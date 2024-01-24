Taco Dale - Batavia 842 N. Randall Road
No reviews yet
842 N. Randall Road
Batavia, IL 60510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Tortilla chips, sauce, sour cream, & cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomato on the side.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana$9.99
Eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onions. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
- Huevos con Jamon$9.99
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$9.99
- Taco Dále Omelette$9.99
Eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
- Breakfast Taco Dinner$13.99
Comes with cheese, potatoes, scramble eggs and your choice of meat
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.
- Eggs & Meat$9.99
Tacos
- Asada Char-Broiled Steak Taco$3.99
- Al Pastor Taco$3.49
Our delicious marinated pork
- Chicken Breast Taco$3.49
- Ground Beef Taco$3.49
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
- Mexican Sausage Chorizo taco$3.49
- Beef Tongue Lengua Taco$3.99
- Tripas Tacos (Crunchy)$5.00
- Chile Relleno Taco$3.49
- Beans & Cheese Tacos$3.49
- Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Taco$3.49
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Fish Tacos (2 per order)$7.50
2 per order
- Taco De Papas$9.25
5 per order. Pepper, tomatoes, and fresh garlic. Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco accompanied with tomato sauce
- Shrimp Fajita Taco$4.50
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper
- Steak Fajita Taco$4.50
Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper
- Grilled Fajita Chicken Taco$4.50
Strips of chicken, grilled onions, and bell pepper
- Make it a Taco Dinner-All the Same$11.99
- Make It a Taco Dinner (Mix)$13.99
3 tacos. A side of rice and refried beans
- Fajita Taco Dinner$16.50
Strips of grilled steak or grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers and onions
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner$16.50
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans
Tortas
- Asada Char-Broiled Steak Torta$9.25
- Al Pastor Torta$8.99
Our delicious marinated pork
- Chicken Torta$8.99
- Chile Relleno Torta$8.99
- Ground Beef Torta$8.99
- Carnitas Torta$9.25
- Beef Tongue Lengua Torta$9.25
- Mexican Sausage Chorizo Torta$8.99
- Veggie Torta$8.99
- Bean and Cheese Torta$8.00
- Milanesa Breaded Beef Torta$9.99
- Milanesa Bread Chicken Torta$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast Torta$9.99
- Ham Torta$8.99
- Torta Cubana$10.25
Roasted pork, smoked ham, cheese, beans, mayonnaise, and avocado
- Torta Ahogada$12.00
- Make It a Torta Dinner$11.99
Served with a side of rice and refried beans
- Make it a Torta Cubana Dinner$13.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Mini Tacos$8.25
Two mini tacos with choice of meat
- Kids Mini Burrito$8.25
Just like daddy's, choice of ground beef, molida, steak/asada, or chicken/pollo
- Kids Quesadilla$8.25
Flour tortilla with melted cheese
- Kids Tostada$8.25
Tostada served with beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, & tomato.
- Kids Tortipulos$8.25
Your kid will love this fried hot dog corn tortilla wrap served with French fries. This item does not come with rice and beans like the other kids meals
Burritos
- Asada Char-Broiled Steak Burrito$8.99
- Al Pastor Burrito$8.50
Our delicious marinated pork
- Chicken Breast Burrito$8.50
- Chile Relleno Burrito$8.50
- Ground Beef Burrito$8.50
- Carnitas Burrito$8.99
- Beef Tongue Lengua Burrito$8.99
- Mexican Sausage Chorizo Burrito$8.50
- Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Burrito$8.50
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.50
- Shrimp Burrito$12.50
- Super Burrito$10.99
- Burrito Suizo$11.99
Melted cheese and our homemade ranchero sauce on top
- Chimichanga$10.99
Fried burrito serve with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes & lettuce
- Burrito Bowl$10.50
Serve in a bowl with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Veggie Burrito Bowl$9.99
Serve in a bowl with grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans
- Make It a Burrito Dinner$12.99
A side of rice and refried beans
- Burrito Suizo Dinner$13.99
Burrito with your choice of meat, topped with melted cheese and our special sauce served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga Dinner Burrito$12.99
Fried burrito served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, and lettuce
Nachos
- American-Style Nachos$6.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- (6 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Half Order)$5.20
Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- (12 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Full Order)$9.10
Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Nacho Cheese$5.99
- Nacho Veggie$11.00
With beans, guacamole, melted cheese,sour cream, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, onions & peppers.
