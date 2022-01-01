Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Taco Daddy
322 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
121 Towne, Stamford, CT 06902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Stamford
More near Stamford