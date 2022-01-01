Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Taco Daddy

322 Reviews

$$

121 Towne

Stamford, CT 06902

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Birria Tacos (3)
Spicy Chicken Taco
OG Crunchwrap

Shareables

Guacamole

$14.00

Queso

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Street Corn Waffle Fries

$11.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Plaintains

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Buffalo Corn Salad

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tacos

Spicy Chicken Taco

Spicy Chicken Taco

$4.95
Cheeseburger Taco

Cheeseburger Taco

$4.95
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Zesty Fried Shrimp

$6.00
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95
Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$4.95

Korean BBQ Taco

$4.95

Fried Oyster Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Carne Picada

$6.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.95

Cauliflower taco

$4.95

Short Rib Birria Tacos (3)

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Birria Tacos (3)

$14.00

Crunchii

$21.00

Quesadillas

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$18.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tortadilla

$19.00

Carne Asada Tortadilla

$19.00

Crunchwraps

OG Crunchwrap

OG Crunchwrap

$21.00
Brisket Crunchwrap

Brisket Crunchwrap

$24.00

Vegan Crunchwrap

$22.00

Chicken Caesar Crunchwrap

$21.00

Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajita

$26.00

Morgan's Chicken Fajita

$22.00

Marinated Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp Fajita

$24.00

Veggie Fajita

$12.00

Bowls

Mexican Caesar

$12.00

Ramen Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Pastor Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Daddy Bowl

$12.00

Dessert

Fruity Pebbles Taco

$9.00

Sprinkles Donut

$5.00

Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Dessert Platter

$30.00

Choch Lava Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Side of..

Side of Plain Curly Fries

$6.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.00

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Green Sauce

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Chips

$3.00

Side of Birria Sauce

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Chix Taco

$3.00

Kids Beef Taco

$3.00

Chix Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Plain Quesadilla

$6.00

Cocktails

Benz and a Backpack

$14.00

Call Her Daddy

$14.00

Dallas

$14.00

Doge Coin

$14.00

Jacky Boy

$14.00

Lila Rose

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Maverick

$14.00

Missed my Flight

$14.00

Peach Emoji

$14.00

Queen of the Streets

$14.00

The Bachelor

$14.00

Summertime Fine

$14.00

The Fresh Prince

$14.00

Baddie Issues

$14.00

Uncut Jahmz

$14.00

Patio SZN

$14.00

Island Ting

$14.00

Sleepy John

$14.00

The Rue Bennett

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Good Morning

$14.00

Benz and a Backpack

$14.00

Call Her Daddy

$14.00

Dallas

$14.00

Dallas Donkey

$14.00

Purple Reign

$13.00Out of stock

Flicker the Wrist

$13.00Out of stock

Get Mad, Winnie

$12.00

Jacky Boy

$14.00

Juice WRLD

$13.00

Lila Rose

$14.00

Mambacita

$12.00

Missed my Flight

$14.00

Oh, Most Definitely

$11.00Out of stock

Peach Emoji

$14.00

Pedro Pedro Pedro

$13.00Out of stock

Queen of the Streets

$14.00

Repoed My Car

$13.00

Smokey LaFleur

$12.00

Maverick

$14.00

Tiger King

$13.00Out of stock

Young Tom Rose

$9.00

Your Daddies Hot Cocoa

$12.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Open Bar

$55.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Spritzito

$13.00

Shots

Fam Boy Shot

$8.00

Fruity Pebble Shot

$8.00

Not a Sake Bomb Shot

$8.00

Blinding Lights Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shots

$10.00

Oreo

$10.00

Virgin Gorda

$10.00

Large Format Cocktails

Drunken Goat

$55.00

U Up?

