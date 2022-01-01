Taco Circus 4940 southwest ave

A map showing the location of Taco Circus 4940 southwest aveView gallery

Popular Items

Street Taco
Quesadilla
Mission Burrito

SODA & N/A

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

APPS

GUACAMOLE

$6.00+

house-made guac with pico de gallo

QUESO

$6.00+

Try our cardinal queso with ground beef, beans, pico & hot sauce

Street Corn

$9.00

Eight 1/4 pieces of corn, lime, mayo, sour cream, chile, and monterrey jack cheese

Hat Dance

$18.00

Large queso, large guacamole & a bowl of tomatillo cream salsa

Salsa Flight

$6.00+Out of stock

Four different salsas prepared daily by the kitchen

BIG PLATES

Three Meat Plate

$25.00

Your choice of up to 3 proteins, served with 5 tortillas, cheese, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans, pico, cilantro & onion

Quesadilla

$10.00+

Biggest Quesadillas in Town!

Nachos Supreme

$16.00

A tall pile of chips covered in queso and your choice of protein with lettuce, pico & sour cream

Plain Jane

$12.00

A huge pile of chips drowned in queso, add a protein for $2

Taco Salad

$15.00

The classic! Take a pic.

Taco Stadium

$80.00

A special stadium sized round plate lined with 24 tacos, served with queso, guacamole and sides!

Mission Burrito

$15.00

Frisco-style foil wrapped hand-held burrito

Mexican Flag Burrito

$16.00

A knife and fork burrito, smothered in queso blanco, salsa verde, and ranchero.

Veggie Frito Pie

$15.00

FAJITAS

$25.00

STREET TACOS

Street Taco

$3.50

Your choice of protein & tortilla, topped with cilantro & onion

Sides

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Beans served with monterrey jack cheese

Extras/ Sauces

Escabeche

$1.50+Out of stock

House pickled onion, carrot & escabeche

DESSERT

Sopapillas

$6.00

Qucik fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with butter & honey

SODA & N/A

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

DRFT Modelo Especial

$6.00

DRFT Melvin Juice Theorem IPA

$7.00

DRFT Odell IPA

$7.00

DRFT Odell Peach Stand Rambler

$7.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Busch

$3.00

Hamms

$2.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Naturdays

$3.00

Pabst Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

Stag

$3.00

Logboat Bobber

$6.00

Logboat Snapper

$6.00

Odell Myrcenary

$6.50

Odell Sippin Pretty

$6.50

Perennial Pontoon Breeze

$8.00

Schlafly Raspberry Cider

$6.00

Waves Dry Cider

$6.00

Waves Semi-Dry Cider

$6.00

Waves Cidermosa

$6.00

Waves Hibiscus Cider

$6.00

Quirk Strawberry Lemon Basil

$6.00Out of stock

Quirk Blackberry Sage

$6.00Out of stock

Quirk Cherry Blossom Lime

$6.00

Busch NA

$3.50

Tecate

$4.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

Art of Neurosis IPA

$8.00

montucky cold snack

$3.00

NEW odell's

$4.00

Bud select

$4.50

Bud light

$4.50

Cocktails

House Margarita

$9.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Circus Margarita

$12.00

Circus Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita Pitcher

$50.00

Paloma

$8.00

Frozen House Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Purple Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$16.00Out of stock

TC Tequila Flight

$20.00

World's Largest Margarita

$180.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$14.00

Batanga

$11.00

Peach Emoji

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

RWB Mamacita

$14.00

Frozen Pisco Colada

$14.00

Alphabet Mafia

$11.00

Mezcal Last Word

$12.00

Mezcal Manhattan

$13.00

Mezcal Negroni

$12.00

Oaxaca Ol' Fash

$13.00

Jungle Gym

$10.00

Frozen Horchata

$10.00

Southtown Shrub

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Austin Texas style Tex-Mex in Saint Louis Missouri

Location

4940 southwest ave, st louis, MO 63110

Directions

