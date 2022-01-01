  • Home
Taco Chico Tustin 17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104

No reviews yet

17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104

Tustin, CA 92780

Popular Items

Asada Taco
SONORA TACO
QUESABIRRIA STYLE TACO

Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.65

Birria Taco

$3.65

Buche Taco

$2.95

Carnitas Taco

$2.95

Chorizo Taco

$2.95

Cabeza Taco

$3.65

Pastor Taco

$2.95

Pollo Taco

$2.95

QUESABIRRIA STYLE TACO

$4.75

Saudero Taco

$3.65

SONORA TACO

$5.49

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.95

VAMPIRO

$4.95

Rajas Taco

$2.95

Traditional Birria dorado

$4.25

Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$11.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Birria Burrito

$11.95

Buche Burrito

$11.95

Carnitas Burrito

$11.95

Chorizo Burrito

$11.95

cabeza Burrito

$11.95

NO MEAT Burrito

$10.00

Pastor Burrito

$11.95

Pollo Burrito

$11.95

Rajas Burrito

$11.95

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Suadero Burrito

$11.95

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.00

All Meat Burrito

$14.50

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$11.95

Birria Quesadilla

$11.95

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Cabeza Quesadilla

$11.95

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.95

Pollo Quesadilla

$11.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Suadero Quesadilla

$11.95

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.95

Buche Quesadilla

$11.95

Papas

Super Papa

$10.50

Loaded Fries

$12.95

Fries

$3.95

Taquitos

Taquitos de papa

$8.95

Taquitos de Pollo

$8.95

Taquitos 1 papa 1 pollo

$8.95

Cemitas

Cemita Birria Dip

$13.50

Cemita Torta

$12.00

Surf & Turf CEMITA

$16.95

EXTRAS/SIDES

Chips

$1.50

Churros

$5.00

Street Elote

$4.95

Side of Rice

$2.75

Side of Beans

$2.95

4oz Avocado

$1.50

Anaheim Chile

$3.95

Consome

$1.50

Side Aioli 2oz

$0.75

Side of cotija

$0.75

Guacamole with pico 8oz

$5.95

add cheese taco

$0.35

add Cotija taco

$0.25

Cilantro crema 2oz

$0.75

4oz pico de gall0

$1.00

4oz cheese sauce

$1.00

Side corn tortilla (3)

$1.00

Side flour Tortilla (3)

$1.00

8oz salsa to go

$3.00Out of stock

Mulitas

Asada Mulita

$4.95

Birria Mulita

$4.95

Buche Mulita

$4.95

Carnitas Mulita

$4.95

Chorizo Mulita

$4.95

Cabeza Mulita

$4.95

Pastor Mulita

$4.95

Pollo Mulita

$4.95

Rajas Mulita

$4.95

Suadero Mulita

$4.95

Sopes

Carnitas Sope

$4.95

Asada Sope

$4.95

Pollo Sope

$4.95

Suadero Sope

$4.95

Birria Sope

$4.95

Buche Sope

$4.95

Pastor Sope

$4.95

Cabeza Sope

$4.95

Chorizo Sope

$4.95

Rajas Sope

$4.95

SPECIAL

FISH TACO

$5.95

BIRRIA PLATO

$13.95

CARNITAS PLATO

$12.95

TACO COMBO

$9.50

TAQUITO COMBO

$11.00

TACO TUESDAY

TT chicken

$2.49

TT Pastor

$2.49

TT carnitas

$2.49

TT Buche

$2.49

TT chorizo

$2.49

CATERING MENU

PARTY PACK

$150.00

TACO PACK

$110.00

BURRITO PACK

$105.00

1 DOZEN CHURROS

$15.00

MEATS BY THE LBS

5 Dz Corn Torillas

$8.00

2 Dz Flour Tortillas

$9.00

PROMOTION

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

Nachos

Nachos

$12.95

Jarritos

Lime

$2.95

Mandarin

$2.95

Mineral water

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Tamarindo

$2.95

Agaus & Bang

Agua fresca

$3.95

Bang

$3.00

AGUA RE-FILL

$1.50

Bottles Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Sangria

$2.95

Staff bottle drink

$1.35

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite

$2.95
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104, Tustin, CA 92780

