Taco Dive - Tradition

review star

No reviews yet

10501 S.W. Village Center Drive

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Food Before Food

Fresh Salsa Appetizer

$6.00

Choose between mild, medium or hot tomatillo. Served with tortilla chips.

Guacamole Appetizer

$11.00

Made fresh daily with avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice. Served with tortillls chips.

Queso Appetizer

$9.00

Warm cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Trio

$12.00

Salsa, queso and guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Smothered Tot Appetizer

$8.00

Tater tots smothered in queso cheese dip and topped with fresh jalapenos.

Nacho Appetizer

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips piled high with lettuce, tomato, onion, warm queso, shredded cheese, jalapeno and drizzled with sour cream. Includes your choice of beef, chicken or pork. Served with a side of mild salsa.

Tacho Appetizer

$15.00

Tater tots piled high with lettuce, tomato, onion, warm queso, shredded cheese, jalapeno and drizzled with sour cream. Includes your choice of beef, chicken or pork. Served with a side of mild salsa.

Dive Tacos - All tacos are served on a flour tortilla unless otherwise requested.

Beef Taco

$5.00

Seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato and sour cream.

Bella Taco

$5.50

Marinated portobello mushrooms, sauteed arugula, black bean corn salad and diced tomato, placed on a layer of guacamole. Topped with a lime wedge.

BLT Taco

$5.50

Sliced applewood bacon, over easy fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula and tomato.

Cilantro Chicken Taco

$5.00

Fire roasted shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, topped with queso fresca crumbles and drizzled with our Cilantro Dive Sauce.

Fish Taco

$7.50

Blackened fresh fish of the day, shredded cabbage and tomato drizzled with our Lemon Cilantro Aioli.

Hot Dog Taco

$5.00

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with shredded cabbage, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno, onion, cheese, queso fresca crumbles and spicy mustard.

Irish Taco

$5.50

Corned beef slow roatsed in cold barley soup (beer!)... sauteed shredded cabbage, tater tots and spicy mustard.

Pork Taco

$5.00

Slow roasted pork, shredded cabbage and pineapple drizzled with our Thai Sauce.

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Blackened shrimp, tomato and avocado drizzled with our Chipotle Lime Sauce.

Steak Taco

$5.75

Marinated steak, shredded cabbage, tomato, thinly sliced radishes, topped with queso fresca crumbles and drizzled with our Cilanto Dive Sauce.

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Black bean corn salad, arugula and pimento cheese topped with fried green tomatillos and drizzled with your choice of house sauce.

Rice Bowls

Beef Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned beef served on white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato and sour cream.

Bella Rice Bowl

$11.50

Marinated portobello mushrooms, sauteed arugula, black bean corn salad and diced tomato on white rice and black beans. Topped with a lime wedge and served with a side of guacamole.

BLT Rice Bowl

$11.50

Sliced applewood bacon and an over easy fried egg on white rice and black beans. Topped with pimento cheese, arugula and tomato.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Fire roasted shredded chicken served on white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, topped with queso fresca crumbles and drizzled with our Cilantro Dive Sauce.

Fish Rice Bowl

$13.50

Blackened fresh fish of the day on white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded cabbage and tomato drizzled with our Lemon Cilantro Aioli.

Hot Dog Rice Bowl

$11.00

Grilled all beef hotdog served on white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded cabbage, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno, onion, cheese, queso fresca crumbles and spicy mustard.

Irish Rice Bowl

$11.50

Corned beef slow roatsed in cold barley soup (beer!) on white rice and black beans. Topped with sauteed shredded cabbage, tater tots and spicy mustard.

Pork Rice Bowl

$11.00

Slow roasted pork on a bed of white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded cabbage and pineapple drizzled with our Thai Sauce.

Cajun Shrimp Rice Bowl

$11.75

Blackend shrimp on white rice and black beans. Topped with tomato and avocado drizzled with our Chipotle Lime Sauce.

Steak Rice Bowl

$11.75

Marinated steak on a bed of white rice and black beans. Topped with shredded cabbage, tomato, thinly sliced radish, topped with queso fresca crumbles and drizzled with our cilanto Dive Sauce.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$11.00

Black bean corn salad, arugula and pimento cheese on white rice and black beans. Topped with fried green tomatillos and drizzled with your choice of house sauce.

Greens

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, tomato and cheese. Choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.00

Shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and black bean corn salad drizzled with sour cream. Served with fresh salsa and ranch dressing.

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, black bean corn salad, tomato and cucumber.

