Tacos Community & Beer 1275 Delaware Ave.

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Queso
Rice Bowl
Birria

Traditional

Asada

$5.00

Cut Sirloin Steak, Cotija

Barbacoa

$5.00

Beef Brisket, Cotija

Carnita

$4.50

Pulled Pork, Cotija

Molida

$4.00

Ground Beef, Cotija

Panza De Cerdo

$5.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Cotija

Pollo

$4.00

Chicken, Cotija

Rib Eye

$5.45

Select USDA Cut, Cotija

TCB Beyond Meat

$5.00

Plant Based Vegan Meat, TCB Seasoning, Cotija

Vegetarian

$3.50

Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Cotija

Gourmet

Birria

$6.45

Seared Tortilla Stuffed with Slow Simmered Short Rib, Mozzarella and Cotija Cheese, Consume On Side with Cilantro and Lime

Blackened Fish

$6.45

Blackened Cod, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50

Shredded Chicken, Diced Carrots and Celery, Blue Cheese, Hot Sauce

Greek Falafel

$5.45

Falafel, Tzatziki, Arugula, Feta Cheese, Red Onion

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$6.45

Sauteed Shrimp, Avocado, Pineapple Mango Salsa

Johnny Big Mac

$6.45

Ground Burger, Lettuce, Pickle, Special Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Korean

$6.45

Slow Roasted Short Rib, Traditional Kimchi

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.45

Select USDA Chopped Rib Eye, Diced Peppers and Onions, Queso

Rib Eye Caprese

$6.45

Select USDA Cut, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Sashimi Tuna

$6.45Out of stock

Lightly Seared Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Pineapple Mango Salsa

TCB B.L.T.

$6.45

Crispy Pork Belly, Arugula, Blistered Tomatoes, Chipotle Honey Glaze

Nashville Chicken {Chef's Special}

$6.45

Stinger Taco {Chefs Special}

$6.45

Thanksgiving Taco {Chef's Special}

$6.45

Roasted Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Aioli, Gravy On Side

Entrees

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

6" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings) Includes Juice Box

Loaded Nachos

$7.95

Corn Tortilla Chips, House or Chorizo Queso (pick protein and toppings)

Rice Bowl

$7.95

Brown or Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce (pick protein and toppings)

Salad Bowl

$7.95

Chopped Romaine, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)

BYO Quesadilla

$7.95

10" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)

Specialty Quesadilla

$7.95

10" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$3.95+

Chips and Queso

$3.50+

Chips and Guacamole

$3.50+

Corn Elote

$4.50+

Butter Sauteed Corn Off The Cob with Mexican Spices, Crema, Lime, Cilantro

Side Rice

$2.95+

Side Black Beans

$2.95+

Chips

$1.95

Side Salsa

$1.00+

Side Queso

$1.00+

Side Guacamole

$1.25+

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Sweets

Nutella Quesadilla

$6.95

10" Flour Tortilla, Nutella, Covered in Cinnamon sugar

Mini Churros

$6.95

Cut Up Churro Sticks, Powered Sugar, Choice of Chocolate or Strawberry Dipping Sauce

Mini Apple Empanadas

$6.95

Bite Sized Apple Empanadas, Cinnamon, Sugar, Salted Caramel Sauce

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$4.50

Jarritos Lime

$4.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Saranac Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tap Water

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$3.00

Margarita Pints

Traditional Pint

$12.00

Strawberry Pint

$12.00

Mango Pint

$12.00

Margarita Quarts

Traditional Quart

$20.00

Mango Quart

$20.00

Strawberry Quart

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1275 DELAWARE AVE, Suite 1, BUFFALO, NY 14209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

