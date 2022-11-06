- Home
Taco Central 1000 E. Ennis Avenue
1000 E. Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75165
Popular Items
Chips and Queso
Chips and Salsa
Queso
Chips
Salsa
Small Queso
Flauta Plates
Street Taco Plates
2 Street Taco Plate (Corn)
2 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
3 Street Taco Plate (Corn)
3 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
4 Street Taco Plate (Corn)
4 Corn Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
2 Street Taco Plate (Flour)
2 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
3 Street Taco Plate (Flour)
3 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
4 Street Taco Plate (Flour)
4 Flour Street Tacos with Rice and Beans. Comes with onions and cilantro on top. Salsa and lime on the side.
Smothered Burritos Plate
Quesadilla Plates
Crispy Taco Plates
2 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)
2 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
3 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)
3 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
4 Crispy Taco Plate (Beef)
4 Ground Beef Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
2 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)
2 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
3 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)
3 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
4 Crispy Taco Plate (Shredded Chicken)
4 Shredded Chicken Crispy Tacos with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce and cheese on top. Salsa on the side.
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Comes in a flour tortilla with beans and cheese.
Ground Beef and Bean Burrito
Comes on a flour tortilla with rice, beans, ground beef, lettuce, and cheese.
Shredded Chicken and Bean Burrito
Comes in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and shredded chicken.
Fajita Burrito
Comes with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, Shredded cheese, and beef fajita or your choice of meat.
Nachos
Bean Nachos
Comes with chips, beans, queso, and jalapeños.
Ground Beef Nachos
Comes with chips, ground beef, queso, and jalapeños.
Ground Beef and Bean Nachos
Comes with chips, beans, ground beef, queso, and jalapeños.
Supreme Nachos
Comes with chips, beans, ground beef, queso, pico, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Loaded Fries
Loaded Fries (Barbacoa)
Loaded Fries (Carnitas)
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Loaded Fries (Al Pastor)
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Loaded Fries (Beef Fajita)
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Loaded Fries (Chicken Fajita
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Loaded Fries (Ground Beef)
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Cheese Fries
Comes with French fries, pico de Gallo, queso, your choice of meat, and jalapeños.
Sides
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Rice
Refried Beans
Pico
Shredded Cheese
Single Cheese Enchilada
Grilled Onions
Jalapeno
Extra Salsa (1)
Extra Lime
Flour Tortilla
Tortilla
Horchata Refill
Cilantro
Side Ground Beef
Lime
Single Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Add Rice And Beans On Salad
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