$65.00

Margarita Flight

$28.00

White Wine (By the Glass)

Sauvignon Blanc (Malboriugh, New Zealand) [Matua] Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio (Veneto, Italy) [Cavaliere D'Oro] Glass

$9.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Campo Viejo

$11.00Out of stock

Minutey Rosé

$11.00

Whispering Angel

$15.00

Red Wine (By the Glass)

Pinot Noir (California) [Coastal Estates] Glass

$9.00

Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina) [Gouguenheim] Glass

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Monterey, CA) [14 Hands] Glass

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

19 Crimes

$9.00

Beer

Corona Light Draft

$6.00

Spacecat Blonde Ale Draft

$9.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Two Juicy

$8.00

White Claw Rasberry

$6.00Out of stock

Stowe Cider

$8.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw

$6.00

Down East Cider

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Whale's Tale

$6.00

High Noon

$9.00

Corona Light Draft

$6.00

Spacecat Blonde Ale Draft

$9.00

Spacecat Witbier Draft

$10.00

Spacecat Sour Draft

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$12.00

Festbier Draft

$11.00

Icecream Man Draft

$12.00

House Lager Draft

$9.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Two Juicy

$11.00

White Claw Rasberry

$6.00Out of stock

Stowe Cider

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

High Noon

$9.00

Whale's Tale

$6.00

Sunside

$9.00Out of stock

Guinness

$12.00Out of stock

Troegs IPA

$11.00

Tips Up Cider

$12.00

House Lager

$9.00

Surfside Iced Tea

$9.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.00

Kola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Club Soda

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$8.00

Pina

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$12.00

1/2 Priced Brunch Champagne

$17.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bellini

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$14.00

Strawberry Mule

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Bottomless Bellini

$25.00

Red Wine (Bottles)

Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington) [14 Hands] Bottle

$38.00

Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina) [Gouguenheim] Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir (California) [Coastal Estates] Bottle

$30.00

White Wine (Bottles)

Minuty (Cotes De Provence

$50.00

KWV Sauvignon Blanc (Western Cape, South Africa) Bottle

$32.00

Domaine de la Tonnellerie Sancerre (Sancerre, France) Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Gran Duca Pinot Grigio (Veneto, Italy) Bottle

$35.00

Shale Rock Cellars Chardonnay (Russian River, California) Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

KWV Classic Chenin Blanc (Western Cape, South Africa) Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Champagne Bottle

$34.00

Cava

$45.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Shareables

Guacamole

$13.50

Queso

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.50

Street Corn Waffle Fries

$12.50

Loaded Nachos

$12.50

Plaintains

$6.50

Rice and Beans

$6.50

Tacos

Spicy Chicken Taco

Spicy Chicken Taco

$6.25
Cheeseburger Taco

Cheeseburger Taco

$6.25
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$7.50
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$6.25
Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$6.25

Pork Pastor Taco

$6.25

Chicken Fajita Birria Tacos (3)

$15.49

Short Rib Birria Tacos (3)

$15.49

Cauliflower taco

$6.25

Sweet Potato Taco

$6.25Out of stock

Carne Picada

$6.25

Crunchii

$22.50

Sweet Potato Taco

$6.50

Quesadillas

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$16.50

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$18.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.50

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Tortadilla

$20.50

Carne Asada Tortadilla

$20.50

Crunchwraps

OG Crunchwrap

OG Crunchwrap

$22.50
Brisket Crunchwrap

Brisket Crunchwrap

$25.50

Vegan Crunchwrap

$23.50

Chicken Caesar Crunchwrap

$22.50

Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajita

$27.50

Morgan's Chicken Fajita

$23.50

Marinated Chicken Fajita

$22.50

Shrimp Fajita

$25.50

Veggie Fajita

$13.50

Bowls

Mexican Caesar

$13.50

Ramen Bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.50Out of stock

Pork Pastor Bowl

$19.50

Veggie Bowl

$17.50

Daddy Bowl

$13.50

Dessert

Fruity Pebbles Taco

$10.50

Sprinkles Donut

$6.50

Cheesecake

$11.50Out of stock

Dessert Platter

$31.50

Choch Lava Cake

$9.50

Side of..

Side of Plain Curly Fries

$7.50

Side Of Guacamole

$3.50

Side Of Salsa

$2.25

Side of Green Sauce

$2.25

Side of Red Sauce

$2.25

Side of Sour Cream

$2.25

Extra Chips

$4.50

Side of Birria Sauce

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast Taco

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$7.50

Kids Chix Taco

$4.50

Kids Beef Taco

$4.50

Chix Fingers & Fries

$11.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

121 Towne, Stamford, CT 06902

Taco Daddy image
Taco Daddy image

