and Beans. Comes with pico de Gallo, sour cream, and lettuce.

4 Flauta Plate

$10.20

4 Flautas with Rice and Beans. Comes with pico de Gallo, sour cream, and lettuce.

Street Taco Plates

2 Street Taco Plate (Corn)

$7.25

2 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

3 Street Taco Plate (Corn)

$9.95

3 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

4 Street Taco Plate (Corn)

$12.20

4 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

2 Street Taco Plate (Flour)

$7.55

2 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

3 Street Taco Plate (Flour)

$10.40

3 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

4 Street Taco Plate (Flour)

$12.80

4 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.

Smothered Burritos Plate

2 Ground Beef and Bean Burrito Plate

$9.75

2 Ground beef and bean burritos covered in queso. Comes with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Plates

Quesadilla Plate

$10.65

Quesadilla with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream on the side.

Crispy Taco Plates

2 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)

$6.95

2 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

3 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)

$9.35

3 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

4 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)

$11.35

4 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

2 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)

$6.95

2 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

3 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)

$9.35

3 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

4 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)

$10.50

4 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

Street Taco

Street Taco

$2.25

Street Taco with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortilla. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime and on the side.

Crispy Taco

Crispy Beef Taco

$1.95

Crispy Beef taco comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

Crispy Chicken Taco

$1.95

Crispy Shredded chicken taco comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$8.45

Quesadilla comes with cheese and your choice of meat inside. Comes with lettuce, pico, and sour cream on the side.

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$2.45

Comes in a flour tortilla with beans and cheese.

Ground Beef and Bean Burrito

$5.25

Comes on a flour tortilla with rice, beans, ground beef, lettuce, and cheese.

Shredded Chicken and Bean Burrito

$5.25

Comes in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and shredded chicken.

Fajita Burrito

$5.95

Comes with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, Shredded cheese, and beef fajita or your choice of meat.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$8.85

Comes with lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of meat, and ranch on the side.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.25

Comes with lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, ground beef, chips, and ranch on the side.

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$6.85

Comes with chips, beans, queso, and jalapeños.

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.95

Comes with chips, ground beef, queso, and jalapeños.

Ground Beef and Bean Nachos

$8.95

Comes with chips, beans, ground beef, queso, and jalapeños.

Supreme Nachos

$11.25

Comes with chips, beans, ground beef, queso, pico, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Flauta

Flauta

$1.85

Comes with shredded chicken inside and lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Horchata

$2.65+

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.25

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries (Barbacoa)

$9.95

c

Loaded Fries (Carnitas)

$9.95

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Loaded Fries (Al Pastor)

$9.95

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Loaded Fries (Beef Fajita)

$9.95

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Loaded Fries (Chicken Fajita

$9.95

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Loaded Fries (Ground Beef)

$9.95

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$3.25

French fries come with ketchup.

Mulita

Mulita

$3.65

Two Corn tortillas with cheese and ground beef in the middle. Comes with sour cream and lettuce.

Churros

1 Churro

$2.65

Churro is stuffed with Bavarian cream and is coated in sugar and cinnamon.

2 Churros

$5.30

Churro is stuffed with Bavarian cream and is coated in sugar and cinnamon.

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$4.25

Sides

Guacamole

$2.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Rice

$2.55

Refried Beans

$2.55

Pico

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Single Cheese Enchilada

$2.35

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Extra Salsa (1)

$0.25

Extra Lime

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Tortilla

$0.25

Horchata Refill

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Side Ground Beef

$2.25

Lime

$0.50

Single Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$2.35

Add Rice And Beans On Salad

$2.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Nugget Meal

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla Kids Meal

$4.95

New Items

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.95

Beef Enchilada Plate

$10.95

Oreo Churro

$2.55
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1000 E. Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX 75165

Directions

Taco Central image