Tortas

Hamburger

$10.00

Hand pattied fresh burger grilled to your liking, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.

Fresh Fish Torta

$14.00

Blackened fish of the day with shredded cabbage and tomato drizzled with our Lemon Cilantro Aioli.

BBQ Pork Torta

$10.00

Slow roasted pork tossed in Carolina BBQ sauce, topped with pineapple slaw and drizzled with our Chipotle Lime Sauce.

Burritos

Drunken Burrito

$11.00

Choice of meat, tomato, queso, shredded mixed cheese and tater tots.

Drunken Burrito Rice Bowl

$15.00

Dive Sides

Side Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Choose between mild, medium or hot tomatillo.

Side Guacamole and Chips

$6.00

Made fresh daily with avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice.

Side Queso and Chips

$5.00

Warm cheese dip.

Side Smothered Tots

$5.25

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Crispy fried tater tots

Side Black Beans and Rice

$3.00

Seasoned black beans and white rice.

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Seasoned black beans.

Side Rice

$3.00

Seasoned white rice.

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, tomato and cheese. Choice of dressing.

Side Bean Salad

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Taco Meal

$6.00

Ground beef and mixed cheese.

Kids Chicken Taco Meal

$6.00

Shredded chicken and mixed cheese.

Kids Hot Dog Taco Meal

$6.00

Grilled hot dog and shredded cheese.

Kids Cheese Quesdilla Meal

$6.00

Shredded cheese melted in a flour tortilla.

Kids Pork Taco Meal

$6.00

Kids Single Taco

$3.50

Single kids taco.

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese. Served with a side of mild salsa and sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Corned Beef Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Fish Quesadilla

$15.00

Sauces

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

4oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2oz Chipotle Lime Sauce

$1.00

4oz Chipotle Lime Sauce

$1.50

2oz Dive Sauce

$1.00

4oz Dive Sauce

$1.50

2 oz Lemon Aioli

$1.00

4 oz Lemon Aioli

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2oz Thai Sauce

$1.00

4oz Thai Sauce

$1.50

2oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Ranch

$1.00

Extras

2oz Mild Salsa

$1.00

4oz Mild Salsa

$2.00

2oz Medium Salsa

$1.00

4oz Medium Salsa

$2.00

2oz Hot Salsa

$1.00

4oz Hot Salsa

$2.00

2oz Guacamole

$3.00

4oz Guacamole

$5.00

2oz Bean Salad

$1.00

4oz Bean Salad

$1.50

2oz Fresca

$0.75

4oz Fresca

$1.00

2oz Jalapenos

$1.00

4oz Jalapenos

$2.00

2oz Mixed Cheese

$0.75

4oz Mixed Cheese

$1.00

2oz Pimento Cheese

$1.00

4oz Pimento Cheese

$2.00

2oz Pineapple

$0.75

4oz Pineapple

$1.00

2oz Queso Cheese

$2.00

4oz Queso Cheese

$4.00

4oz Black Beans

$1.50

4oz Rice

$1.50

4oz Black Beans & Rice

$1.50

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Free Chip Refill

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fried Tomatillos

$1.50

Make It Wet

$1.50

Portobella Mushshrooms

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Torta Bun

$1.75

Dessert

Churros

$7.50

Served with a caramel dipping sauce

2oz Caramel Sauce

$0.75

4oz Caramel Sauce

$1.50

Protein Extras

Add Beef

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Pork

$3.00

Add Fish

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Steak

$5.00

Add Corned Beef

$4.00

N/a Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Death

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Teas

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Cigar City Florida Man

$6.00

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona Extra Btl

$4.50

Corona Light Btl

$4.50

Corona N/A

$4.50

Employee Florida Man

$2.00

Funky Buddha Seltzer

$5.50

Guiness

$5.00

Kentucky Ale

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.50

Miller Light Btl

$3.50

Modelo Can

$4.50

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

Stella Btl

$6.50

Stella Liberte N/A

$5.50

Swamphead Midnight Oil Stout

$5.50

Yuengling Btl

$3.50

Draft Beer

Beer Flight

$13.00

Florida Keys Iguana Bait

$6.50

Heavy Seas Blackbeard

$9.00

Hop Life Firehog Red Lager

$6.00

Hop Life Pineapple Viz Hazy

$7.00

Keel Elderberry

$7.00

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$6.00

St. Bernardus Wit

$7.50

Terrapin Watermelon Gose

$6.50

Drink Station

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Not your average hole in the wall! Fresh ingredients and ice cold craft beers. Everyone knows a balanced diet is a taco in each hand.

Location

10501 S.W. Village Center Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

