This restaurant does not have any images
Taco Delite 1728 14th St
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Known for the crispy taco and taco burger, Taco Delite is a family owned business serving tex-mex style foods to the DFW community since 1976.
Location
1728 14th St, Plano, TX 75074