- Nacho Fries$5.99
Soups (Caldos)
Quesadillas
- Asada Char-Broiled Steak Quesadilla$10.25
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$9.25
Our delicious marinated pork
- Chicken Breast Quesadilla$9.25
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$9.25
- Carnitas Quesadilla$10.25
- Beef Tongue Lengua Quesadilla$10.25
- Mexican Sausage Chorizo Quesadilla$9.25
- Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$9.25
- Smoked Ham Quesadilla$9.25
- Cheese/Queso Quesadilla$8.25
- Baby Quesadilla$3.00
- Make It a Quesadilla Dinner$14.00
Side of rice and refried beans
Birria
- Quesabirrias$14.00
Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth
- Taco Dinner Quesabirrias$17.00
Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth
- Taco De Birria$12.50
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with consomme broth
- Taco Dinner De Birrias$15.50
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth
- Torta De Birria$10.50
Torta bread (bolillo) with caramelized cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth
- Make it a Torta de Birria DInner$13.50
Seafood (Mariscos)
- Grilled Salmon$16.25
8 oz Fresh salmon fillet with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with slices of avocado
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.99
Shrimp smothered with fresh garlic and green onions, sautéed in butter, and served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
- Filete De Tilapia$12.99
A fresh grilled tilapia fillet. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
- Shrimp Fajitas/Fajitas De Camaron$17.99
Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado
- Coctel de Camaron$14.99
Gorditas
Sopes
Ensaladas (Salads)
- Garden Salad$10.99
Strips of grilled chicken or steak, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, slices of avocado, and cilantro sprinkled on top
- Southwest Salad$10.50Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black bean, corn, red onions, and avocado diced
- Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$10.99
Served in a large deep taco shell, over a bed of lettuce. Includes pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat: steak, chicken, and ground beef
- Veggie Taco Salad$10.99
Platters (Platillos)
- Enchiladas Suizas (Mix) Dinner$14.99
Three rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat, dipped in our green or red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas (All the Same) Dinner$12.99
- Flautas Dinner$12.99
Three flute-shaped tacos, deep fried filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese on top
- Fajitas Dinner$16.99
Strips of grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers, & onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & avocado
- Carne Asada Dinner$23.99
Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
- Tampiqueña Dinner$24.99
Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with a cheese enchilada, lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
- Bistec a La Mexicana Dinner$16.99
Tender cuts of steak or chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce, rice, & refried beans
- Milanesa Dinner$14.99
Delicious breaded steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$14.99
Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans
- Chile Relleno Dinner$14.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Pollo Ranchero Dinner$16.99
Tender cuts of chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans
Sides
- Ranchero Sauce$3.50+
- Salsa Verde$3.50+
- Salsa Roja$3.50+
- Guacamole$3.99+
- Chips & Guacamole$8.50+
- Chips & Salsa$5.50+
- Chips$2.00+
- Rice$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Rice & Beans$3.00
- Pico De Gallo$4.99+
- Fresh Jalapeno Side$0.75
- Jalapeños Toreados$2.50
3 pieces
- 4 Oz Carrots$2.00
- Side Consome$3.00
- French Fries$3.50
- Cheese Fries$4.50
- Cheese Sauce$3.00
- Nacho Cheese Dip$3.00
- 2 Oz Sour Cream$0.75
- Lettuce Side$2.00
- Tomato Side$1.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Side$2.00
- Onions Side$2.50
- Cilantro Side$0.75
- Side of Avocado$2.50
- Corn Tortilla Side$2.00
- Flour Tortilla Side$3.00
- Extra 1oz Salsa Verde$0.25
- Extra 1oz Salsa Roja$0.25
- Tostada Side$3.00
- Extra Lime Wedges$0.50
- Grilled Veggie Side$4.00
- Shrimp Side$4.00
- Only Salsa Verde
- Only Salsa Roja
Dessert
Catering
Fajita Bar/Taco Bar Packages. Below you will find our standard catering menu. We also offer special requests and can create a customized menu for your next event. If this is for the same day, please call our restaurant.
Taco Meat Pan Small/Large
Veggie Pan Small/Large
Southwest Salad Pan Small/large
Guacamole Pan Small/Large
Pound Taco Meat
Lunch School Special
Delivery & Set UP Prices
Delivery Only Prices
Ice Cream Cart Delivery
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Dine in and take out Restaurant
842 N. Randall Road, Batavia, IL 60510